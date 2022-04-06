Police are investigating a report April 1 of two cars stolen overnight from a driveway on Meadow Road. A Kia and a Honda, each valued at $17,000, were missing in the morning. The person who reported the theft was unsure if the cars were unlocked or if keys were left inside. There are no cameras in the area. According to police, the Kia was recovered in New Rochelle.
An Old Lyme Road resident April 2 said someone rummaged through two cars parked overnight in her driveway. Neither car was damaged since they were unlocked. Stolen from one car was the caller’s handbag containing identification cards, bank cards and $100 cash. She has security video showing a clear image of one of the individuals, but has no idea how the person was traveling or where the person went after the incident.
People watching birds
A caller March 28 reported an injured turkey in the vicinity of Fox Meadow Road and Ogden Lane. A wildlife rehabilitator was contacted; on arrival the rehabber said the turkey was not injured and was just out for a walk. The resident was advised to contact the rehabilitator if the bird’s condition changed or in case of any other bird-related emergencies.
A “very large bird” was reported by a caller March 31 on Fox Meadow Road. The caller said it was in the middle of the road and not moving. Police arrived and saw a turkey on private property on Ogden Road. It didn’t appear injured, sick or agitated. Police spoke with the homeowner who was not interested in receiving information about how to have an animal rehabilitator remove the bird.
Police responded April 1 to a report of a turkey, possibly injured, in the road near Walworth and Fenimore roads. Upon arrival, police saw the bird sitting on the ground in front of a house on Walworth Avenue. It seemed fine as the responding officer saw it get up and walk around.
A sick coyote was reported April 3 by a Clarence Road resident. When police responded, the person who called said she hadn’t seen the animal that day, but felt sure it was still in the area and possibly on her property. Police told the woman to call back if she saw the animal again and, if it still seemed sick, then she should keep a safe distance away from it.
Dog gets away from nanny
A loose dog was reported wandering March 28 in the area of Murray Hill and Mamaroneck roads. On arrival, police met with the caller who was holding the dog by its collar. At the same time, police received a call from a woman who said she worked as a nanny for the dog’s owner and the dog was loose. The dog was brought to police headquarters where the nanny arrived with a leash. At the station, it was determined the dog is unlicensed. Tickets were issued to the nanny and the dog was released to her care.
Daughter’s Insta hacked
A Walworth Avenue parent told police March 28 her daughter’s Instagram account was hacked. She said she’d been in touch with the social media company and suffered no financial loss. A report was made.
Sticky (and apparently nasty)
On March 29 a caller reported finding something sticky on the mailboxes outside the post office on Chase Road. They said the sticky substance was right at the slot opening where mail would be dropped in the box. Police did see something tacky and asked to speak with the postmaster, but the postmaster was unavailable. Police asked a supervisor to step outside and check out the sticky substance, but the supervisor declined to do so. Police asked the supervisor to relay a message to the postal inspector and maintenance crew to address the situation.
iPhone found
An iPhone found March 29 on Clarence Road was turned into Scarsdale police who were unable to unlock the phone and identify its owner. The phone was put in safekeeping.
Don’t fight the workers
On March 30, a Fox Meadow Road resident reported workers removing fencing from the back of his property and he was on the verge of a fight. Police immediately notified the building department to meet them on scene. They spoke first with the complainant and then with the neighbor, who has a permit from the village to build a fence on his property. The men disagreed about property line specifics. On arrival, the building department said there was no violation by the neighbor at the time, and said the fence work could continue. The neighbor is required to send a survey to the village when the work is completed. Police said the incident was handled cordially and there was no fighting.
Identity theft
An Axtell Drive resident March 30 reported she discovered that she was a victim of identity theft. The theft occurred a year ago in the form of unemployment checks deposited for two months into a “Green Dot” bank account. While the complainant was collecting unemployment during the time of the fraud, she never authorized that any checks be deposited into that account. She’s been in contact with the U.S. Department of Labor and requested a police report to document her claim.
Leaf blower ban violations
A gardener was given a summons April 1 on Thornwood Place for using a gas-powered leaf blower during the village’s seasonal ban. A summons was placed in the police records box to be issued to the homeowner.
Three summonses were issued April 4 to a landscaper on Lincoln and Carthage roads for using a gas powered leaf blower in violation of village ordinance. A summons was given to the homeowner as well.
Garbage attracting vermin?
A Rugby Place resident April 2 called police to report a neighbor was being sloppy about garbage. The caller said the neighbor’s habit of leaving the garbage can lids open attracts vermin. Police went and checked the neighbor’s cans, which seemed adequately contained. No vermin or other wildlife could be detected in the immediate area. The lid of one can was blown off by wind. Police secured the lid so the contents of the can would be less enticing.
Dogs off leash
Untethered dogs were reported on the loose March 30 on Valley and Gorham roads. A little while later, the caller called back to say the dogs were gone.
More dogs at large
Police on patrol April 2 saw two large blond dogs on Post Road near Burgess Road. They were roaming unleashed and disturbing traffic. Both dogs were secured safely by the police officer and a friend of the dogs’ owner said the dogs damaged her rear fence, which allowed them to get into the roadway. Police advised the woman about the danger not just to the dogs but also to drivers, and gave her a summons to appear in court April 20.
Child threw a brick
A person called from Putnam Road April 2 to report that a child threw a brick over a wall and it struck her car. The incident happened near the Greenacres School playground. The caller said it wasn’t just her car she was concerned about, but also her two young children who play in the yard. Police spoke with several people and determined that the throw was accidental. The caller said she just wanted the other party to pay for the repair of minor damages to her car. Police said they would facilitate an exchange of information with the people involved.
Collisions
No one was injured in a single car collision March 29 on Stratton Road near Carthage Lane. A truck with an attached trailer was traveling south on Carthage Lane; it turned west onto Stratton Road when it hit a fire hydrant. The truck didn’t stop, and kept going toward Weaver Street. The water department arrived to respond to flooding at the scene. Photos were taken. Ring footage from a camera was attached to the report.
One person was injured March 31 in a two-car collision on Post Road near Mamaroneck Road. A 53-year-old Connecticut driver was traveling north in the right hand lane when he encountered a 22-year-old White Plains driver traveling south and trying to make a left hand turn onto Mamaroneck Road. The White Plains driver failed to yield the right of way and they crashed. Both drivers refused medical attention on scene.
One person was reported injured in a three-car collision April 1 at Post and Burgess roads when one car was struck from behind and swerved into traffic, then struck another car. An ambulance arrived on scene. The person reported injured refused medical treatment and the police facilitated an information exchange.
Fire
A hazardous condition was reported by an activated alarm March 28 on Palmer Avenue; firefighters dispatched to the house found no cause for the alarm. The resident was home and said the alarm just went off; the house was checked and metered, but no problem was found.
Workers renovating a basement March 28 at a house on Richbell Close set off an alarm but no fire was found when firefighters arrived. A resident said the alarm was supposed to be set on test mode, but apparently it wasn’t.
Firefighters helped emergency medical responders enter a house on Roosevelt Place March 29 when a health alarm was activated. A person was transported to the hospital and police secured the house.
A two-car collision with a fluid spill was reported March 29 on the Hutchinson River Parkway at Weaver Street. There were no injuries. Absorbent was spread on the fluid leak and police assisted with traffic while firefighters stood by for a tow truck to arrive.
Smoke from cooking activated an alarm that brought firefighters to a house on Franklin Road March 29. The resident wouldn’t let firefighters in and said there was no hazard to the building.
Firefighters returned to Richbell Close March 29 due to concrete dust generated by workers in the basement. The workers were told how to cover the smoke head while the area is under construction.
A gas grill accidentally left on leaked natural gas at a home on Sheldrake Road March 30. Gas was shut off and the odor went away. Con Edison Gas was on scene.
An arcing, burning power line was reported March 30 on Olmsted Road. On arrival, firefighters saw wires burning in a tree on Post Road in front of the public library. Con Edison Electric was dispatched and police and firefighters stood by to block traffic until the situation was mitigated.
Residents reported a light haze of smoke March 31 on the second floor of a house on Brite Avenue. Firefighters entered the house and found a much heavier smoke condition in the attic where it was determined the heating and cooling system was experiencing an electrical problem. Power was shut down and the house was ventilated.
A car with a person still inside was reported on a guardrail March 31 on the Hutchinson River Parkway. Emergency responders found the car on the Wilmot Road access on ramp with no one injured. County police remained on scene for arrival of a tow truck.
Scarsdale fire personnel responded as mutual aid when steam from a shower activated an alarm March 31 at a house on Chauncey Avenue in New Rochelle. No fire was found.
A strong odor of sulfur was detected by firefighters April 3 in the utility room of a house on Varian Lane. The homeowner called to report a strong odor of gas. Firefighters investigated and advised the resident to clean the sump pit, which appeared to be the source of the smell. Con Edison Gas personnel arrived just as firefighters were leaving. Units relayed information about the incident to Con Edison employees.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from March 28 to April 3, was made from official reports.
