Scarsdale’s girls golf team completed a perfect 13-0 regular season and captured another league championship.
The Raiders cruised past Byram Hills 208-257 Wednesday, May 11. Allison Kahn shot a 36 to spark the team. Karen Becher was second best with a 39 while Jacqueline Lu and Ellie Bowen each recorded a 43. Evelyn Black had a 47.
The next day Scarsdale completed the regular season with a 208-324 rout of Horace Greeley. Emma Lee (36), Becher (39), Kahn (40) and Chloe Ji (42) led the Raiders.
Scarsdale will next compete in the sectionals, which begin Monday, May 23 at Spook Rock Golf Club in Suffern. They conclude Wednesday, May 25 at Whippoorwill Golf Club in Armonk.
EHS girls golf has busy stretch
Edgemont’s girls golf team bested Dobbs Ferry/Briarcliff 247-302 Wednesday, May 11 at Sunningdale. The Panthers were paced by Kaylie Min and Nia Sun, who each shot a 46. Eve Mellis had a 48 while Gianna Porco shot a 53 and Jenna Musoff netted a 54.
The next day at Summit in Armonk, the Panthers lost to Byram Hills/Fox Lane 258-264. Musoff and Sun led the way, each shooting a 50.
Edgemont faced Dobbs Ferry/Briarcliff again Tuesday, May 17 at Ardsley Country Club and recorded a 284-384 victory. Mellis had the best score with a 53 while Sun (54), Musoff (55) and Porco (56) were also in the 50s.
The Panthers bested Horace Greeley 262-303 at Sunningdale on Wednesday, May 18. Musoff (50), Min (51), Mellis (52), Porco (54) and Sun (55) guided the Panthers.
Scarsdale baseball tops Ossining, falls to Mamo
Scarsdale’s baseball team concluded the season with a 5-14 overall record and did not qualify for the Class AA sectionals.
The Raiders defeated visiting Ossining 10-5 Wednesday, May 11, and fell to visiting Mamaroneck 3-0 in their season finale Thursday, May 12.
In the win over Ossining, Tommy Chestnut pitched a complete game for the win. Ryan Cahaly led the offense with three hits and three RBIs.
Panthers baseball comes up shy of sectionals
Edgemont’s baseball team finished the season with a 4-16 record and came up short of qualifying for the Section 1 Class B playoffs.
The Panthers were blanked by host Bronxville 13-0 in their final game Wednesday, May 11.
Scarsdale boys golf cruises past White Plains
The Scarsdale boys golf team handily defeated White Plains 197-256 to end the regular season with a 16-2 record at Scarsdale Golf Club Thursday, May 12.
Cole Gerson led the Raiders with a 37 while Brian Nicholas and Ryan Nicholl each recorded a 38. Sajiv Mehta (41) and Thomas Kronenberg (43) also had a good day.
EHS boys golf ties in final match
Edgemont’s boys golf team finished the regular season with a 243-243 tie with Rye Neck at Hampshire Country Club Wednesday, May 11.
Victor Roehl led the Panthers with a 40 while Ben Tran wasn’t far behind with a 42. Gobind Khosla shot a 49.
