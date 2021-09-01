A 12-year-old Scarsdale boy riding a bicycle was struck by a driver Aug. 24 on Heathcote Road and Palmer Avenue. The bicycle was vouchered and placed in police safekeeping as well as the young cyclist’s helmet. The owner of a business on Palmer Avenue said he has video of the incident. Additional video was captured by other nearby cameras. The status of the case is not criminal. The cyclist was in the crosswalk but did not have the right of way. He was reported injured.
Theft from unlocked car
A Johnson Road resident told police Aug. 23 that $3,400 in cash and an unknown value in gift cards was stolen from his BMW, which was parked unlocked overnight at his house. He said his car wasn’t damaged and when he determines the value of the gift cards, he will report that information to police.
Stolen car
A Hampton Road resident Aug. 25 reported his 2015 Acura was stolen from his driveway overnight. He said the car was unlocked and the keys were inside.
Dead, not injured
A caller reported an injured animal in the roadway Aug. 23 at Church and Rectory lanes. On arrival, police saw the animal was dead, not injured. The carcass was pulled off the roadway and the highway department notified.
Bus left without her
A woman was reported screaming Aug. 25 in the middle of the road at Post Road and Huntington Avenues where she was said to be impeding traffic. She was described as wearing an orange top and carrying an orange backpack. Police found her and asked her what was going on. She said she was upset because the Bee-Line bus didn’t stop for her. Police stopped the bus and helped her aboard.
Argument with Uber driver
Police responded to Kensington Road Aug. 25 where a caller said he was having an issue with an Uber driver who wouldn’t return his credit card. The driver told police he planned to return the card after they agreed on the fare. Police mediated and a fare was agreed on, payment was made, and the card was returned.
Unauthorized purchases
A Broadmoor Road resident Aug. 26 told police an unknown individual used his debit card to buy a mobile application, pay fees for services, and make a down payment on a Mercedes-Benz. The purchases and services charged on the card amounted to $1,500, plus $1,000 as the down payment. The victim said he canceled his card and he’s been in contact with the Mercedes dealership.
Not an emergency
Police received an automated message stating there was an emergency in the Christie Place garage ground floor parking area on Aug. 26. On arrival, police met a woman who said she was having trouble paying for parking and activated the call box.
Stuck in a port-a-potty
A Drake Road resident called police Aug. 26 to report a worker on her property was stuck in a portable toilet he had come to service. She said he tried to maneuver his truck to load the toilet but a tree limb snapped, fell and somehow got attached to his truck. No injuries were reported.
Damaged property
Police responded to Brambach Road Aug. 26 on a report of an argument between a resident and the driver of a construction truck who was working next door. The resident told police the truck damaged his front stone steps. Police helped facilitate an agreement whereby the driver would fix the steps the next morning.
A Forest Lane resident called police Aug. 27 to report a village subcontracting vehicle had reversed onto his lawn, tearing up the turf. Police saw some tire marks on the person’s lawn and contacted the department of public works to repair the damage.
Identity theft
A Carthage Road resident Aug. 26 reported an unknown person applied for a credit card using his identity. He said he and his wife received a letter from a bank stating someone tried to establish a line of credit using their names. They have no account with that bank. They said they put fraud alerts on all their accounts and are not out any money.
Complaints about garbage bins
A Brown Road resident called police Aug. 27 to report being upset because her neighbor leaves garbage bins out in the road. Police went to the address and saw two empty cans in the driveway near the road. Police knocked on the door but no one responded, so police moved the bins closer to the house.
Was the house entered?
A Boulevard caller Aug. 27 said he got home and found his glass storm door shattered. He thought it probably was the result of a recent storm, but he asked police to check the premises just in case. Police checked the exterior and saw no signs of force and the homeowner said everything looked exactly as when he had left, except for the shattered door. Everything was found in good order and the homeowner was advised to call back if he noticed anything else suspicious.
A Hutchinson Avenue resident told police Aug. 28 he and his family just returned from a two-week vacation and when they entered their home, his wife thought somebody had been inside while they were gone. She said the WiFi router was unplugged and she didn’t remember leaving it that way. Police checked the exterior and found no signs of forced entry. The homeowner said nothing was missing and probably no one had entered unlawfully.
Dust and debris imagined
A caller reported Aug. 28 that dust and debris from a nearby construction project was coming onto her property and making her sick. No hazardous condition was observed at the described location on Catherine and Wheelock roads, nor any debris. No further action was taken.
Disruptive customer
Police responded to a business on E. Parkway Aug. 28 on a report of a man making a scene. He was described as tall, in his 40s and wearing khakis and a baseball cap. The business owner said the man had been a customer in her store and now was talking very loudly on his phone and acting strangely. The man was gone by the time police arrived. The merchant told police if they speak to the man they should let him know he was still welcome in the shop.
Who’s that knocking?
An Overlook Road resident Aug. 28 reported someone knocking on her door and looking in her windows. She said she wasn’t home and asked police to check her residence. Police went to her house but saw nothing suspicious. A while later they received a report from another Overlook Road resident who said someone was going around knocking on doors selling Eco Shield pest control services. Police located the individual, issued a summons to him and told him to get a solicitation permit.
In need of assistance?
Security personnel at the temple on Ogden Road called police Aug. 28 to report a man on the temple’s property who seemed confused and might be in need of assistance. He was described as bald, bearded and wearing a pink shirt. The caller told police the man left after being told he couldn’t be on the property. Police looked for him without success.
Fist fight
A caller Aug. 29 told police she witnessed three men get out of a car and saw two of them get into a fistfight in the vicinity of Hutchinson Avenue and Meadow Road. She said all three then got back inside the car, a beige Hyundai Elantra. Police also received a call from one of the men involved. A hotline message was transmitted to surrounding agencies. Police looked for the car and the men without success.
Brand-conscious thieves
Police responded Aug. 29 to the CVS pharmacy on Popham Road where a larceny was reported. They met with store personnel who described a 5-foot-7 man wearing a red shirt with the number 10 on it enter the store, go to a specific aisle and steal shampoo he concealed in a rolling bag. When the store employee asked the man if he needed help or intended to pay, the man left the store, bypassing all points of sale, heading eastbound on Popham Road. He stole about $100 worth of H&S Classic Clean shampoo.
While police were taking the report, they learned of another theft at the store that happened around the same time. The thief was described as a blonde wearing a black shirt, a mask and a hat. Store personnel saw her entering with an empty tote bag. She walked out with a full one, and went east on Popham Road. She stole more than $200 worth of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.
Girl approached
A caller on Scarsdale Avenue Aug. 29 reported to police her 17-year-old daughter was approached half an hour earlier by a man in his 50s wearing a blue patriotic shirt. He described himself to the girl as “single” and invited her to look at something inside his car. She said it was a gray Subaru. The teen said she would go to police headquarters to file a report. Police looked for the man without result.
Collisions
Two cars Aug. 24 on Post and Mamaroneck roads were involved in a sideswipe incident. One car kept going. It was described as a black Dodge pickup. No one was injured.
A caller reported a collision with another car Aug. 24 on Garth and Popham roads. Police stood by while the drivers exchanged information.
Fire
Firefighters went to the Hutchinson River Parkway Aug. 23 responding to a rollover crash in the northbound lane. On arrival, they saw the car on its side in the stream. The driver was outside the car and said he was the only occupant. He was transported to White Plains Hospital and Westchester County police and fire personnel remained on scene to assist the tow truck and to manage traffic.
Firefighters went to Evon Court Aug. 24 after Con Edison Gas requested assistance entering three residences where a gas leak was suspected. Exterior utility rooms were accessed without damaging any property.
A carbon monoxide alarm was activated Aug. 25 at a Secor Road house. Firefighters observed readings in the structure as well as in the basement. Con Edison Gas shut down the natural gas boiler and ventilated the house. The homeowner was advised not to use the boiler until it could be serviced. The homeowner agreed to call for additional service, though the boiler had been serviced just prior to the malfunction.
A gas leak was reported Aug. 26 at a house on Heathcote Road. Firefighters responded to provide emergency access to the house and at the request of a Con Edison representative at the scene. Police were notified. No gas leak readings were detected and the house, which was not damaged, was then resecured.
Power lines were reported down Aug. 26 on Post Road and Huntington Avenue. Firefighters saw a primary wire down in the southbound lane of Post Road. Con Edison was on scene and traffic was blocked to keep pedestrians away from the live wire until a Con Edison bucket truck arrived.
Firefighters responded to Franklin Road Aug. 27 on a report of a smoking oven. There was some smoke, but no fire. The oven and surrounding area were checked but nothing seemed out of order.
Responding to a crash Aug. 30, police and firefighters found a car had collided with a guard rail on the Hutchinson River Parkway and went into the center median. One person was being cared for by ambulance personnel. Westchester County police assisted with traffic control and firefighters stayed on scene until the car was towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, was compiled from official information.
