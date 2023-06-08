Two bills making their way through the state legislature will address New York State Village Law and affect Edgemont and Greenburgh, as Edgemont is preparing a petition to vote on whether to incorporate and govern independently from the town of Greenburgh.
With the current New York State legislative session due to end Friday, June 9, there’s still time to be heard in Albany by calling or emailing local legislators to sway the vote one way or the other.
The first bill (S7538/A7754), sponsored by Sen. James Skoufis and Assembly Member Fred Thiele, and supported by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, requires a study be conducted and posted on the Department of State’s website.
But according to Assembly Member Amy Paulin, the bill has flaws in that it is vague about what should be included in the study. So, Paulin has been working during the session this week in Albany to clarify the vague language in the bill by presenting the legislative record and related case law and by “putting some parameters around it with legislative intent.”
“The concern Edgemont has, rightfully so, is that the town supervisor will again litigate [any petition for incorporation] because there will be a new law and very little case law to back it up,” Paulin said. “We don’t want there to be yet another lawsuit. Let the vote happen. The people of Edgemont have waited a very long time for this vote. Let it happen.”
In Paulin’s view the proposed bills “jeopardize that, on purpose,” she said.
The second bill (S7537/A7761), also sponsored by Thiele and Skoufis with the majority leader’s support, creates the Village Incorporation Commission and makes changes to the rules for incorporating a new village to ensure that village incorporations are properly assessed and the petition process fully considers the fiscal, service, and taxation ramifications of the potential incorporation of a new village. The commission would have an oversight role and would thereby determine the validity of the petitions for incorporation, whether a vote on incorporation would go forward or not, whether there’s harm to any certain segment of the population in a potential village or the surrounding town.
The bill as currently written excludes any petitions that are gathered prior to Jan. 24 and are in the process of being put forward, such as the one in Edgemont now. Those existing petitions would still be valid and not subject to the commission’s oversight.
But, Paulin told the Inquirer the problem is that having a study provision as proposed in the first bill, if a court determined that the petitioners had to go to ‘ground zero’ again, then the commission would play a role. And the commission would also determine whether the voters from the entire town — that’s 103,000 in Greenburgh — would be eligible to vote in the incorporation election. And it would determine whether or not the townwide population could participate in the petition process itself.
“In effect, it would completely kill any ability for Edgemont to incorporate after seven years and two litigations,” said Paulin. “That’s why it is the most problematic of the two [bills].”
Asked why he favors a mandate to study the impact of incorporation, Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “For many years I have pushed the state to require a financial study/impact statement before any vote takes place on incorporation. I think voters deserve to know how incorporation will impact their lives before they vote. I am pleased that the legislation under consideration by Albany would require a financial analysis. I also believe that the independent study commissioned by Senator Cousins will give incorporation proponents and opponents the ability to benefit from an independent financial assessment. Residents deserve the facts before they vote.”
But from the Edgemont Incorporation Committee’s (EIC) vantage point (http://edgemont2023.org/), Jeff Sherwin told the Inquirer, “Andrea Stewart-Cousins told us that she doesn’t like changing the rules in the middle of the game, but she’s pushing a bill that does just that. On its face the bill merely requires that a study has been completed, and then made available for the public to review. But we fear Feiner will abuse it by contending that any study he doesn’t like is somehow inadequate and rejecting a petition on that basis.
“We don’t think the bill gives Feiner the power to do that, but we’d have to go to court on the issue. Right now, we’re finishing the gauntlet of his requirements for our current petition which already has the necessary signatures and we’ve already published multiple studies, some of which have had third party review.
“Further, the change in population requirement, which clearly targets another community’s petition without clear language that grandfathers either petition, is designed to legislate through the judicial branch and create problems for both communities.
“Irrespective about how we feel about the merits of their incorporation or how anyone may feel about ours, we hope that everyone agrees that targeting communities by changing rules is not what we expect from our representatives.”
For more information, see https://bit.ly/43Qzmhy for perspectives from the Save Greenburgh Coalition town hall meeting, and see Edgemont2023.org for information prepared by the EIC.
Residents should contact legislators on Friday to express their point of view (see box).
The outcome in Albany should be clear by Friday at midnight, or on Saturday if legislators extend the session.
