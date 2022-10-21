shs football michael vibbert.jpg

Michael Vibbert with the grab in the end zone.

The Scarsdale girls cross-country team won the League 1B Championship meet at Harbor Island Park on Oct. 18. The Raiders scored 35 points, New Rochelle 42, Ursuline 49, Mamaroneck 113.

Alexandra Simon took third in 18:10.0, Rachel Rakower fifth in 18:44.3, Sophia Garcia seventh in 19:00.5, Maria Roberts eighth in 19:02.0, Eva Gibney 12th in 19:20.9, Julie Scheffler 14th in 19:23.0, Zoe Dichter 17th in 20:03.9, Sara Bochner 19th in 20:31.3, Lilly Streicher 26th in 21:27.2, Alison Scheffler 27th in 21:27.5.

shs football defense forces fumble.jpg

Scarsdale’s defense held Yonkers Brave to short yardage in a shutout victory.

