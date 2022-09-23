At the Suffern Invite at Bear Mountain on Sept. 17, the Scarsdale girls cross-country team took second in Division C to Haddam Killingworth 52-54.
Freshman Rachel Rakower was sixth in 20:11.40, senior Alexandra Simon seventh in 20:24.30, sophomore Eva Gibney ninth in 20:50.60, sophomore Zoe Dichter 12th in 20:58.70, sophomore Julie Scheffler 21st in 21:35.70, junior Sara Bochner 26th in 22:19.00, junior Sydney Geringer 32nd in 22:57.30, senior Allison Scheffler 35th in 23:02.50, freshman Maria Roberts 52nd in 24:26.90.
The boys placed eighth of 22 teams in Division B with 212 points. Northport won with 73 points.
Sophomore Rishi Shadaksharappa placed 27th in 17:25.40, senior Matthew Zhao 39th in 17:44.70, freshman Yuhan Cruz 45th in 18:02.60, sophomore Benjamin Siegel 49th 18:09.80, sophomore Gavin Su 52nd in 18:15.70, senior Mason Lau 58th in 18:24.60, junior Joning Wang 60th in 18:26.60, freshman Matthew Hirsch 86th in 19:28.10, freshman Parker Lyn 113th in 20:30.70.
The girls won the Sept. 20 League 1B Mega Dual at New Rochelle with 25 points to Mamaroneck’s 31, New Rochelle’s 50 and Mount Vernon did not compete. New Rochelle’s Ariel Esposito won in 18:43.9. Rakower was the runner-up in 29:24.2 and Simon was third in 19:33.3. Gibney placed fifth in 20:20.5, Dichter sixth in 20:32.8, Sophia Garcia eighth in 20:53.9 to round out the scoring team. Roberts took ninth in 21:25.1, Bochner 10th in 21:53.1, Julie Scheffler 12th in 22:28.1, Allison Scheffler 18th in 23:35.8.
The girls are 3-0 on the season.
The boys finished behind Mamaroneck (36) and New Rochelle (40) with 44 points and ahead of Mount Vernon (50) for a 1-2 record.
Su led Scarsdale in sixth place in 17:43.1, followed by Lau seventh in 17:49.5. Joning Wang finished ninth in 18:16.4, David Onner 10th in 18:27.3, Cruz 12th in 18:34.4, Leo Wetzstein 17th in 18:58.9, Ben Weiner 19th in 19:03.3.
Coach Vinny Modafferi was pleased with the performances.
“Sophia Garcia had her first race of the season and did a very nice job,” he said. “Lilly Streicher and Arianna Feinstein keep getting better. On the boys side Joning, Mason and Gavin all had a good day. The three of them are our workhorses. They are reliable and students of the sport. The coaching staff is looking forward to seeing what they do the rest of the season. Kyler Zou did a nice job in the JV race. He has come a long way since last year.”
Raiders cruise to wins
With wins over Arlington and Carmel, Scarsdale field hockey improved to 4-0 on the season.
The Raiders beat Arlington 3-0 on Sept. 16 with goals by Maddie Greco, Riley Iasiello and Sammy Hoexter. Iasiello and Leena Waterhouse each had an assist. The next day, Scarsdale topped Carmel 8-1. Iasiello and Greco each scored three goals, Hoexter and Elizabeth Duignan one each. Iasiello had two assists, Hoexter, Greco and Kenzie Mauro one each.
Football team buries Ossining
With a 41-6 win over Ossining, Scarsdale football improved to 2-0 on Sept. 16.
Defensively, Will Delguercio made 13 tackles, Ryan Gilligan seven, Max Siegel, Max Timberger and Campbell Killian five, Harrison Ruback, Camden Matles and Aidan Brennan four, Trevor Knopp and Ryan Chase two. Brenan had a sack that went for a loss of 8 yards. Delguercio forced a fumble and Matles and Michael Vibbert each recovered a fumble.
Quarterback Colby Baldwin had seven carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns and was a much-improved 4 of 5 passing for 71 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Killian had 14 rushes for 67 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 8 yards, Delguercio nine carries for 25 yards, Spencer Rosen six carries for 51 yards, Patrick Carroll four rushes for 22 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 9 yards, Brennan one carry for 5 yards, Matles one catch for a 27-yard touchdown, Guilherme Quaresma de Moura one catch for 27 yards.
Timberger kicked an extra point and Killian and Delguercio each ran in a two-point conversion.
The Raiders host Arlington Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.
First loss comes in swim/dive
After winning its first three meets of the season, the Scarsdale swim and dive team lost its first meet to New Rochelle 101-82 — it was a five-point meet until the last two events — on Sept. 20, the first loss for Scarsdale athletics through that date (a 34-1-1 overall record).
Against Bronxville/Tuckahoe, the Raiders won 88-82 on Sept. 15. Joy Kang, Abigail Gurden, Serena Wu and Caterina Fogli won the 200 medley relay in 2:08.34. Devin Topkara, Andrea Rodriguez, Sophia Dugan and Audrey Li were the runners-up in 2:18.03. Julia Sobel, Jade Kraut, Isabella Hove and Tessa Leroy were fourth in 2:27.00. Bronxville/Tuckahoe took first and second in the 200 freestyle, while Charlotte Aldridge (2:22.87), Topkara (2:25.69) and Gurden (2:34.36) took third through fifth.
Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.06. Li was third in 2:32.27, Paige Harris fifth in 2:56.22. Fogli was the 50 freestyle runner-up in 27.23. Dugan was third in 27.87, Kraut sixth in 31.12. Serena Wu won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.34. Topkara took third in 1:20.75, Hove fourth in 1:28.66.
Fogli was the 100 freestyle runner-up in 58.87. Rodriguez was fifth in 1:13.96, Erika Wu sixth in 1:14.65. Scarsdale went two-three-four in the 500 freestyle behind Dugan (5:54.80), Harris (7:20.34) and Kraut (7:28.76.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Fogli Li, Kang and Dugan were second in 1:50.41, Madeline Cha, Olivia Bercun, Ellen Hu and Sobel fourth in 2:14.73, Sophia Peyser, Alice Potack, Grace Cheng and Hannah Kass sixth in 2:33.99 as Bronxville/Tuckahoe pulled within four points at 64-60.
Kang won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.68, followed by Serena Wu third in 1:06.67 and Rodriguez fourth in 1:20.50. Li (1:18.98), Aldridge (1:20.78) and Gurden (1:24.32) placed second through fourth in the 100 breaststroke.
The Raiders held an 84-72 lead with 14 points left to be awarded in the 400 freestyle relay. The Raiders took second in 4:29.80. Kayla Soto, Sobel, Rodriguez and Potack finished fourth in 5:04.56, Wu, Avery Dickstein, Cheng and Cha fifth in 5:17.33.
In the loss to New Rochelle, Kang, Li, Wu, Fogli were second in the 200 medley relay in 2:01.90, Kantor, Gurden Dugan and Topkara fourth 2:15.25; Sobel, Kraut, Hove and Rodriguez fifth in 2:26.83. Li was 200 freestyle runner-up in 2:16.11, Topkara third 2:22.88, Charlotte Aldridge fifth 2:25.22.
Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.50, Gurden took fifth in 2:58.02; Harris sixth in 3:03.86. Fogli took second in the 50 freestyle in 27.16, Li third in 27.51, Dugan fifth in 27.59. In diving, Dickstein won with 135.00 points, while Leroy was second with 123.45.
Serena Wu was the 100 butterfly runner-up in 1:05.69, Kantor was fourth in 1:16.25, Hove fifth in 1:27.30. Fogli won the 100 freestyle in 58.84, Dugan was second in 1:02.06, Rodriguez sixth in 1:16.59.
Kantor won the 500 freestyle in 6:33.28, Harris was fifth in 6:53.53, Kraut sixth in 7:28.18. In the 200 freestyle relay, Fogli, Li, Kang and Dugan won in 1:48.52; Cha, Bercun, Hu and Sobel were fourth in 2:15.19, Jones, Potack, Cheng and Kass fifth in 2:28.11, giving Scarsdale a 69-68 lead.
In the 100 backstroke New Ro took first and second and in the 100 breaststroke New Ro swept to give them a 92-77 lead heading into the final event. Kang was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.97, Serena Wu fourth in 1:07.07, Rodriguez sixth in 1:21.68. In the 100 breaststroke, Aldridge was fourth in 1:21.78, Gurden fifth in 1:26.36, Kobi sixth in 1:33.81.
Topkara, Kantor, Wu and Aldridge took second in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:33.61. Soto, Jones, Rodriguez and Harris were fifth in 4:55.75, Wu, Dickstein, Cheng and Cha sixth in 5:15.71.
Raiders only get 1 match in
Thanks to a bus issue and rain, the Scarsdale girls tennis team only played one match in improving to 5-0 with a 7-0 sweep of Fox Lane on Sept. 14. The teams played eight-game pro sets.
Natalie Hu, Giana Marks and Katie Kendall all won 8-0 in singles. In doubles, Maya Cukierman and Emma Ha won 8-0, Campbell Alin and Jalyn Ryu 8-3, Carly Alin and Kay Cottrell 8-0 and Hyunjin Lee and Olivia Sun 8-0.
Boys volleyball earns 2 sweeps
The 5-0 Scarsdale boys volleyball team swept Yorktown 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-18) on Sept. 14 and Fox Lane 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-14) on Sept. 20.
Against Yorktown, Joseph Sharpe had 13 kills, Tommy Dilorenzo seven, Sam Wetzstein and Charlie Hirschhorn three each. Jonny Gates had 15 assists, Daniel Love 11.
Ian Silberstein was 16/16 serving, Gates 17/18, Love 11/12, Sharpe 8/10, Hirschhorn 8/9. Sharpe had four aces, Gates, Silberstein and Hirschhorn three each, Love two.
Jedd Frydman and Oscar Langford each had a pair of blocks and Silberstein led with 13 digs, followed by Sharpe with nine, Hirschhorn with seven. Hirschhorn with 11 and Silberstein and Sharpe with nine each led the serve receive.
Against Fox Lane, Hirschhorn led with nine kills, Dilorenzo had five, Sharpe four. Gates had 12 assists, Luka Frank five, Azlan Khan four.
Gates was 18/18 serving with three aces, Sharpe 15/15 with two aces, Dilorenzo 13/14 with seven aces, Silberstein 7/7 two aces.
Dilorenzo two blocks. Silberstein and Hirschhorn six digs each. Silberstein had nine serve receives, Sharpe eight.
Brass shines for Raiders
The Scarsdale girls volleyball team improved to 3-0 with wins over Suffern and White Plains, with a strong showing at the Yorktown Tournament in between.
The Raiders swept Suffern 3-0 (25-20, 25-25, 25-21) on Sept. 15. Gali Brass had seven kills, Ellena Amidor, Annika Fuehrer and Serena Li six each, Izzy Goldban five. Karina Cheng had 29 assists.
Li was 18/20 serving. Daphne Boockvar, Amidor and Brass were each 10/11, while Cheng was 8/10. Li had six aces, Brass five, Amidor two.
Goldban and Fuehrer had two blocks each. Boockvar led with nine digs, while Li had eight. Li had eight serve receives.
Scarsdale was 6-3 and made the semifinals at the Yorktown Tournament.
In the round robin, Scarsdale topped Ardsley 25-21. Brass had six kills, Fuehrer three, Li two. Cheng had 13 assists. Brass was 6/6 serving and had eight digs. Fuko Shindo, Alison Jiang and Brass each had four serve receives, Amidor three.
In a 25-22 win over Harrison, Brass had six kills, while Amidor had 10 assists. Brass was 8/9 serving with two aces, Amidor 3/4 with two aces. Boockvar and Brass each had five digs, Fuehrer four. Brass had five serve receives.
Mahopac topped Scarsdale 25-20. Brass had seven kills, Juliana Joyce four. Amidor had 12 assists. Amidor was 7/8 serving with two aces, while Jiang was 4/4 with two aces. Brass had four digs, Daphne Boockvar 10 serve receives, Jiang five.
In a 25-13 win over Yorktown, Goldban and Fuehrer had three kills each. Amidor had six assists. Jiang was 8/8 serving with four aces, Amidor 5/5 with two aces, Fuehrer 4/4 with two aces, Brass 3/4 with two aces, Shindo 3/3 with two aces. Boockvar led with six serve receives.
Scarsdale beat Somers 25-18. Brass had three kills, Goldban and Fuehrer two each. Amidor had seven assists. Amidor was 7/7 serving with two aces, Fuehrer 6/7 with three aces, Brass 3/3 with two aces, Jiang 5/6 with an ace. Boockvar and Jiang each had four digs. Jiang had five serve receives, Brass four, Boockvar three.
Putnam Valley beat Scarsdale 25-20. Brass had six kills, Fuehrer five, Goldban four. Amidor had 16 assists. Boockvar, Amidor and Brass were 6/6 serving. Brass six digs and nine serve receives.
In a 25-20 win over Lakeland, Brass and Fuehrer each had four kills, Goldban three. Amidor had 13 assists. Brass was 7/8 serving with three aces, Fuehrer 7/7, Amidor 5/6 with two aces, Boockvar 5/5. Jiang and Fuehrer had two blocks each. Boockvar led with six digs, Jiang with seven serve receives.
In the quarterfinals the No. 3 Raiders beat No. 6 Ardsley 25-19. Brass had four kills, Fuehrer three, Goldban two. Amidor had 10 assists. Amidor was 9/9 serving with three aces, Brass 5/6 with two aces. Joyce and Fuhrer each had two blocks. Boockvar and Brass had six digs, Jiang five. Brass had six serve receives.
In the semifinals, the Raiders got eliminated by No. 2 Harrison 27-25. Brass and Fuehrer had four kills each, Goldman three. Amidor had 12 assists. Shindo and Amidor were 7/7 serving with one ace, Brass 5/6 with an ace, Boockvar 5/5, Fuehrer 4/4 with an ace. Jiang had eight digs, Brass 11 serve receives.
Against White Plains on Sept. 19, the Raiders won 3-1 (25-19, 17-25, 25-21, 25-13). Brass had 12 kills, Fuehrer eight, Goldban seven, Amidor five. Cheng had 18 assists, Amidor 11.
Jiang was 17/18 serving with four aces, Brass 15/17 with five aces, Shindo 13/15 and four aces, Amidor 11/11 with two aces, Fuehrer 10/11 with an ace, Boockvar 9/10 with an ace.
Goldban and Fuehrer each had four blocks, Amidor three, Joyce two. Jiang had 16 digs, Brass 14, Amidor 13. Brass led the serve receive with 17, while Jiang had 15.
Edgemont girls win meet
On Sept. 13, Edgemont competed in the Conference 2 League D Preseason Meet at Croton Point Park, winning with 33 points over Hen Hud (35) and Ardsley (57).
Freshman Kate Ruane led Edgemont, placing third in 23:06.00. Kathryn Koch was seventh in 25:10, Julia Hu eighth in 25:36.00, Alexandra Kabakov 11th in 26:34.00, Catherine Hume 17th in 30:34.00, Raphael Cai 18th in 32:07.00, Talia Cohen 21st in 34:19.00.
For the boys, Hen Hud won with 42 points, followed by Ardsley (49), Peekskill (56), Edgemont (109) and Sleepy Hollow (114).
Tyler Shelton was ninth in 20:48.00, Andy Wang 25th in 22:11.00, Hirdhedyal Singh 26th in 22:13.00, Alexander Ashcraft 33rd in 23:34.00, Arjun Rao 38th in 24:11.00, James Qian 41st in 24:29.00, David Litvak 44th in 24:49.00, Noah Seifer 45th in 24:51.00, Ted Jianqi 55th in 26:23.00, Benjamin Cohen 70th in 34:48.00.
At the Sept. 17 Suffern Invitational at Bear Mountain, the boys were 16th of 16 in Division C. Senior Shelton was 77th in 20:03.00, senior Ashcroft 90th in 20:57.30, senior Singh 100th in 22:05.70, senior Kasper Atkinson 102nd in 22:26.90, junior Noah Seifer 110th in 23:37.70, senior Litvak 112th in 23:43.60, junior Jianqi 113th in 24:54.40.
The girls did not field a full team in Division C. Junior Nandini Singh was 46th in 23:55.90, senior Hu 56th in 24:40.10, junior Kathryn Koch 62nd in 25:20.00.
Field hockey gets shut out
Edgemont field hockey lost 7-0 to Yorktown on Sept. 15 and 5-0 to Harrison on Sept. 19 to fall to 1-4-1. Taylor Kenney made 15 saves against Yorktown, seven against Harrison.
Panthers top Peekskill
After a tight loss in Week 1, Edgemont football rebounded to top Peekskill 40-6 to improve to 1-1. Joseph Saito had a big game with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries.
Milan Gialleonardo was 3 of 8 passing for 66 yards and one touchdown, while David Larsen was 1 of 2 for 1 yard. Larsen also caught a 28-yard pass.
Davis Kim had a 24-yard touchdown catch and Peter Ellinikos had seven carries for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, Ellinikos had nine tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks for 18 yards lost, in addition to recovering a fumble. Jesse Kaminskas had eight tackles, four for a loss. Larsen had an interception. Kenneth Saito had a sack for a loss of 10 yards. William Barlow also had three tackles.
Girls soccer moves to 4-3
In its first home game, Edgemont girls soccer beat Nyack 3-0 in Sept. 15. Isabella Pacia scored off a breakaway, Iliana Dimopoulos was assisted by Isadora Mello and Isabel Boodel scored off a late penalty kick. Freshman Ananya Venkata Girissh had the shutout in goal.
On Sept. 17, Pelham topped Edgemont 2-1 in the Bronxville Broncos Fest Tournament finals. Boodel scored on a penalty shot in the first half after a handball in the box. Venkata Girissh made five saves as part of an impressive and consistent defense, according to coach Tori Lettieri. Boodel led the defensive line and Mia Kai attacked from the defensive end.
The Panthers then beat Peekskill 6-0 on Sept. 19. Six players scored for Edgemont: Pacia, Eliza Press, Kai, Kyla Gassman, Leah Paley and Mello. Assists came from Nura Aggour and Mello.
Venkata Girissh made three saves in limited action and was spelled by Charlotte Mizerik.
Edgemont improved to 4-3.
Tight games for Edgemont
Edgemont’s top fall team keeps on rolling with a 4-0-1 record. The boys soccer team beat Nyack 3-2 and tied John Jay-Cross River 1-1.
Against Nyack, Will Shah scored two goals, Leonardo Jung one, Tapan Sidhawni and Ben Kirsch each had one assist. Luke D’Amico made five saves. Shah scored in the first half against John Jay. Will Agoglia made six saves.
SHEDI falls to Greeley
With a 91-77 loss to Horace Greeley on Sept. 20, the Sleepy Hollow/Hastings/Edgemont/Irvington girls swim team fell to 0-2.
Alyssum Wong, Tamsin Coulthard, Manon Jadot and Melissa Wang took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:04.51. Serena Ke, Janice Lin, Arielle Novominski and Grace Barron were third in 2:13.50, Naina Ray, Ashley Barlow, Cynthia Pintado and Nidhi Ray sixth in 2:31.82. Kate Anderson won the 200 freestyle in 1:56.41. Ke was third in 2:13.78, Caitlin Sims fifth in 2:22.69.
Jadot took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.07. Wang placed fifth in 2:47.14, Wong sixth in 3:09.10. Abigail Bartolacci was runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 25.86, with Barron fourth in 28.96, Sims fifth in 29.25. Coulthard was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.84, Jadot fourth in 1:08.83, Naina Ray sixth in 1:23.85.
Bartolacci won the 100 freestyle in 56.23. Novominski took fourth in 1:05.37, Wong sixth in 1:11.53. In the 500 freestyle, Greeley swept as Barlow placed fourth in 6:42.13, Sophie Xie fifth in 6:50.10, Julia Ryan sixth in 7:31.97.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Sims, Coulthard and Bartolacci took first in 1:45.38. Ray, Barron, Pintado and Xie were fourth in 2:06.06, Novominski, Lindsay Jaffe, Maya Batheja and Barlow sixth in 2:08.62. Coulthard was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.50, Ke fourth in 1:17.51, Novominski sixth in 1:20.21.
Anderson won the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.02. Lin was fifth in 1:23.22, Wang sixth in 1:26.69. Anderson, Sims, Ke and Bartolacci won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.72. Jadot, Ray, Wong and Wang placed fourth in 4:29.55, Ray, Xie, Barron and Pintado fifth in 4:43.33.
Homecoming weekend
Edgemont will hold its Homecoming festivities Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24. On Friday, volleyball plays at 4:30 p.m., girls tennis at 4:45, football at 7 p.m. There will be food trucks from Westchester Burger and Bona Bona Ice Cream. On Saturday on Blanford Field, field hockey plays at 3, girls soccer at 5, boys soccer at 7. Food trucks from Crazy Taco Mex and Dippin Dots will be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.