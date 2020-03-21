Scarsdale COVID-19 cases now at 19 Mar 21, 2020 Mar 21, 2020 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Info Stream Breaking News Stream Test × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 38° Fair Scarsdale, NY (10583) Today Sun and a few passing clouds. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Updated: March 22, 2020 @ 12:27 am Full Forecast Photo Gallery 'Grease' preview: Coming to Edgemont HS 3/5-7 ETBE vs. Mamaroneck Division 1 semifinal 2/27 ETBE vs. Scarsdale ice hockey D1 quarterfinals 2/25 Scarsdale boys basketball vs. Suffern Class AA 2/22 Puzzle Solutions Puzzle Solutions Weekly Paper The Scarsdale Inquirer The Scarsdale Inquirer Scarsdale Living Scarsdale Living Scarsdale Living Special Sections Kids Kids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.