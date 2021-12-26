Scarsdale’s boys swim team defeated the merged Byram Hills/Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake squad 93-82 Wednesday, Dec. 15. With the win, the Raiders improved to 3-1.
Bryan Manheimer was a double individual event winner in the 100 freestyle (1:34.02) and 200 freestyle (1:48.94). He was also part of two relay victories.
Also winning an individual event for the Raiders were Kevin Jiang (50 freestyle, 22.71), Haoechen Lin (diving, 267.25), David Zoota (100 butterfly, 53.21) and Harrison Lambert (500 freestyle, 5:06.57).
The Raiders placed first in two relays — the 200 freestyle (1:34.02) and 200 medley (1:40.94). Manheimer, Zoota, Jiang and Drew Hill made up the freestyle relay team while Jiang, Hill, Manheimer and Lee were on the 200 medley relay.
EHS boys hoops bounces back
After enduring their first loss of the season against Hastings, Edgemont’s boys basketball squad rebounded in impressive fashion with a 70-50 victory over visiting Pleasantville Monday, Dec. 20.
The Panthers, who boast a 6-1 record, were sparked by 11 points apiece from Matt Gallousis and Chris Yang. Brandon Gibbons and Mike Ferrante netted nine points each. Samir Mansouri had seven points while Andrew Knecht and Ethan Sommers had six points apiece.
In a 52-35 loss to visiting Hastings Friday, Dec. 17, Mansouri (12 points), Ferrante (10 points) and Gibbons (8 points) paced the Panthers.
SHS boys hoops wins Harrison tourney consolation game
Following a grueling double overtime loss to White Plains in the opening round of Harrison’s tournament, Scarsdale’s boys basketball squad bounced back with a 59-32 rout of host Harrison in the consolation game Saturday, Dec. 18.
Carlos Rodriguez led the Raiders with 19 points while A.J. Booth added nine points. Hunter Miller tallied seven points and was selected to the all-tournament team.
Two nights earlier, Scarsdale had a three-point lead late in regulation but White Plains’ David DeBernardo banked in a three to send the game to overtime. The Tigers went on to defeat the Raiders 65-60 in a double overtime thriller.
Booth (13 points), Rodriguez (13 points) and Dylan Manin (11 points, 10 rebounds) sparked Scarsdale.
The Raiders improved their record to 6-1 with a 75-37 drubbing of host Port Chester Monday, Dec. 20. Rodriguez had 16 points and five assists while Manin tallied 13 points and seven boards.
Scarsdale wrestling goes 1-4 at Nanuet tourney
The Raiders’ wrestling team competed in the Nanuet’s dual-meet tournament and came away with a 1-4 record.
Scarsdale’s lone win was against Nyack as the Raiders pulled away for a 45-18 victory. Picking up wins for Scarsdale were Thomas Iasiello (126 pounds, 9-7), Campbell Killian (138, forfeit), Steven Hill (145, pin), Jack Byers (152, pin), Max Meizlik (160, pin), James Kakaire (215, forfeit), Ryan Chase (285, pin) and Josh Kosson (110 forfeit).
In a 48-24 loss to Babylon, Iasiello (118, pin), Hill (152, pin), Kakaire (215, pin) and Chase (285, pin) netted victories.
Nanuet defeated Scarsdale 40-27 with Kosson (110, 7-6), Iasiello (118, pin), Hill (152, forfeit), Chase (215, pin) and Kakaire (285, pin) registering wins.
In a tight 36-29 loss to Red Hook, Byers (145, pin), Michael Mancusi (189, pin), Kakaire (215, forfeit), Kosson (110, forfeit) and Iasiello (21-6 tech fall) tallied wins.
Byers (145, pin), Mancusi (189, pin), Chase (215, forfeit) and Kakaire (285, forfeit) had their hands raised in a 54-24 loss to Somers/North Salem.
EHS girls basketball struggles
Edgemont’s girls basketball team lost to Briarcliff (50-12, Dec. 16), Croton-Harmon (37-26, Dec. 18) and Blind Brook (37-23, Dec. 21).
Madison Frain had nine points in the loss to Croton.
