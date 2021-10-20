A 78-year-old woman hit two pedestrians on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Scarsdale Avenue and Popham Road. The driver said she was traveling south on Scarsdale Avenue when she saw two people in the road. She said she tried to stop but she hit them. The pedestrians, an 80-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man, told police they saw her car coming but thought she would stop but she didn’t. Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital after being evaluated by medics.
Multiple cars entered
A Sprague Road resident told police an unknown person entered his car Oct. 11 some time in the early morning, but nothing was taken. He said he just wanted to let the police know about the incident.
A Johnson Road resident told police Oct. 11 items were taken from the resident’s car which someone went into during the night. The caller didn’t want to make a formal report.
Another Johnson Road resident called police Oct. 12 to report a car was rummaged through sometime in the past. The caller told police the car hadn’t been used in three days and it was probably locked, but police saw no indication of pry marks or forced entry. The caller said some loose change was taken. The caller requested additional drive-bys because there had been people walking around the neighborhood in the middle of the night.
A Fenimore Road resident Oct. 13 told police she saw a man attempting to enter her car. She said she was sitting in her kitchen when she saw a black sedan pull up near her driveway and a man she described as of medium build in his 20s got out and approached her car. He tried the door handle and she screamed at him through the window; he backed off and got back into the black sedan and headed south on Brite Avenue. She said her car was locked. Police looked for a black sedan in the area but found none.
A Garden Road resident contacted police Oct. 13 and described the same man, in his 20s, medium build, trying to enter cars that were parked in her driveway. She said he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and yellow sneakers, which was the same description the Fenimore Road caller gave police that same day. The Garden Road caller said the man entered one of her cars but nothing was taken. All the other cars were locked. She told police she could provide video surveillance of the driveway. Police searched the area but found nothing of interest.
No raccoons here
Police responded to E. Parkway Oct. 11 on a report of a raccoon seen walking around the area. Police spoke to pedestrians to ask if they had seen raccoons and other wildlife, but no one had seen anything.
Phishing scam
A Vanderbilt Road resident Oct. 11 told police about an email received from someone who seemed to be one of the resident’s friends. The person who sent the email asked the resident to purchase gift cards, which the resident thought was fishy. The resident did not buy any cards but did call the friend who said they never asked for this favor. Police advised the caller it was likely a phishing scam.
Car theft
A Thies Court resident Oct. 11 reported her Jeep had been stolen on Oct. 9. The car is valued at $26,000. She said the car was given to her recently by her parents. She said she hadn’t used it over the weekend and that’s why she didn’t immediately notice it was missing.
She fell down
A bystander called police Oct. 12 to report an elderly woman had fallen and hit her head at E. Parkway and Spencer Place. The woman had said she didn’t want assistance, but the bystander told police the woman was bleeding from her head. When police arrived at the scene, the woman said she didn’t want assistance and no further action was taken.
Bracelet came in the mail
An Ardmore Road resident Oct. 13 told police she received a bracelet in the mail but she hadn’t ordered it. She said it came from Macy’s and a payment for the item was made through her Amex card. She called Amex and reported what happened. A supporting deposition was made for the complainant.
Came home to open front door
A Normandy Lane resident told police Oct. 14 that she returned home to find her front door ajar, and she wanted the house checked. She said she briefly left the house that morning and was gone for about 15 minutes. Police checked the house and found nothing out of order.
Parking summonses issued
An Axtell Drive resident Oct. 14 reported a Prius was illegally parked on the street in violation of posted time limits. Police saw the car was legally parked, along with several others, in a three-hour parking zone. The tires were marked at 10:30 a.m. Shortly after 2 p.m. the cars were all still there and police issued seven parking tickets.
Identity theft and fraud
A Heathcote Road resident called police Oct. 14 to report his identity was used by an unknown person to open various lines of credit. The man has since put a freeze on multiple accounts and the fraudulent requests were all denied. He said he’s not out any money but he wanted to make a report.
A Broadmoor Road resident Oct. 14 told police she was reviewing her bank statement when she noticed a check was processed and paid to an unknown person without her permission. She said she contacted her bank about what she said was forgery.
A Meadow Road caller Oct. 14 said someone gained access to his Apple ID account and locked him out. He said this happened a month earlier and he has received numerous emails since then informing him that he had been locked out from confirming purchases made in China. He’s been checking his credit reports and so far has found nothing irregular. He told police he’s not out any money but he wanted to document the incident.
A Brewster Road man called police Oct. 15 to report he received a letter about a loan he never applied for. The application for the loan was allegedly generated by a FEMA claim, but the man told police he never was involved with FEMA, and he hadn’t submitted an application to FEMA or the SBA or any other agency. He said he’s not out any money but has contacted both those agencies to report the incident.
A Spencer Place business owner Oct. 15 said he took an order over the phone, but later the charges were disputed and he hasn’t been paid for the transaction. He said on Sept. 20 a man purchased two scooters on the phone using a credit card. He said a young woman came to the store about an hour later to pick up the scooters. The charge was later disputed and the funds were withdrawn from the victim’s account. The victim was requesting a police report but said he wasn’t interested in pursuing the matter any further.
Can’t find car
A motorist called police Oct. 14 to say she couldn’t find her car. Police found it on Chase Road. She was given a courtesy ride to her car and no further action was taken.
No ambulance needed
Police responded to Mamaroneck Road at Crossway Oct. 14 on a report from a woman who said she was sitting with another woman she thought was in need of assistance. On arrival, police spoke to the two women as an ambulance arrived. A third woman appeared and said she recognized the woman. The woman alleged to be in need said she works at a home located in the village and clearly stated she did not need assistance or medical attention so nothing further was offered.
Group home residents having issues
Police went to a group residence on Post Road Oct. 14 and spoke with a woman who said she was having an issue with another resident that required police intervention. An officer mediated between the parties over items that had been thrown out around the house. No further assistance was needed.
Shoplifter?
Police responded to the CVS pharmacy on Popham Road Oct. 15 on a report from an employee who said he saw a woman put a candle in her backpack. The employee tried to confront the woman, but she left the store. The employee said other items might have been stolen by this person, including headphones and sunblock.
Stay in your lane
A person was injured Oct. 15 in a two-car collision on Fenimore Road at the Bronx River Parkway when one car left its lane and struck another. The driver of the second car complained of shoulder and back pain and was taken to White Plains Hospital by ambulance.
Loose dog
Police tried without success to catch a loose dog reported Oct. 15 on Clarence Road. The dog was described as short haired and wearing a yellow harness. Police attempted several times to seize it, but the dog got away. Police told the person who reported the dog to contact an animal trapper, and provided a trapper’s information.
Mouse in the house
Police responded to Edgewood Road Oct. 16 on a report of an animal inside a house. On arrival, police spoke with the homeowner whose cat reportedly had been chasing an animal that ran inside a crack. Police were able to grab the mouse and successfully remove it. The homeowner said she thought it was a larger animal and said she felt better finding out it wasn’t so big. No mouse infestation was noticed. The caller said her son hires an exterminator and she will let him know about the incident.
All’s clear
A Windmill Lane resident called police Oct. 17 to report hearing a noise inside the house. He said he and his wife thought they heard something being dropped on the main floor while they were in the basement. Police checked the premises and saw nothing out of order and no signs of illegal entry.
Fire
A two-car collision Oct. 11 at Garden and Oxford roads resulted in three people being taken to the hospital by ambulance. When firefighters arrived they applied absorbent on a small spill in the road. Firefighters remained at the scene until the cars were towed. Police reported the 64-year-old operator of one car passed out while driving and only realized she struck the other car when she opened her eyes.
A call for mutual aid at an address on Chatterton Parkway Oct. 11 went out to Hartsdale and Greenville firefighters but was canceled after it was learned a fire alarm was activated by cooking. No hazards were observed.
A two-car collision with injuries was reported on Brite Avenue and Fenimore Road Oct. 13. The injuries were minor and those injured were being attended to on scene by ambulance personnel when firefighters arrived. While emergency personnel were on scene, a passenger who had been in the rear of one car complained of head pain and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Firefighters waited for a tow truck to arrive.
Firefighters responded to a house on Montrose Road Oct. 14 on a report of a problem with a gas stovetop. A small gas leak was found under the stovetop as well as igniters that would not switch off. Firefighters turned off the power and gas supply to the appliance. The homeowner was advised not to use the stove and to call for repair.
A long-haired dachshund crawled under a shed in its owner’s driveway on Torrence Road Oct. 14. The dog was stuck and couldn’t get out. Firefighters arrived and saw the dog under one side of the shed. The owner was concerned for the dog’s safety. Firefighters cut and removed a center floorboard to reach the dog, but while the board was being removed, the dog bolted out from under the shed. The dog was soon caught and returned unharmed to its owner.
A water leak at a house on Bradford Road Oct. 14 was determined to be a leak from a broken fixture on the upper level of the house. Firefighters shut down the main water supply valve to the house because they couldn’t isolate the cause of the leak. The water department and police arrived on scene. The resident was advised to call a plumber.
A carbon monoxide alert was reported on Graham Road Oct. 14. Firefighters arrived and found a gas boiler was causing the carbon monoxide condition. Con Edison Gas was called and then red-tagged the equipment. The boiler was shut down and the resident was advised to call a contractor to fix the boiler.
A good Samaritan brought a jogger who fell and hurt her face Oct. 15 to the Tompkins Road fire station. The jogger said she fell while jogging on Post Road south of Fenimore Road. Emergency personnel applied first aid to her injuries and the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A person was taken to the hospital Oct. 15 after being injured in a two-car collision on Fenimore Road at the entrance ramp to the northbound Bronx River Parkway. The injured person complained of back pain. The accident was minor and no cars were towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, was compiled from official information.
