Scarsdale’s boys lacrosse team has run the gauntlet with its schedule this season and that trend continued as the Raiders went 1-2 in their last three games.
To start the stretch of games off, Scarsdale earned a 7-6 win over host Pelham in the pouring rain on Thursday, April 7.
The Raiders trailed 4-3 at halftime but outscored the Pelicans 4-1 in a pivotal third quarter.
“The key in the win over Pelham was continuing to keep our energy and communication high through the elements that day,” Scarsdale coach James Synowiez said.
Ryan Ornstein and Jake Goldstein netted three goals apiece. Rhett Needleman scored the other goal. Distributing one assist each were Freddy Kushnick, Graydon Diamond, Nate Seslowe and goalie Andrew Lehrman, who also made 16 saves. Colby Baldwin was dominant again on draws, winning 15 of 17.
Scarsdale then suffered a heartbreaking 9-8 loss to visiting Bronxvillle on Monday, April 11.
“We played great in the Bronxville game,” Synowiez said. “It was a complete team effort but we’re hopeful that the composure piece which comes with youth continues to move in the right direction through reflection and growth. It was a great learning experience for this group, very proud of what they continue to do out on the field.”
Ornstein (1 goal, 3 assists), Diamond (2 goals, 1 assist), Goldstein (2 goals), Wade Massey (2 goals), Baldwin (1 goal, 17/21 faceoffs), Seslowe (1 assists) and Lehrman (15 saves) led the team.
The Raiders fell to 2-5 with a 14-10 loss to host Yorktown on Wednesday, April 13.
Diamond and Goldstein sparked Scarsdale with three goals and two assists each. Ryan Ornstein added two goals and two assists. Seslowe had a goal and an assist while Massey scored one goal. Baldwin won 20 out of 27 faceoffs. Lehrman made 12 saves while Nico Dowdall stopped one shot.
“When making this schedule we had the ultimate goal of winning the most important game of the season in mind,” Synowiez said. “These games are all learning experiences which will prepare us for tough situations that arise late in the season.”
Fisher sparks EHS track at Ossining Relays
Edgemont’s Connor Fisher placed second in the high jump with a 5-10 to lead the Panthers at the Ossining Relays on Saturday, April 9.
Daniel Bench took third in the triple jump with a 35-8. Tyler Shelton was fifth in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in a clocking of 7:35.02.
The girls squad competed in a few relays with their best performance in the 4x200, where they took sixth in 2:06.79.
Julia Hu was eighth in the discus with a 64-10.
Panthers continue slow start on diamond
Edgemont’s baseball team dropped road games with Westlake and Hastings to drop to 1-4 on the campaign.
The Panthers were no-hit by Westlake in a five-inning 13-0 loss on Monday, April 11.
Jared Jackette had 13 strikeouts and no walks for the Wildcats.
Edgemont then fell to Hastings 12-5 on Tuesday, April 12. The Panthers trailed 8-1 after one inning.
SHS baseball drops double dip with North Rockland
Scarsdale’s baseball team lost both games of a doubleheader to North Rockland, falling 13-1 and 9-0 on Wednesday, April 13. With the pair of losses, Scarsdale’s record fell to 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.