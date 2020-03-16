We have been blessed to reside in Scarsdale for nearly 40 years and believe that our very special community is one of the best governed in the entire nation.
On Wednesday, March 18, all eligible Scarsdale voters will have the opportunity to continue Scarsdale’s outstanding and much-admired tradition of good government by voting Row B to elect Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone as village trustees.
Justin, Lena and Randy are well known to Scarsdale residents as knowledgeable, experienced, collegial and dedicated village volunteers. With outstanding records of prior civic volunteer work, Justin and Lena were elected as trustees in 2018. Their service in that capacity has been exemplary. They have proven themselves as highly talented team players, and their re-election on March 18 will greatly benefit all Scarsdale residents.
Randy similarly has a long and impressive record of civic volunteer work in Scarsdale. As with Lena and Justin, Randy’s work covers a broad range of important civic activities and projects. Randy’s prior experience in Scarsdale civic affairs promises that his election as trustee will strengthen the village board’s ability to address critical issues facing our community over the next two years.
We are grateful that Justin, Lena and Randy are ready and willing to serve on our village board of trustees, and we urge every eligible Scarsdale resident to join us in voting for these outstanding candidates on March 18 at the polling place, Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road.
ELI and ELAIINE MATTIOLI
Drake Road
