At the Suffern Invite at Bear Mountain on Sept. 17, the Scarsdale girls cross-country team took second in Division C to Haddam Killingworth 52-54.

Freshman Rachel Rakower was sixth in 20:11.40, senior Alexandra Simon seventh in 20:24.30, sophomore Eva Gibney ninth in 20:50.60, sophomore Zoe Dichter 12th in 20:58.70, sophomore Julie Scheffler 21st in 21:35.70, junior Sara Bochner 26th in 22:19.00, junior Sydney Geringer 32nd in 22:57.30, senior Allison Scheffler 35th in 23:02.50, freshman Maria Roberts 52nd in 24:26.90.

0923 Edge boys soccer Simon Ascher.jpg
Buy Now

Simon Ascher, Edgemont boys soccer

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.