Eva Gibney and Avery Bensche each placed first to lead Scarsdale at the Red Raider Relays, which took place at North Rockland High School on April 22 and 23. Bensche won the long jump with a leap of 16-10 while Gibney took first in the pole vault with an 8-0.
Deanna Matula-Osterman was second in the triple jump (29-9). Elizabeth Fine placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.86 seconds. Alexandra Simon was fifth in the 1,600 meters (5:23.25) and sixth in the 800 meters (2:26.27). Mili Fukada took fifth in the triple jump (28-2 1/2).
Leading Scarsdale’s boys team was Ethan Rifkin, who was second in the javelin with a throw of 137-3. Henry Rifkin was fifth in the high jump (5-7). The Raiders’ 4x400-meter relay team placed fourth in a clocking of 3:41.27.
EHS track thrives during busy week
Edgemont’s track and field team started the week by hosting a five-way invitational with Ardsley, Byram Hills, Harrison and Rye in attendance Wednesday, April 20.
The boys’ team had some strong results as Peter Ellinikos won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.72 seconds. Kasper Atkinson and Alexander Ashcraft tied for first in the pole vault with a 7-6.
Securing second-place finishes for the Panthers were Michael Roehrl (110-meter hurdles, 18.63), Tyler Shelton (3,000-meter steeplechase, 12:42.06) and Daniel Bench (triple jump, 37-10). Roehrl was also third in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.57. Alex Katthi took third in the discus (79-3).
The boys also thrived in the relays, winning the 4x800-meter relay in 9:42.87 with a foursome of Shelton, Ashcroft, Hudson Plattus and Justin Hu. They were second in the 4x100 relay (46.07) with a team of Jaden Whittaker, Ellinikos, Connor Fisher and Noah Plattus.
Edgemont’s girls also posted some notable results with Ava Thomas leading the way with a first in the 400 hurdles in 1:17.37. She was fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.93).
Nura Aggour took second in the 400 hurdles (1:23.33) while Nandini Singh was second in the 1,500 meters (5:49.64). Fiona Stern was a split second behind Singh in third in the 1,500 (5:49.70).
The Panthers also competed at the Red Raider Relays at North Rockland on April 22 and 23.
For the girls, Thomas was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:15.31. Singh took sixth in the hurdles (1:19.82) while Aggour was seventh (1:21.42). Thomas was also 11th in the long jump (13-0 1/4).
The 4x400 girls’ relay was third in 4:56.85. Julia Hu placed 13th in the discus (67-7).
Raiders’ girls lax goes 1-1
Scarsdale’s girls lacrosse team picked up a win over Nanuet but fell to Pleasantville as the Raiders’ record stands at 4-7.
The Raiders cruised past visiting Nanuet 15-5 on Wednesday, April 20.
Claudia Rosenberg tallied four goals and an assist to lead the way. Jane Hoffman and Alessia Schettino each contributed three goals and an assist. Maxine Silverman had a goal and dished out three assists while Riley Iasiello netted two goals. Haley Matusz and Sabrina Katz had one goal and one assist apiece.
In goal, Angela Hoey made five saves and Chinasa Ohajekwe stopped two shots.
Scarsdale hosted Pleasantville on Tuesday, April 26 and fell 15-13 in a tight game.
EHS boys lax splits a pair
Edgemont’s boys lacrosse squad picked up a win and a loss over the last week, cruising past Yonkers 14-1 on April 21 while narrowly falling to Rye Neck 9-7 on April 25.
Ben Landes had a goal and two assists in the loss to Rye Neck as the Panthers dropped to 3-5 on the season.
