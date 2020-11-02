The following was sent to the school community today:
Due to the required quarantines of District Office personnel related to COVID-19, the Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2020, will be held virtually.
Board members and administrators will be participating virtually via Zoom. To view the Business Meeting live and to participate in public comment periods, click the link here, or access it via the District Calendar.
The Business Meeting will replay on cable SPS-TV. The replay schedule will be published the following day at www.scarsdaleschools.k12.ny.us/tv. The video recording will also be posted online in the BOE Video Library.
For additional information, contact the Public Information Assistant, Michelle Verna, at mverna@scarsdaleschools.org.
