The Scarsdale girls volleyball team kicked off the season with a 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-17) win over John Jay-East Fishkill on Aug. 30. Gali Brass (seven kills), Annika Fuehrer (six), Serena Li (five), Ellena Amidor (four), Isabelle Goldban (three) and Karina Cheng (two) led the attack. Cheng had 24 assists. Amidor was perfect on the serve, going 14/14, while Li was 13/14, Brass 12/13, Boockvar and Fuko Shindo 8/9. Brass had three aces. Boockvar led in the back with 13 digs. The team is 1-0.

At the KSA Events Tournament from Sept. 2-3, the Raiders topped Carmichaels 2-0 (31-29, 25-15), Rancocas Valley 2-1 (22-25, 25-17, 15-5) and Madisonville 2-0 (25-23, 25-19), and fell to The First Academy 2-0 (25-15, 25-12) and Boca Raton Christian 2-1 (25-16, 21-25, 15-5).

