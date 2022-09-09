The Scarsdale girls volleyball team kicked off the season with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-17) win over John Jay-East Fishkill on Aug. 30. Gali Brass (seven kills), Annika Fuehrer (six), Serena Li (five), Ellena Amidor (four), Isabelle Goldban (three) and Karina Cheng (two) led the attack. Cheng had 24 assists. Amidor was perfect on the serve, going 14/14, while Li was 13/14, Brass 12/13, Boockvar and Fuko Shindo 8/9. Brass had three aces. Boockvar led in the back with 13 digs. The team is 1-0.
At the KSA Events Tournament from Sept. 2-3, the Raiders topped Carmichaels 2-0 (31-29, 25-15), Rancocas Valley 2-1 (22-25, 25-17, 15-5) and Madisonville 2-0 (25-23, 25-19), and fell to The First Academy 2-0 (25-15, 25-12) and Boca Raton Christian 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 15-5).
Against Carmichaels, Brass led with eight kills and 14/16 on the serve, while Cheng had 26 assists. Amidor had six kills, Chen 13 assists against Rancocas Valley. Facing Madisonville, Brass put down 13 kills, Amidor had six kills and was 10/10 serving, Goldban had four blocks and Cheng had 22 assists. Against First Academy, Cheng had seven assists. Brass had eight kills and 15 digs, Fuehrer had seven kills and three blocks, and Cheng had 21 assists against Boca Raton Christian.
SHS girls soccer tops Suffern
The Raiders got off to a fast start with a 5-1 win over Suffern on Sept. 1. Olivia Lee buried three goals, while Ivy Boockvar and Brady Silberfein each scored one. Assists came from Mia Laboy, two, and Boockvar, Molly Klein and Elahe Sherrell. Lilly Tessler made five saves in goal. Scarsdale starts out 1-0.
Raider boys shut out Nyack
The Scarsdale boys soccer team opened the season with a 5-0 win over Nyack on Sept. 2 as Lukas Kantor, with relief by Logan Lim, combined for the shutout. Leo Khang asserted himself as one of the top players in the region with a pair of goals. Zach Grossberg, Lorenzo Galeano and Max Benitez each scored once. The Raiders are 1-0.
Boys volleyball wins narrowly
With Section 1 adding boys volleyball teams at Arlington, Yorktown, Fox Lane, Lakeland, Yonkers and Walter Panas, the first two matches of the season are the only two against Rockland teams for Scarsdale. Scarsdale opened up with a 3-1 win over Suffern on Sept. 6. The final scores were all competitive, with Suffern winning the first game 25-18 before the Raiders went on a run of tight 25-23, 25-22 and 25-22 wins to start the season 1-0.
Irvington defeated Edgemont girls soccer 4-1 on Sept. 1 in the season opener for both teams.
