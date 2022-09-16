Scarsdale field hockey photo

The Scarsdale field hockey team won the Somers Tournament with wins over White Plains and Mahopac.

 Contributed Photo

Through 20 games, the Scarsdale Raiders have 20 wins between field hockey, football, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls swim and dive, girls tennis, boys volleyball and girls volleyball. In addition, the girls cross-country team won the Somers Invitational, the girls tennis team won the Half Hollow Hills East Tournament and the girls volleyball team won its home tournament.

Raiders field hockey wins Somers tournament

