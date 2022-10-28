SHS football Seth Shelon photo

Seth Shelon playing some D.

 Jon Thaler Photo

The Scarsdale girls cross-country team rocked the course at Bowdoin during the Section 1 Coaches Invitational on Oct. 22, placing fifth of 37 scoring teams: Northport 104, Bronxville 144, North Rockland 180, Somers 206, Scarsdale 242.

Scarsdale was led by Alexandra Simon, who was 18th in scoring in 21:05.30. She was followed by Sophia Garcia 21:56.20 (38th), Julie Scheffler 22:09.80 (48th), Maria Roberts 22:50.40 (68th), Rachel Rakower 22:52.30 (70th), Zoe Dichter 23:02.80 (79th), Sara Bochner (95th), 23:26.20, Eva Gibney 23:53.50, Allison Scheffler 24:20.20 and Lilly Streicher 24:38.40.

