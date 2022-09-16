Through 20 games, the Scarsdale Raiders have 20 wins between field hockey, football, boys soccer, girls soccer, girls swim and dive, girls tennis, boys volleyball and girls volleyball. In addition, the girls cross-country team won the Somers Invitational, the girls tennis team won the Half Hollow Hills East Tournament and the girls volleyball team won its home tournament.
Raiders field hockey wins Somers tournament
The Raiders topped White Plains 4-2 and Mahopac 4-0 on Sept. 12-13 in the Somers Tournament. Against White Plains, Maddie Greco scored twice, assisted by Parker Mauro and Kenzie Mauro. Samantha Hoexter also scored twice, once assisted by Kenzie Mauro, once unassisted.
In the finals, Greco scored twice, Kenzie Mauro and Hoexter once each, with assists coming from Kenzie Mauro and Riley Iasiello. Gabriella Lopez made six saves in the shutout.
The Raiders are 2-0.
Galeanos connect in OT
The boys soccer team has rolled out to a 4-0 record heading into its match against Mamaroneck. The team opened up with a 2-0 win over Rye, with both goals coming from Lorenzo Galeano. Lucas Kantor made eight saves.
On Sept. 8 against North Rockland, the Raiders won 6-0. Zack Ruback scored and had an assist. Leo Khang, David Wang, Carson Cohen and Toby Khang each scored a goal, while Lev Stahl, Alex Duval, Zach Grossberg, Justin Liang and Ben Yacoub had assists. Kantor made four saves, Logan Lim one.
Two days later the Raiders topped Arlington at home in double overtime 1-0. Three minutes into the second OT, Lorenzo Galeano assisted Nico Galeano for the game-winner. Kantor made seven saves.
Girls soccer wins a pair
The girls are also off to a hot start for Scarsdale with a 3-0 record after picking up a 2-0 win over Carmel on Sept. 7 and a 5-1 win over White Plains two days later.
Against Carmel, Lizzie Wachs and Ivy Boockvar scored, with assists from Molly Klein and Brady Silberfein. Lilly Tessler only had to make one save, but according to the coaches it was “huge.” Carmel’s keeper kept her team in the game by stopping a barrage of 12 shots.
Olivia Lee scored twice against White Plains, while Boockvar, Leah Brown and Elahe Sherrell each scored once. Silberfein had two assists, Brown and Emilia Gomez one each.
Boys volleyball looks sharp
With 26 kills from junior Joseph Sharpe, boys volleyball added a pair of wins against North Rockland and Arlington to move to 3-0.
On Sept. 8, the Raiders won 3-1 (25-18, 25-11, 22-25, 25-22) over North. Sharpe led with 15 kills, while senior Tommy Dilorenzo put up eight, senior Charlie Hirschhorn six, senior Sam Wetzstein five, senior Ian Silberstein and junior Oscar Langford three each. Sophomore Luka Frank had 22 assists, senior Daniel Love 15.
Frank was 25 of 26 serving, including five aces, Hirschhorn 15/15, Love 10/10. Hirschhorn led with 19 digs, while Silberstein had 12, Sharpe 11, Dilorenzo nine. Hirschhorn led the serve receive with 21, while Sharpe had 11, Langford nine.
In a 3-0 win over Arlington (25-11, 25-8, 25-22) on Sept. 12, Sharpe had 11 kills, Hirschhorn seven, Langford five. Love had 11 assists, Langford nine. The team had 16 aces, with the serving led by Sharpe (13/13, five aces), Dilorenzo (13/14, four aces), Love (12/13) and Langford (11/13, three aces). Sharpe had 12 digs, Dilorenzo 11, Hirschhorn nine. Sharpe led with 13 serve receives.
Shelton leads pack
Edgemont cross-country opened the season at the Somers Big Red Invitational at Somers on Sept. 10. In Division 2, Edgemont’s boys placed 12th of 12 with 340 points.
Senior Tyler Shelton led Edgemont in 42nd place at 20:45.4. He was followed by sophomore Andy Wang 98th in 23:43.9, sophomore Arjun Rao 101st in 23:50.0, sophomore James Qian 103rd in 23:54.8 and junior Noah Seifer 118th in 25:01.2 for the scoring team. David Litvak took 127th at 25:33.5.
The girls did not field a scoring team, but senior Julia Hu was 70th in Division 2 in 26:48.1, junior Kathryn Koch 80th in 27:44.0, sophomore Catherine Hume 113th in 33:10.8, sophomore Talia Cohen 116th in 35:19.5.
Greeley edges Edgemont
On opening day, Horace Greeley edged Edgemont football 23-15 on the road on Sept. 9. Host Edgemont put up a fight led by quarterback Milan Gialleonardo, who was 4 of 10 passing for 123 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran nine times for 25 yards.
David Larsen completed 2 of 6 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Peter Ellinikos ran the ball four times for 4 yards, and had two catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Davis Kim had three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Joey Saito led the ground game with 73 yards on 13 carries.
Michael Capcioppo caught one pass for 6 yards. Conor Fisher and Coltrane Young each caught a pass for 4 yards.
Fisher and Gialleonardo each had an interception on defense.
Shah leads attack
Edgemont boys soccer opened up with a 3-0 record with a 3-2 win over Hen Hud on Sept. 8, a 4-1 win over Early College (Yonkers) on Sept. 10 and a 2-0 win over Rye Neck on Sept. 12.
Against Hen Hud, Will Shah scored two goals and had an assist. Senior Daniel Bench scored and Tapan Sidhawni each had an assists. Sophomore Will Agoglia made eight saves in the win.
Shah scored two more goals and had two more assists against Early College. Bench and junior Derek Sun each had a goal and Sidhawni had another assist. Senior Pedro Kaadi Kurrle made three saves and let up one goal in 65 minutes, while junior Luke D’Amico had one save in 15 minutes.
Agoglia made five saves in the shutout against Rye Neck. Leonardo Jung scored for Edgemont and Rye Neck scored an own goal.
Pacia nets big goals
The Edgemont girls soccer team picked up a pair of big wins. After an opening 4-1 loss to Irvington, Edgemont beat rival Bronxville 2-0 on Sept. 7 behind two goals from Isabella Pacia. On Sept. 10, the Panthers shut out Sleepy Hollow for a 3-0 win. Pacia scored two more goals, with Isabel Boodel netting another from the center back position.
Eastchester ended Edgemont’s run with a 2-0 win on Sept. 13. It was a scoreless game at halftime and Edgemont got worn down missing two of its top players.
Edgemont is 2-2.
SHEDI falls to BPVW
The Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team lost 101-74 to Briarcliff/Pleasantville/Valhalla/Westlake on Sept. 12 to start the season 0-1.
In the 200 medley relay, Manon Jadot, Tamsin Coulthard, Abigail Bartolacci and Kate Anderson took second in 2:00.55; Alyssum Wong, Melissa Wang, Janice Lin and Serena Ke took fourth in 2:08.82; Jonna Schwarz, Sophie Xie, Grace Barron and Naina Ray sixth in 2:30.36. Bartolacci won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.23. Wang was fifth in 2:25.15, Ashley Barlow sixth in 2:35.85. BPVW swept the 50 freestyle. Caitlin Sims was fourth in 27.71, Wang fifth in 29.72, Barron sixth in 30.53.
Bartolacci was runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.26. Jadot was fourth in 1:05.72, Arielle Novominski sixth in 1:17.87. BPVW swept the 100 freestyle. Sims was fourth in 1:02.87, followed by Xie in 1:08.93 and Barron in 1:09.17.
Anderson won the 500 freestyle in 5:05.87, with Ke the runner-up in 5:57.36. Lin was sixth in 7:28.39. Sims, Wang, Coulthard and Bartolacci were the 200 freestyle relay runner-up in 1:51.31. Barlow, Barron, Ray and Wong were fifth in 2:09.36; Cynthia Pintado, Schwarz, Xie and Lindsay Jaffe sixth in 2:14.99.
BPVW swept the 100 backstroke. Jadot was fourth in 1:10.86, Xie fifth in 1:17.56, Lin sixth in 1:25.53. Coulthard was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.54. Ray was fifth in 1:31.53, Barlow sixth in 1:37.59. In the 400 freestyle relay, Ke, Sims, Jadot and Anderson took second in 4:00.97. Ray, Novominski, Wong and Lin were fifth in 5:00.02; Maya Batheja, Paloma Dominguez, Schwarz and Marlo Gordon sixth in 5:02.02.
Girls tennis wins opener
Section 1 Division 2 team runner-up from 2021 Edgemont girls tennis is off to a 1-2 start. The Panthers opened with a 4-2 win over Mamaroneck as one match was called for darkness on Sept. 8.
Nishka Daga won 7-5, 6-1 at first singles, Brinda Roy 7-6 (7-6), 6-2 at second singles, Olivia Jee 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.
Kimi Krasner and Gabby O’Reilly won 7-5, 6-2, Sophia Woo and Susanna Rieger lost 6-0, 6-3, Isabella Mauskopf and Sara Vasudev lost 6-3, 6-1 and the fourth doubles match was in the third set with Mamaroneck leading Lexi Schwartz and Gabi Schneider 6-4, 3-1, but did not finish.
In back-to-back matches against Byram Hills, the Panthers lost 6-1 on Sept. 9 and 5-2 on Sept 13.
In the first meeting, Jee had the lone win at third singles by a 6-3, 6-1 score. Daga fell 6-0, 6-2, Roy 6-0, 6-1, O’Reilly and Krasner 6-1, 6-1, Rieger and Sophia Woo 6-0, 6-0, Bella Jabbour and Mauskopf 6-0, 6-0, and Schneider and Schwartz 6-0, 6-2.
In the rematch, Daga lost 6-2, 6-1, Roy won 6-2, 6-3 and Jee won 7-5, 6-0 in singles. In doubles O’Reilly and Krasner lost 6-3, 6-1, Rieger and Keaton Tavel fell 6-1, 6-2, Woo and Schneider lost 6-2, 6-0, and Mauskopf and Jabbour fell 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball stays competitive
Edgemont volleyball opened the season with some tight competition and is 1-2. In the opener against Briarcliff on Sept. 8, Edgemont lost 3-2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13). Sydney Burak had seven kills and Alyssa Zhu had five aces.
Against Westlake on Sept. 9, in a sectionals rematch the Panthers had won last fall, Westlake won 3-1. Burak had four kills, Madeline Darviche six aces.
The Panthers picked up their first win of the season, 3-0 over Roosevelt on Sept. 12 by scores of 25-17, 25-10, 25-23. Alex Mendoza had 15 aces and Emily Ferraro had six kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.