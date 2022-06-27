Safer streets are on the horizon. On Thursday, June 23, New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado held a press conference to announce that the town of Greenburgh is the recipient of a $5 million Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for improvements, which will include more than 1 mile of sidewalk extending from Four Corners (intersection of Central and West Hartsdale avenues) up W. Hartsdale Avenue to Pat Capone Road connecting to three school campuses; adaptive traffic control signals from Four Corners to the Hartsdale train station; and pedestrian safety enhancements spanning all of the E. Hartsdale Avenue downtown corridor.
The Greenburgh Town Board has made pedestrian safety a major priority for years. Over the last several years the board has supported the development of more than 5 miles of new sidewalk through direct town expenditures, grant funding and private sector development. Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “West Hartsdale Avenue is the most significant gap in the town’s pedestrian network and will be one of the most important infrastructure projects ever undertaken in the town. To be able to have a safe and consistent pedestrian-oriented corridor, combined with the improvements planned for E. Hartsdale Avenue, it will benefit businesses, residents and commuters throughout the town. The improvements will also strengthen the viability of redevelopment at Four Corners, which was the subject of a strategic land-use plan approved by the town board in 2019.”
According to a press release from the governor’s office Thursday afternoon, the funding, which provides up to 80% of total project costs, is made available through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the New York State Department of Transportation. Projects were selected through a competitive solicitation process that required awardees to demonstrate how proposed activities would contribute to increasing the use of nonvehicular transportation alternatives, reduce vehicle emissions and/or mitigate traffic congestion.
The town has successfully partnered with New York State on two prior TAP grant projects with a sidewalk recently completed on Central Park Avenue and a sidewalk along Hillside Avenue, soon ready for construction.
The East-West Hartsdale Avenue TAP grant announced June 23 builds upon another recent announcement, as the town of Greenburgh successfully partnered with U.S. Congressman Mondaire Jones to receive $1 million of community project funding for a new sidewalk along Dobbs Ferry Road, which will connect W. Hartsdale Avenue to Route 119-Tarrytown Road, projected to be constructed in 2023.
The town will also soon construct a pedestrian activated HAWK signal at the intersection of Central and Lawton avenues, one block north of Four Corners. This signal will be the first of its type in the town, with construction to begin in July.
Summaries of the planned improvements are identified in the accompanying graphics.
