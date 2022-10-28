The Scarsdale girls cross-country team rocked the course at Bowdoin during the Section 1 Coaches Invitational on Oct. 22, placing fifth of 37 scoring teams: Northport 104, Bronxville 144, North Rockland 180, Somers 206, Scarsdale 242.
Scarsdale was led by Alexandra Simon, who was 18th in scoring in 21:05.30. She was followed by Sophia Garcia 21:56.20 (38th), Julie Scheffler 22:09.80 (48th), Maria Roberts 22:50.40 (68th), Rachel Rakower 22:52.30 (70th), Zoe Dichter 23:02.80 (79th), Sara Bochner (95th), 23:26.20, Eva Gibney 23:53.50, Allison Scheffler 24:20.20 and Lilly Streicher 24:38.40.
The boys race featured 50 scoring teams and over 400 runners. Saint Anthony’s ran away with the title 31-181 over runner-up North Rockland. Scarsdale was 28th with 749 points.
Rishi Shadaksharappa was 65th in scoring in 18:27.00, Gavin Su finished in 19:15.90 (120th), Joning Wang 19:50.50 (162nd), Leo Wetzstein 20:23.80 (192nd), Oliver Hong 20:53.20 (210th), Aviv Brav 213 (213th), Benjamin Weiner 22:11.20 (269th).
The Westchester County Championship race will take place Oct. 29 at Somers, with the Section 1 Championships/State Qualifiers to follow Nov. 5 at Bowdoin.
Raiders fall to rival
The Scarsdale football team dropped to 4-3 with a 38-7 loss to Mamaroneck on Oct. 22, the team’s lone blowout defeat of the season.
Colby Baldwin was 10 of 20 passing for 151 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Michael Vibbert caught three passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Will Delguercio had two catches for 43 yards.
Camden Matles, Trevor Knopp and Guilherme Quaresma de Moura each had three tackles, Delguercio three.
The No. B4 Raiders will head to No. A1 Carmel for the Section 1 Class AA quarterfinals on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
Scarsdale edges Arlington
The Scarsdale girls swim and dive team capped off an 8-2 regular season with a tight back-and-forth 88-82 win over Arlington that came down to the final race on Oct. 20.
Joy Kang, Audrey Li, Serena Wu and Fiona Kantor won the 200 medley relay in 2:00.83. Andrea Rodriguez, Abigail Gurden, Charlotte Aldridge and Devin Topkara placed fourth in 2:20.66, Julia Sobel, Anne Jones, Isabella Hove and Kayla Soto fifth in 2:28.69. Topkara won the 200 freestyle in 2:17.04, with Aldridge third in 2:25.51, Jade Kraut sixth in 2:35.63.
Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:17.04, Paige Harris was fourth in 2:25.21, Kate Kattan sixth in 2:35.63. In the 50 freestyle, Li was runner-up in 26.37, Jones third in 34.03, Kantor fifth in 29.49.
Wu was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.47, Kattan fourth in 1:19.81, Gurden sixth in 1:33.98. Caterina Fogli won the 100 freestyle in 56.75. Topkara was third in 1:02.69, Soto sixth in 1:09.63. Fogli then won the 500 freestyle in 5:59.26, followed by Kantor third in 6:35.89 and Alice Potack sixth in 7:33.95.
Topkara, Harris, Kantor and Fogli won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:55.11. Rodriguez, Jones, Sobel and Madeline Cha were fifth in 2:13.66, Wu, Hove, Grace Cheng and Hannah Kass sixth in 2:21.70. Kang won the 100 backstroke in 1:03.00, with Serena Wu third in 1:07.81, Rodriguez fifth in 1:25.45.
Li was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.97, Aldridge third in 1:19.50, Gurden fourth in 1:26.48 to give Scarsdale an 80-76 lead. Taking first place in the 400 freestyle relay secured the win for the Raiders as Wu, Fogli, Kang and Li took first in 3:59.60. Kraut, Jones, Harris and Avery Dickstein placed fourth in 4:54.50, Sarah Kobi, Wu, Cha and Cheng fifth in 5:16.03.
At the Oct. 21 diving invitational at Hammocks, Tessa Leroy scored 205.05, Iris Wang 202.05, each performing six dives.
Conference diving will take place Oct. 28 at Purchase at 4:30, with the Conference 2 swim championships at Purchase the next day at 1 p.m.
Boys volleyball still unbeaten
Scarsdale boys volleyball improved to 14-0 with three more victories, sweeping Eastchester twice and Yonkers.
On Oct. 20 against Eastchester, the Raiders won 25-16, 25-18, 25-16. Joseph Sharpe led with 15 kills, Oscar Langford had 11, Tommy Dilorenzo seven, Sam Wetzstein four. Jonny Gates had 14 assists, Daniel Love 10, Luka Frank six, Azlan Khan four.
Gates was 15/15 serving with two aces, Sharpe 12/13 with two aces, Charlie Hirschhorn 8/9, Love 8/8 with an ace and Ian Silberstein 6/6 with an ace. Hirschhorn had 18 digs, Sharpe 11, Langford 10, Silberstein nine. Langford had 13 serve receives, Silberstein and Hirschhorn nine each, Sharpe eight.
The next day against Yonkers, Scarsdale won 25-19, 25-14, 25-20. Sharpe had 10 kills, Langford seven, Hirschhorn five. Gates had 12 assists, Love six, Frank five.
Sharpe was 22/24 serving with six aces, Gates 14/14 with three aces. Jedd Frydman had two blocks. Silberstein had 10 digs, Sharpe eight. Sharpe had nine serve receives, Hirschhorn and Silberstein eight each.
In a rematch with Eastchester on Oct. 24, the Raiders won 25-18, 25-20, 25-7. Sharpe (17), Dilorenzo (13) and Langford (10) were all double digits in kills. Gates had 27 assists, Love 10.
Gates was 24/24 serving, Dilorenzo and Sharpe each 10/10 with two aces, Langford 10/11, Hirschhorn 9/10. Frydman had two blocks. Hirschhorn (20), Langford (18) and Sharpe (14) led the team in digs. Sharpe had 13 serve receives, Hirschhorn 11, Silberstein eight.
Girls volleyball gets No. 3 seed
With an 11-3 record, Scarsdale girls volleyball earned the No. 3 seed in Section 1 Class AA behind No. 1 Mamaroneck and No. 2 North Rockland, the only teams to beat Scarsdale in full official matches this fall, Mamaroneck 3-1 and 3-0, North Rockland 3-2.
Scarsdale will host No. 14 Port Chester on Oct. 28 at 4:30 p.m. in the opening round. The quarterfinals will be Nov. 1, the semifinals Nov. 3, both at the higher seed. The finals will be at Mahopac at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
To wrap up the regular season, the Raiders swept Mount Vernon and Lincoln before heading to the Ossining Tournament Oct. 22 (scores and stats are not available).
Against Mount Vernon on Oct. 29, the Raiders won 25-10, 25-18, 25-16. Annika Fuehrer had 17 kills, Izzy Goldban nine, Alison Jiang four, Juliana Joyce and Alicia Vernaza Escobar three each. Ellena Amidor had 32 assists. Jiang was 9/10 serving with three aces and Fuehrer had four aces. Fuehrer led with 11 digs and 15 serve receives.
Scarsdale beat Lincoln 25-5, 25-7, 25-21 on Oct. 20. Goldban led with 13 kills, Fuehrer had 10, Gali Brass and Nicole Zhou four each, Joyce and Vernaza Escobar three each. Amidor had 38 assists. Brass was 19/19 serving with 10 aces, Fuko Shindo 11/11 with three aces, Daphne Boockvar 8/8. Boockvar had 10 digs, Brass nine, Brass eight serve receives.
Edgemont volleyball ends 2-16
With a 2-16 record, the Edgemont volleyball team was unable to qualify for sectionals, but they did pick up their second win late in the season as they swept Keio on Oct. 17.
Edgemont won 25-16, 25-12 and 27-25. Maddy Frain had seven digs, Alex Mendoza five aces.
Edgemont got swept in its final three matches to end the season. On Oct. 18, Byram Hills won 25-15, 25-11, 25-23. Alyssa Zhu had eight digs, Emily Ferraro and Mendoza each seven.
Against Ardsley on Oct. 10, Mendoza had five digs, Ferraro four aces. Ferraro had six kills, Mendoza four digs against Eastchester on Oct. 21.
The Panthers graduate seniors Marisa Aratingi, Sidney Burak, Ferraro, Frain and Sarah Kronk.
Two runners compete
Edgemont sent two runners to the Section 1 Coaches Invitational at Bowdoin on Oct. 22. Alexander Ashcraft finished in 22:05.30, David Litvak 24:15.70.
