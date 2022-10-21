The Scarsdale girls cross-country team won the League 1B Championship meet at Harbor Island Park on Oct. 18. The Raiders scored 35 points, New Rochelle 42, Ursuline 49, Mamaroneck 113.
Alexandra Simon took third in 18:10.0, Rachel Rakower fifth in 18:44.3, Sophia Garcia seventh in 19:00.5, Maria Roberts eighth in 19:02.0, Eva Gibney 12th in 19:20.9, Julie Scheffler 14th in 19:23.0, Zoe Dichter 17th in 20:03.9, Sara Bochner 19th in 20:31.3, Lilly Streicher 26th in 21:27.2, Alison Scheffler 27th in 21:27.5.
Mamaroneck won the boys title with 31 points, followed by New Rochelle at 41, Scarsdale 48, Yonkers 131, Mount Vernon 134.
Rishi Shadaksharappa placed fourth in 16:39.4, Matthew Zhao seventh in 17:16.8, Gavin Sun eighth in 17:26.4, Mason Lau 14th in 17:59.5, Joning Wang 15th in 18:11.0, Matthew Hirsch 18th in 18:26.1, Oliver Hong 24th in 19:30.9.
Raiders earn top seed
Scarsdale field hockey finished the regular season 11-4-1 with a six-game winning streak heading into sectionals. The Raiders beat Fox Lane 5-1 on Oct. 12, Clarkstown South 5-0 on Oct. 13 and Suffern 6-0 on Oct. 17.
Against Fox Lane, Sammy Hoexter and Maddie Greco scored two goals each, Kenzie Mauro one. MaryJane Callahan had two assists, Riley Iasiello one. Gabby Lopez made six saves.
Iasiello had three goals against Clarkstown South, while Hoexter and Greco had one each. Greco had the team’s lone assist.
Greco scored twice against Suffern, while Hoexter, Parker Mauro, Iasiello and Kenzie Mauro each scored once. Iasiello and Callahan each had an assist. Lopez made three saves, while Suffern’s goalie was busy with 24 saves.
No. 1 in Section Class A, Scarsdale has a bye in the first round. The Raiders will host the winner of No. 8 Mahopac-No. 9 Arlington on Monday, Oct. 24. The semifinals will be Thursday, Oct. 27, at the higher seed, the finals Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lakeland at 10 a.m.
Football posts shutout
Scarsdale football improved to 4-2 with a 41-0 win over Yonkers Brave on Oct. 14.
Colby Baldwin was 2 of 2 passing for 73 yards, hitting Mikey Vibbert and Monty Costello each for a touchdown. Baldwin also carried the ball five times for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Aiden Brennan ran four times for 71 yards and a touchdown, Campbell Killian had five carries for 64 yards and a touchdown and Will Delguercio ran three times for 10 yards.
Guilherme Quaresma de Moura had seven tackles, Delguercio six tackles and a sack, Brennan five tackles.
The Raiders will end the regular season at Mamaroneck on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m.
Perfect regular season
With a 15-0 record, Scarsdale boys soccer earned a league championship and the No. 1 seed in the Section 1 Class AA tournament.
The Raiders wrapped up the regular season with a 4-0 win over Keio on Oct. 12 and a 3-0 win against New Rochelle on Oct. 14.
Against Keio, Leo Khang, Henry McAllister and Nico Galeano each scored a goal, while Keio added an own goal. Khang, Henry Rifkin and Lev Stahl each had an assist. Lucas Kantor made five saves, Logan Lim 2.
Khang, Matt Choe and Zack Ruback scored against New Ro, with two assists from Zach Grossberg, one from McAllister. Kantor made five saves.
Scarsdale will have a bye in the first round of playoffs. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Raiders host the winner of No. 8 Clarkstown South-No. 9 Suffern. The semifinals are at the higher seed Thursday, Oct. 27, the finals at Lakeland at noon on Sunday, Oct. 30.
SHS swim wins 4th straight
The Scarsdale girls swim and dive team has put together a four-meet winning streak, improving to 7-2 with one meet left to go before championships.
Scarsdale beat Pelham 88-82 in a back and forth meet that was tied 78-78 with one event left on Oct. 12 at Sarah Lawrence College.
Joy Kang, Audrey Li, Serena Wu and Caterina Fogli were second in the 200 medley relay in 1:58.85, Fiona Kantor, Abigail Gurden, Charlotte Aldridge and Devin Topkara third in 2:16.53, while one team was disqualified. Sophia Dugan won the 200 freestyle in 2:03.78, while Jade Kraut was fourth in 2:31.92, Gurden fifth in 2:33.84. Kang placed second in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.78, Aldridge fifth in 2:33.84 and the team had another DQ.
Li was second in the 50 freestyle in 26.47, Fogli third in 26.81, Kantor fifth in 28.22. Wu was second in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.94, Kate Kattan third in 1:17.69, Isabella Hove fourth in 1:20.90. Fogli won the 100 freestyle in 57.17, while Dugan was second at 58.40, Alice Potack fifth in 1:16.49.
Topkara was the 500 freestyle runner-up in 6:27.94, with Kantor fourth in 6:49.50, Paige Harris fifth in 7:01.22. Dugan, Kraut, Kantor and Topkara took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.03, Madeline Cha, Olivia Bercun, Julia Sobel and Wang fourth in 2:19.72, Wu, Alice Potack, Grace Cheng and Hannah Kass fifth in 2:29.03.
Kang and Topkara took first and second in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.63 and 1:08.18, respectively. Topkara placed fifth in 1:16.07. Li was the 100 breaststroke runner-up in 1:15.38. Kraut took fourth in 1:28.69, Gurden fifth in 1:29.34. Dugan, Fogli, Kang and Li won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:56.22, with Wu, Anne Jones, Kayla Soto and Avery Dickstein placing third in 4:42.90. Sarah Kobi, Wu, Cheng and Cha were fifth in 5:20.25.
In a 95-70 win over Lakeland Panas on Oct. 14, Kang, Li, Ellen Hu and Fogli won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.95. Kantor, Gurden, Aldridge and Topkara took third in 2:18.38, Sobel, Jones, Harris and Soto fourth in 2:27.53. Dugan won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.86, with Gurden third in 2:32.96, Andrea Rodriguez fifth in 2:45.78.
Kang won the 200 individual medley in 2:19.56, with Erika Wu the runner-up in 2:29.61. Aldridge took fourth in 2:35.39. Li won the 50 freestyle in 26.74, with Fogli second in 26.85 and Kantor fifth in 30.09.
Scarsdale swept the 100 butterfly: Dugan in 1:12.38, Harris 1:18.28, Kattan 1:18.81. Fogli won the 100 freestyle in 58.09, with Topkara fourth in 1:07.00, Soto fifth in 1:10.86. Serena Wu won the 500 freestyle in 6:07.87. Soto was third in 6:44.57, Potack fifth in 7:29.24. Dugan, Harris, Kantor and Topkara won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:02.14, with Cha, Jones, Wang and Sobel third in 2:16.06, Wu, Rodriguez, Cheng and Kass fifth in 2:23.89.
Kang won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.18, with Topkara third in 1:14.37, Rodriguez fifth in 1:22.81. Scarsdale swept the 100 breaststroke: Gurden 1:14.37, Li 1:16.97, Aldridge 1:22.36. Dugan, Fogli, Kang and Li won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:04.99. Wu, Jones, Harris and Dickstein were third in 4:48.74, Kobi, Wu, Cheng and Cha fourth in 5:18.19.
Mamo tops SHS in league
The Scarsdale volleyball team is 9-3 with two league matches and the Ossining Tournament left prior to sectionals. The team recently swept Lincoln on Oct. 11 (25-13, 25-11, 25-7), was swept by Mamaroneck on Oct. 13 (25-19, 25-16, 25-20), won 3-2 over Ursuline on Oct. 15 (29-27, 24-26, 19-25, 26-24, 15-5) and swept New Rochelle on Oct. 17 (25-11, 25-9, 25-20).
Against Lincoln, Izzy Goldban had eight kills, Serena Li seven, Caitlin Higgins five, Alison Jiang four. Karina Cheng had 22 assists. Fuko Shindo was 25/25 serving with eight aces, Cheng 15/16 with eight aces, Serena Li 12/13 with seven aces. Shindo had 17 digs, Li eight, Jiang seven. Shindo had seven serve receives.
In the loss to Mamo, Ellena Amidor had eight kills, Goldban six, Juliana Joyce five, Li four. Cheng had 24 assists. Daphne Boockvar was 10/10 serving, Cheng 9/10. Goldban had two blocks. Gali Brass had 21 digs, Cheng 10. Amidor had 18 serve receives, Brass 16, Shindo 11. Cheng and Li each had two blocks. Cheng had 21 digs, Shindo 20, Boockvar 15, Brass 11. Brass had 25 serve receives, Shindo 22, Amidor 13.
In the five-setter vs. Ursuline, Annika Fuehrer and Li had 10 kills each, Brass nine, Joyce five, Amidor four. Cheng had 32 assists. Shindo was 17/17 serving with three aces, Cheng 21/24 with three aces, Amidor 20/23 with three aces, Li 14/18 with five aces, Boockvar 13/15 with two aces.
In the sweep over New Ro, Goldban had 10 kills, Fuehrer eight, Amidor and Joyce five each, Brass, Cheng and Li three each. Cheng had 33 assists. Amidor was 19/19 serving with two aces, Boockvar 16/16 with three aces, Brass 14/16 with two aces, Shindo 9/10 with one ace, Cheng 7/7. Goldban had four blocks, Nicole Zhou, Chen and Li two each. Brass had 14 digs, Amidor 11, Boockvar nine. Brass and Amidor each had 11 serve receives.
Girls soccer gets No. 2 seed
The 13-1-2 Scarsdale girls soccer team cruised through the final three games of the season, beating Ursuline 3-1 on Oct. 12, Mount Vernon 6-0 on Oct. 13 and Lincoln 5-0 on Oct. 15.
Ivy Boockvar scored two goals against Ursuline, Leah Brown one. Lizzie Wachs and Molly Klein had assists. In goal, Mackenzie Kiley made three saves, Lilly Tessler one.
The game against Mount Vernon was shortened due to lack of light. Boockvar, Wachs, Elahe Sherrell, Salma Sherrell, Mykaela Madoff and Lola Ansell each scored, with assists from Gia Asen, Klein and Brown.
Boockvar, Wachs, Sherrell, Brown and Brady Silberfein scored against Lincoln. Assists came from Asen, two, and Boockvar and Salma Sherrell, one each.
In Class AA, Scarsdale is the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Arlington. The Raiders have a bye and play Monday, Oct. 24 at home against the No. 7 Ossining-No. 10 Mamaroneck winner. The semifinals are at the higher seed on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Nyack at 12:30 p.m.
EHS field hockey loses 3
Edgemont field hockey finished the regular season 4-11-1 after losing its final three games.
The Panthers lost 3-1 to Harrison on Oct. 13, 6-0 to Pelham on Oct. 15 and 9-0 to Rye on Oct. 17. Eve Mellis scored assisted by Sonia Parashac against Harrison. Taylor Kenney made seven saves. Against Pelham, Kenney made an incredible 25 saves and against Rye she made 15 saves.
No. 13 Edgemont will be at No. 4 John Jay-Cross River for the first round of the Section 1 Class B tournament Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m. The quarterfinals will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, the semifinals Thursday, Oct. 27, both at the higher seed. The finals are slated for noon at Lakeland on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Boys soccer just over .500
Edgemont’s up-and-down boys soccer season continued through the end of the regular season as the Panthers finished up 8-5-1 after a 4-0-1 start to the season.
The Panthers were tied 1-1 with Byram Hills and lost 3-1 on Oct. 12. Derek Sun scored from Will Shah and Will Agoglia had eight saves.
On Oct. 14, the Panthers broke a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against Ardsley. The losing streak had included a 3-0 loss to Ardsley. In the rematch, which was tied 1-1 at the half, Daniel Bench and Will Shah scored with assists from Shah and Henry Brinberg. Pedro Kaadi Kurrle made five saves.
Sleepy Hollow defeated Edgemont 3-2 in overtime on the last day of the regular season Oct. 15. Edgemont led 2-0 in the first half. Brinberg and Shah scored. Sun had an assist. Agoglia made nine saves.
In Class B, Edgemont has the No. 11 seed and will head to No. 6 Byram Hills on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m. The quarterfinals are Tuesday, Oct. 25, the semifinals Thursday, Oct. 27, both at the higher seed. The finals are Sunday, Oct. 30 at Lakeland at 5 p.m.
Historic season for EHS girls
With an 11-3 record and the team’s first-ever league title, Edgemont girls soccer had a historic season and earned the No. 2 seed in Section 1 Class B.
The Panthers ended the regular season with a 1-0 win over Sleepy Hollow on Oct. 14. Izzy Boodel scored off a corner by Eliza Press in the first half. Ananya Girissh made 16 saves in the shutout.
The Class B No. 2 seed — Irvington is No. 1 — hosts No. 15 Ardsley on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. The quarterfinals will be Monday, Oct. 24, the semifinals Wednesday, Oct. 26, both at the higher seed. The finals will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at Nyack at 3 p.m.
Girls volleyball struggles
With three more losses, the Edgemont volleyball team fell to 1-13.
Sleepy Hollow topped Edgemont 3-1 on Oct. 11, 25-17, 21-25, 25-10, 25-17. Alyssa Zhu had seven digs, Sidney Burak five.
The next day, Ardsley swept the Panthers 3-0, 25-10, 25-21, 25-12. Zhu and Burak each had seven digs.
On Oct. 13, Byram Hills beat Edgemont 3-1, 19-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-20. Zhu had nine digs, Emily Ferraro eight. Madi Darviche had four blocks.
