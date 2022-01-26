New Canaan police notified Scarsdale police Jan. 21 about a car stolen from their jurisdiction, which might have been driven to Scarsdale. The car was described as a late model white Mercedes wagon valued at $100,000. Police found the car on Gatehouse Road. New Canaan police said they didn’t want to have it impounded and its owner was already on his way to Scarsdale to retrieve his car.
Burgled
Police are investigating a burglary reported Jan. 21 at a home on Harcourt Road. According to police, the burglar got in after breaking a rear sliding glass door window and left through the front door. Reported stolen are a Louis Vuitton “Speedo” bag valued at $1,400 and a Louis Vuitton denim duffle bag valued at $2,000. The damaged front door is valued at $500. Police responded to the location after a burglar alarm was activated. The homeowner was not at home at the time of the burglary but walked through the house with police afterward.
Trees down on wires
A pedestrian on Paddington Road Jan. 17 reported a tree was down and possibly affecting wires. Police saw the tree lying across a driveway; it appeared both electrical and communication wires feeding the house were likely affected. No activity was detected coming from any wires. Police put up caution tape to prevent traffic in the area and dispatch contacted Verizon and Con Edison Electric. Police were not able to contact the homeowner and no further action was taken.
Police responded to the intersection of Mohican Trail and Mamaroneck Avenue Jan. 17 on a report of a tree down on wires. They saw a large tree leaning on wires that were attached to a pole. It was not causing a road hazard, but police put up caution tape to close the sidewalk near the tree and Con Edison was notified.
A downed wire was reported on Hanover Road Jan. 17. Patrol taped the wire so it would be visible to those driving on the road, which was still passable. Verizon was notified.
Police moved a downed wire on Jan. 17 on Rock Creek Lane after a caller reported it might be a road hazard.
A Paddington Road resident Jan. 18 reported a downed wire in front of her house. Police arrived and secured the wire to a nearby pole. Verizon was notified.
A low hanging wire was reported Jan. 18 on Fenimore Road. Police saw the wire sagging but didn’t think it was impeding pedestrian or car traffic. Verizon was notified.
Loose, hanging tree limbs were reported Jan. 18 in Chase Park. Highway department personnel told police they would address the issue the next day and caution tape would be put up to close off the affected parts of the park.
A Heathcote Road caller Jan. 21 reported a downed wire in the middle of the roadway. On arrival, police taped off the area and Optimum was notified.
Stuck, not stuck
A truck driver called 911 Jan. 17 and said he was stuck on a road he couldn’t drive on. He said he didn’t know where he was. Police determined he was on Tompkins Road. While he was on the phone with dispatch he said he was able to flag down a patrol car and didn’t need further assistance.
Fraud
A Dobbs Terrace man went to police headquarters Jan. 18 to say someone fraudulently created a check to withdraw $16,860 from his account. He said the bank was investigating and his money would be refunded.
A Mamaroneck Road resident Jan. 20 reported being a victim of fraud. She said she put a check in the mail for $1,830 and it came back cashed for $9,890.25, and the money had been withdrawn from her account. She requested a police report and has contacted her bank.
A Herkimer Road resident Jan. 20 said she was the victim of a Con Edison phone scam. She said a man called her and identified himself as a Con Edison employee and requested she make a Zelle payment of $2,000, which the caller did. The caller asked for a police report and said she is working with her bank to resolve the problem.
A Gaylor Road caller Jan. 20 said he sent three checks in the mail for $10 each and then learned one of the checks was cashed for $7,600. He is also working with his bank.
A Wynmor Road resident Jan. 21 said a check he wrote for $22.40 had been altered and cashed for $9,584. He, too, is working with his bank.
Another Wynmor Road resident Jan. 21 said he was contacted earlier in the month by North Carolina police who told him a check he wrote in September and mailed from a mailbox in New York was intercepted by a third party who altered the value of the check from $600 to $7,523. The third party attempted to make a mobile deposit to a North Carolina credit union. The attempt was unsuccessful and the caller was not out any money.
A Myrtledale Road resident Jan. 22 reported identity theft after receiving notification from his credit check agency that his contact information had been altered, his account accessed and a Wells Fargo bank account opened in his name. He contacted that bank and was informed they would be investigating and he would receive a report within 45 days.
A Penn Road resident Jan. 23 reported a fraudulent account was opened in his name. He said the account was opened at a bank in Georgia. He’s not out any money. A report was made.
A Carman Road man Jan. 23 said a check he wrote in December for $562 was intercepted by someone who changed the value to $19,860. A police report was made for documentation. At the time of the report, the caller had not contacted his bank about the alleged fraud. Police advised him to call the bank and close his account.
He tried to enter my car
A Whig Road resident Jan. 19 reported a man in an orange Mercedes SUV pulled up to the front of his house, got out, and then tried the doors of his car parked in his driveway. The doors were locked so the suspect got back into his car and left. The caller has surveillance video, which he gave to detectives. Police believe the orange Mercedes is a stolen vehicle and the incident is under investigation.
An Oak Lane resident Jan. 19 reported the driver of a red or orange Mercedes SUV tried to enter his car parked at his residence. He said two subjects got out of the Mercedes and approached two cars in his driveway, which were locked. This caller also has video, which he gave to detectives.
A Highland Way resident Jan. 19 reported someone tried to enter a car which was locked in the driveway. She said she didn’t have surveillance video but her neighbor might have footage.
Lost at the airport?
A Clarence resident Jan. 19 reported her passport, Social Security card, her Green card and her vaccination card were lost at JFK Airport in the arrivals area. The caller was advised to contact Port Authority Police, the U.S. State Department, her embassy, the CDC and Social Security about the matter. The caller eventually called police again to report that she found all the missing items and no longer needed assistance.
No skating allowed
Youths were reported skating on the ice at the duck pond on Sherbrooke Road Jan. 21. Police instructed them they weren’t allowed to do so and the kids left the area.
Police told two kids seen skating on the pond at the Scarsdale Library on Olmsted Road Jan. 23 to get off the ice as it wasn’t fully frozen.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Chesterfield Road Jan. 17 on a report of a smoke condition. On arrival, they spoke with the homeowner who said they’d had a fire going in the fireplace but it was out before they went to bed. There was a slight odor of burning wood and elevated carbon monoxide levels were detected inside the house. Firefighters vented the house with a portable fan while the homeowner reset the alarm. Firefighters thought the alarm went off due to a possible downdraft inside the fireplace into the forced air heating system, which sent CO throughout the house.
An electrical fire was reported in the master bedroom of a house on Stephanie Drive Jan. 17. The caller said she would meet firefighters outside; she said her ceiling fan flickered and she thought she saw a flame. Scarsdale and Greenville firefighters responded as mutual aid.
Water was reported in a basement Jan. 17 at a house on Harvest Drive. A foot of water was discovered in the basement. The water was coming up from the sump pump pit. A storm drain outside on the road was discovered clogged and backed up; the water department was called to handle the storm drain. Firefighters were unable to pump the water from the house as there was nowhere to put the water.
An elderly caller Jan. 17 reported a flooding condition in the basement in a South Rectory Lane residence. The fire department was notified. On arrival, police spoke with the resident who said his hot water heater was leaking. Firefighters stopped the leak and the man was advised to call his plumber to replace the hot water heater and the valve. Responders couldn’t shut off gas feed to the house as the shut-off valve was damaged.
A water condition was reported Jan. 17 at a Madison Road residence. One inch of water was found on the basement floor. Firefighters were able to use the homeowner’s shop vacuum to suck up most of the water. The homeowner was advised to mop up the rest and use a dehumidifier.
A hazardous condition was reported Jan. 17 on Innes Road. Firefighters went to a residence where they found a gutter pipe had disconnected from the house and was leaning on a phone or cable line. The homeowner was told to call a roofer or a gutter service.
A petroleum spill was reported Jan. 17 at a residence on Fenimore Road. Firefighters found about two cups of spilled home heating oil on the basement floor. They say the tank was overfilled and some oil leaked onto the floor. Speedy Dry was used to soak up the oil. The heating company was contacted to service the residence.
Cooking set off an alarm Jan. 17 on Depot Place at a pizza shop. Firefighters observed excessive heat and scorch marks but there was no active fire.
Burned popcorn in a microwave set off an alarm Jan. 18 at a Garden Road residence. The homeowner was told to stop using the microwave and contact its manufacturer.
Another microwave fire was reported Jan. 18 at a house on Secor Road. The occupant of an apartment said they’d used the appliance half an hour earlier. Excessive heat and scorch burn marks were observed but there was no fire.
Firefighters responded to the police dispatch center on Tompkins Road Jan. 19 for a reported burning odor. Firefighters used a thermal imagery camera and found an overheated light ballast. Bulbs were removed from the fixture and the desk sergeant was notified to contact a contractor for repair.
Firefighters responded to Christie Place Jan. 19 on a report of smoke inside a garage. The call originated from the Scarsdale Police Annex on East Parkway. Smoke was seen coming from a malfunctioning power sweeper located in the garage. Upper floors were checked for smoke. None was found.
Emergency responders went to the aid of workers who fell about 18 feet at a job site Jan. 21 on Franklin Road. EMS crews worked with Scarsdale police and ambulance to get the workers into an ambulance and to a hospital.
A burst water pipe was reported Jan. 22 at a house on Stonehouse Road. Water was seen leaking from the first and second floors into a boiler room next to the garage. The burst pipe was located in the attic and an isolation valve located in the boiler room was shut off. Circuit breakers to the affected areas were shut off and the homeowner, who was not on scene, was called and told to call a contractor and electrician.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, was made from official reports.
