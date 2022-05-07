Scarsdale’s boys lacrosse team improved its record to .500 at 6-6 after a 15-5 rout of host North Rockland on Monday, May 2.
Ryan Ornstein paced the Raiders with four goals and two assists. Graydon Diamond added two goals and three assists. Jake Goldstein contributed two goals and two assists. Matt Reyman scored three goals. Colby Baldwin won 17 out of 18 faceoffs and added a goal and an assist.
Scoring one goal apiece were Nate Seslowe, Luke Tepper and Daniel Love. Freddy Kushnick had an assist. Trevor Knopp won 2 of 3 faceoffs. Andrew Lehrman made nine saves in net and also had an assist.
The Raiders cruised past visiting Newtown (Connecticut), 14-3, on Friday, April 29.
Diamond (2 goals, 5 assists) and Goldstein (3 goals, 2 assists) sparked the offense with Baldwin going a flawless 13 of 13 on draws. He also had a goal and an assist.
Also contributing to the win were Anders Burrows (1 assist), Ornstein (3 goals, 1 assist), Seslow (2 goals), Rhett Needleman (1 goal), Reyman (1 goal, 1 assist), Tepper (1st varsity goal), Jack Greco (1st varsity goal), Kushnick (1 assist), Love (1 assist), Lehrman (7 saves) and Nico Dowdall (4 saves).
The Raiders have won four straight games after a 2-6 start.
Unbeaten SHS girls golf on a roll
Scarsdale’s girls golf team had a very busy week and it started with a 156-248 win over Rye on Thursday, April 28 at Scarsdale Golf Club.
Emma Lee led the Raiders with a 36, Jacqueline Lu shot a 38, Karen Becher 39, Allison Kahn 43.
In a 213-253 win over Garden City on April 29, Kahn led the way with a 40 while Chloe Ji, Becher and Lu each shot a 41.
On May 2 at Whippoorwill Country Club, the Raiders bested Byram Hills 223-272 and defeated Horace Greeley 223-360. Kahn sparked the Raiders with a 39 while Lee and Becher each shot a 42. Ji shot a 46.
Scarsdale improved to 8-0, cruising past Edgemont 212-330 at Fenway on Tuesday, May 3. Lee led the way with a 37 while Ji shot a 40. Lu and Kahn each shot a 42.
Kaylie Min and Nia Sun led Edgemont with a 50 and 52, respectively.
EHS girls golf picks up 2 wins
Edgemont girls golf defeated the combined team of Byram Hills/Fox Lane 270-289 on Wednesday, April 27 at Sunningdale Country Club.
Kaylie Min paced the Panthers with a 47. Nia Sun shot a 51 while Eve Mellis (54), Gianna Porco (58) and Ryan Im (60) rounded out the team.
The Panthers defeated host Pelham 276-302 on Monday, May 2. Min had the best score on the day with a 49. Sun shot a 53 while Porco recorded a 55 and Im a 59. Mellis (60) and Jenna Musoff (67) rounded out the team.
Min and Sun shot a 50 and 52, respectively, as Edgemont lost to Scarsdale the next day at Fenway. The Panthers dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Scarsdale track shines at Gold Rush
Diya Shadaksharappa (triple jump, 38-1) and Eva Gibney (pole vault, 9-0) each won their respective events for Scarsdale at the Gold Rush Meet at Clarkstown South on Saturday, April 30.
Shadaksharappa was also second in the long jump with a 16-5 1/4. Deanna Matula-Osterman took fourth in the triple jump (30-3) and seventh in the long jump (14-3 1/2).
Alexandra Simon was fifth in the 1-mile run (5:26.94) with Gibney placing ninth (5:34.26). Natalyn Kapner ran to 11th in the 800 meters (2:30.11). The Raiders’ 4x400-meter relay team took seventh in a clocking of 4:24.83.
For the boys, Darius Toosi raced to third in the 200-meter dash in 24.24 seconds.
Beck Landless was seventh in the discus (94-4), Reese Shelon placed eighth in the long jump (19-2), Gavin Su was 11th in the 3,000 meters (10:31.87) and Mark Gibney took 12th in the 1-mile run (4:49.64).
Scarsdale’s 4x400-meter relay squad was seventh in 3:49.38.
Raiders drop two in girls lacrosse
The Scarsdale girls lacrosse squad suffered losses to Rye and Pelham to drop to 4-10 overall on the season.
Scarsdale fell to host Rye 17-8 on Thursday, April 28. Alessia Schettino and Claudia Rosenberg netted three goals each. Maxine Silverman added two goals. Goalie Angela Hoey made seven saves.
The Raiders then fell to host Pelham 12-8 on Saturday, April 30. Rosenberg netted a hat trick in the loss. Silverman and Sabrina Katz had two goals apiece while Schettino netted one goal. Haley Matusz had one assist and won four draws. Hoey made seven saves in the cage.
SHS baseball tops Port Chester, but loses three games
The Raiders swept Port Chester, winning the second game of the league series 11-10 on April 28. Ian Silberstein socked a home run and a double to finish with four RBI. Charlie Block had two hits and three RBI. James Kelly tossed two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win.
Scarsdale suffered three straight losses to Briarcliff (11-10, April 30), Mamaroneck (7-1, May 2) and White Plains (14-3, May 3).
The Raiders’ record dropped to 3-11.
Scarsdale softball tops Greeley, drops three
Scarsdale’s softball squad defeated Horace Greeley 15-7 on April 30 but suffered losses to New Rochelle (16-0, April 28), Croton-Harmon (12-10, April 29) and Tuckahoe (21-4, May 3).
In the loss to Croton, Kay Fitzgerald had a two-run home run and finished with two hits and two runs scored. Abby Feuerstein had a two-run single and three RBIs total. Ella Hayes and Samantha Fenigstein (2 runs scored) each had three hits and an RBI. Kat Rvacheva had two hits and scored twice.
In the win over Greeley, Fitzgerald led the offense with four hits including two doubles and four RBIs. She also scored three runs. Anna Henry collected two hits, four RBIs, a double and scored twice. Feuerstein and Annika Feuhrer added two RBIs apiece. Ilana Paris got the win on the mound, striking out nine.
Edgemont tennis cruises past Ardsley
The Panthers’ boys tennis squad improved to 9-1 with a 5-2 win over visiting Ardsley on Friday, April 29.
In first singles, Will Mellis won 6-2, 6-7, 10-7. Edgemont swept the four doubles matches with the teams of Ethan Mauskopf and Ethan Wu (6-0, 6-0); Robert Corwin and Alex Lee (6-1, 6-0); Evan Ho and Liyam Yaghoobzadeh (6-1, 6-1); and Justin Alexander and Justin Yang (6-3, 6-3) earning victories.
Panthers boys golf wins twice, falls to Mamo
Edgemont’s boys golf team lost to Mamaroneck 226-256 at Winged Foot on Thursday, April 28. Ben Tran and Ryan Li each shot a 48 to lead the Panthers. Victor Roehl had a 49 while Jared Borg shot a 53.
The Panthers defeated Blind Brook 214-230 at Sunningdale on Monday, May 2. Tran had the best score on the day with a 38. Li (41), Roehl (43), Ethan Sommers (45), and Noah Goldstein (47) all shot in the 40s.
The next day Edgemont cruised past The Leffell School 234-275 at Metropolis. Tran (42), Li (44) and Roehl (45) led the team.
EHS track competes at Gold Rush Meet
Edgemont’s Alex Katthi placed 12th in the discus with an 81-9 1/2 at the Gold Rush Meet on Saturday, April 30 at Clarkstown South.
Also for the Panthers’ boys, Alexander Ashcraft and Kasper Atkinson both posted an 8-0 in the pole vault.
For the girls, Julia Hu was 16th in the discus (63-10 1/2) and 20th in the shot put (24-0 1/4). Nandini Singh took 18th in the 100-meter hurdles (21.13).
