Police responded to a residence on Brewster Road May 15 on a report of a trespass in progress. The caller, a 70-year-old woman, described two men she said were in her basement. Dispatch issued a description to patrol who saw the men walking eastbound. The men were apprehended and transported to police headquarters. One of the defendants tried to provide a false name and date of birth to the arresting officer. Noel Coombs, 34, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and criminal trespass. Ricardo Santana, 43, also of White Plains, was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree and unlawful entry. No information was given about their court return date.
Prior trespassing?
Police responded to a Mamaroneck Road residence May 15 on a report of possible trespassing. The homeowner told police by phone that his housekeeper had said people who shouldn’t be there were on the property. Police saw no signs of forced entry. They spoke with the homeowner who said his housekeeper (who left the premises) reported two men were at the house, one of them on a bike. She said they traveled along Mamaroneck Road and then turned on Park Avenue. Police said this information corresponds with a recent arrest of two men charged that day with criminal trespass.
Front door ajar
A School Lane resident called police May 10 to report his front door was open and ajar when he returned home. He said he was sure he had locked it when he left in the morning. Police saw no signs of forced entry and an interior check of the premises showed nothing unusual. A rear door was also found to be unlocked, but all appeared in order. The resident was advised to connect his alarm system, which was currently disconnected.
Soliciting without permission
A Corell Road resident May 10 called police to report a man soliciting in the area. Police spoke with the man who said he was unsure if he had a permit. Police did not have one on file and personnel at village hall couldn’t be reached for input. Police told the man to get a proper permit.
Solicitors were also reported May 10 on Boulder Brook Road. Police looked, but didn’t find them.
Police responded to Aspen Road on a report of a man going door to door May 10 selling services for pest control. Police spoke with the man and advised him of the permit requirement. He said he would speak to his supervisor to arrange for legal soliciting in future.
A Spier Road resident called police May 13 to report a man wearing a golf shirt soliciting door to door. Police approached the man, who said he knocked on the wrong door and he wouldn’t return until he has a permit.
Water main got hit
A contractor May 10 reported hitting a water main three days prior at an address on Heathcote Road at Crest Lane; he said it happened while a crew was digging a trench for a new house being built in the area. The contractor said a pre-existing line was exposed and it began to leak. The water department was notified and, after they arrived and turned off the water, the valve broke. The water department worked to fix the line and no further police action was needed.
Bicycles lost, found
A caller at Scarsdale High School called police May 10 to report his bike was removed from the rack on Brewster Road. He said he forgot to secure it before heading to class. He said the incident had happened three days earlier, but he was too busy with schoolwork to file a report. Because of the age of the bike, he said he wasn’t too concerned. Police said they’d look for the bike in the vicinity of the high school. A bike fitting the description was seen at the end of a driveway on Brewster Road. Police spoke to the homeowner who said she found the bike in a nearby stream. She said she put it in her driveway hoping the owner would find it. Police returned the bike to the student.
A mother called police May 13 to report her daughter’s bike was taken from a bike rack at Scarsdale High School. The girl’s father told police she said she forgot to lock it and thought another student took it. The bike was described as a gray Norco commuter bike. The parents told police they didn’t need a written report, but said they would welcome the return of the bike, should it turn up.
Car larceny patrol
New Rochelle police notified Scarsdale police May 11 of a man seen exiting a gray sedan and pulling on the door handles of an Infiniti SUV in the Scarsdale jurisdiction. An officer on patrol saw a Subaru Outback in the area with its door ajar; the car appeared tossed, its console and glove box open. The owner was contacted and said although he hadn’t locked the car, he didn’t leave it in that condition. Nothing was taken and the car wasn’t damaged. Police continued to patrol the area.
A Herkimer Road resident reported his car was entered in the early morning hours on May 11. He said his Ring doorbell video footage showed an unknown person entering his car. The man said nothing was taken from the car. Police obtained the video.
Another Herkimer Road resident May 11 reported a locked car was entered, rummaged, but only a backrest was taken. The caller was unsure whether or not the car was locked. No sign of force was observed and the car wasn’t damaged.
Civil incident
An Old Lyme Road resident contacted police May 11 about a problem with a house painter, but could not provide contact information for the painter who had left the area.
Won’t wear mask
Police responded to a medical office on Overhill Road May 11 on a report of a patient refusing to wear a mask. The woman told police she had a medical condition that prohibited her from masking. Police advised her to use an oxygen tank with a nonbreathing mask, which was a good solution for both the complainant and the patient.
Turned herself in
A woman went to the police station to turn herself in for arrest on May 12. Police say Althea Brittanny Jafferally, 32, from Brooklyn on Sept. 11, 2020 stole two bracelets, cash and credit cards from a car parked in a golf club parking lot. Using one of the cards at Neiman Marcus in New York City the next day, she said she bought merchandise worth more than $2,000. Jafferally was charged with Identity theft in the first degree and processed. She was then transported to court where she was arraigned by a judge and released on her own recognizance. She will have to return to court on a date to be determined by her attorney.
Shoplifter in the store
A 911 caller on Spencer Place reported a shoplifter in her store May 12. When police arrived at the scene, she said the suspect was still inside the store. She said she saw the woman putting items in her purse. She said she preferred not to get involved and asked police to speak to the woman who said she would pay for the items and apologized to the store owner.
Turn down the volume
A Shawnee Road resident called police May 12 to report excessively loud music coming from a neighboring backyard. Police responded and spoke to the neighbor, who said she was having a small gathering for her young daughter and her friends. She said she would turn the music down.
Dog bites dog
A caller May 13 reported that, while walking her dog on Boulevard, she encountered a dog walker walking two dogs. While the dogs were greeting each other, one of the dog walker’s dogs bit her dog, leaving two puncture wounds on its back. The skin was not broken and the woman said she didn’t want to take action against the dog walker, but only wanted a report to be filed. All the dogs were leashed at the time and all had been vaccinated for rabies.
Roosters crowing again
A Brewster Road resident reported roosters were crowing loudly on May 13. Police filed a report but no action was taken at the time. The caller contacted police again on May 14 to file a similar complaint.
No assistance needed
Police responded to Fox Meadow Road May 14 on a report of music playing and a man holding a sign on the road. The caller said it looked like the person might need assistance. Police located the man who said he is the pastor of a local church and the sign was just the name of his church. No further action was taken.
Just avoid each other
A Secor Road caller May 16 told police he thought a neighbor damaged his car two weeks earlier. He described some chipped paint on the car’s rear side door. When police arrived to examine the damage, the person the caller thought had caused the damage arrived on scene and said he thought he and the caller had already talked about the matter and moved past it. He added he wanted nothing to do with the caller. Police advised both parties to avoid each other and said it was not possible to confirm if the alleged damaged was caused by the involved party or was even criminal.
Longchamps bag found
A citizen who asked to remain anonymous turned in a blue Longchamps brand handbag to police at the substation on E. Parkway and Christie Place. The bag contained a wallet, cards and documents, and miscellaneous items. Police contacted the bag’s owner, a Bronx woman, who said she was unable to collect the bag at that time. She was given information on how to retrieve her property, which was put in safekeeping.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a location on E. Taunton Road May 10 on a report of a water main break. Upon arrival, fire personnel spoke with workers who said they were digging when they hit the unmarked water main. The water department arrived on scene and firefighters went door to door to check basements and underground utilities for water inflow. A basement at the source of the leak was pumped out by the fire department. No other water conditions were reported.
A bichon frise dog that fell into a storm drain on Farley Road near Greenacres Avenue May 11 was rescued by firefighters. The dog was stuck about 4 feet below street level. Firefighters removed the grate and used two 6-foot roof hooks to assist a first responder who climbed into the drain to retrieve the dog who was fine and returned to its owner.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a two-car collision with injuries reported May 13 on Post Road at Carman Road. Police and ambulance were on scene and the road was closed.
A small gas leak was detected May 15 at a meter on Rural Drive. Con Edison arrived to handle the leak and released firefighters.
A homeowner who slipped and fell May 16 in a Fenimore Road residence said there was a water condition in the basement. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, the homeowner shut off the water valve to the basement after noticing a toilet was overflowing and water was running into the floor sewer trap while the washing machine was running. Firefighters saw standing water in the area of the sewer trap. A street side cap was resecured and the water service restored. The homeowner who had fallen declined medical attention. Responders told the homeowner the waste line might be blocked and they recommended limiting the use of water until a plumber could repair the waste line and the sewer trap.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from May 10 to May 16, was compiled from official information.
