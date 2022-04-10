Scarsdale’s track and field team started the spring season in style with some notable results at the Section 1 Duals at the JFK Sports Complex on Sunday, March 27. The Raiders competed against Mamaroneck and Port Chester in the tri-meet.
The jumpers picked up where they left off in the winter season with Diya Shadaksharappa winning the triple jump, posting a 38-1.5, and Avery Bensche taking first in the long jump with a 17-1.
Also placing first for the Raiders were Alexandra Simon (800 meters, 2:32.80) and Rachel Doherty (400 meters, 1:05.04). Scarsdale won the 4x400-meter relay in a clocking of 4:30.30.
Taking second for the girls were Mili Fukada (14-4.5, long jump), Elizabeth Hurshman (800 meters, 2:34.60) and Zahara Laaraj (400 meters, 1:06.44).
Eva Gibney ran to third in the 800 meters in 2:34.80, Natalyn Kapner took third in the 3,000 meters (11:47.40) and Deanna Matula-Osterman placed third in the long jump (13-3).
For the Scarsdale boys, Kenneth Aldridge was the top performer as he won the 400 meters in a clocking of 57.84 seconds.
Securing third-place finishes were Drew Hill (800 meters, 2:13.20), Reese Shelon (long jump, 18-8) and Jacob Zik (400 meters, 59.64).
The Raiders then competed at the Pirate Relays at Pearl River on Saturday, April 2.
For the girls, Hurshman won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in a clocking of 7:57.83.
Shadaksharappa was second in the triple jump (37-9 1/4) and third in the long jump (16-4 1/2). Bensche placed fourth in the long jump (16-4 1/2).
The Raiders also won the 4x1,600-meter relay in 23:05.82. They were fourth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:23.79).
Matula-Osterman took fourth in the triple jump (29-11 1/2). Elizabeth Fine was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:15.37).
For the boys, the 4x800-meter relay squad was sixth in 9:11.63.
Ethan Rifkin did well in the throwing events, taking sixth in the shot put (39-6) and eighth in the discus (94-10). Michael Kashanian took eighth in the high jump (5-6).
EHS boys lacrosse drops two of three
Edgemont’s boys lacrosse squad lost to host Blind Brook 15-13 on Wednesday, March 30.
Ben Landes led the Panthers with six goals and an assist. Noah Bernstein won 20 of 25 faceoffs.
In its home opener, Edgemont won its first game of the season and routed visiting Hastings 17-1 on Friday, April 1. The Panthers led 6-0 after one quarter.
Davis Kim tallied four goals and three assists while teammate David Rosen also scored four goals.
Samir Mansouri and Logan Gordon netted two goals apiece. Bernstein was strong again at the faceoff X, winning 15 of 20.
Edgemont fell to host Irvington 13-3 on Tuesday, April 5.
Benson Schuchat (1 assist), Mansouri and Landes scored one goal each. Bernstein won 11 of 18 faceoffs. Goalie Kyle Klion made five saves.
The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
Panthers tennis starts season 2-1
The Edgemont boys tennis team is off to a 2-1 start and began the season with a 6-1 victory over New Rochelle on Wednesday, March 30.
Will Mellis (6-2, 6-1) and Tapan Sidhwani (6-4, 6-1) won their singles matches for the Panthers. Edgemont swept the four doubles matches with Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh (6-0, 6-1), Robert Corwin and Alex Lee (6-2, 6-0), Krishen Kakar and Ethan Mauskopf (6-2, 6-2) and Samuel Meyer and Chris Yang (8-7).
Edgemont lost to Mamaroneck 6-1 on Monday, April 4. The lone winners for the Panthers were the doubles team of Eli Johnson and Lee (6-3, 7-5).
The Panthers won their second match of the season when they defeated Scarsdale B 4-3 on Tuesday, April 5.
Lee (6-2, 6-7, 11-9) and Johnson (6-1, 6-0) secured singles wins while Kakar and Mellis (7-5, 6-3), and Junoh Lee and Mauskopf (6-1, 4-6, 10-3) picked up doubles victories.
Raiders rout North Salem, fall to Greeley in girls lax
Scarsdale’s girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season when the Raiders cruised past visiting North Salem 17-6 on Saturday, April 2.
Sabrina Katz and Claudia Rosenberg led Scarsdale with five and four goals, respectively. Alessia Schettino added three goals while Maxine Silverman had two goals and an assist.
Gabbi Weiner, Riley Iasiello (1 assist) and Jane Hoffman scored one goal apiece. Haley Matusz had an assist. Angela Hoey stopped four shots in net.
Scarsdale lost to host Horace Greeley 15-11 on Monday, April 4.
Katz (1 assist) and Schettino scored three goals apiece. Silverman added two goals and an assist. Hoffman (1 assist), Matusz (1 assist) and Rosenberg notched one goal apiece. Hoey made three saves.
The Raiders fell to 1-3 on the young season with the loss.
EHS track opens at Ossining Relays
To open the spring track and field season, Edgemont competed at the Ossining Relays on Saturday, April 2.
Connor Fisher sparked Edgemont’s boys team, placing second in the high jump (5-2) and fifth in the long jump (18-10).
The boys’ 4x800-meter relay finished fourth in 10:19.87.
For the girls’ team, Ava Thomas was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:20.53) and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.58).
SHS softball drops opener
In the team’s season opener, Scarsdale’s softball squad lost to host John Jay-East Fishkill 15-0 in six innings on Tuesday, April 5.
Kay Fitzgerald had the lone hit for the Raiders and took the loss on the hill.
