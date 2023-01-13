The always entertaining SHS Drama Club takes the stage this weekend to perform in two one-act plays directed by seniors and designed entirely by students for the first time ever.
Act I features “I Don’t Want to Talk About It,” a drama by Bradley Hayward. Being a teenager is hard, and nobody wants to talk about it. Confronting the daily challenges of growing up, this play examines issues — including dealing with parents who just don’t get it, rumors, bullying and suicide. By turns funny and tragic, the gritty details of adolescence surface — exposing the things teenagers can’t, won’t and don’t want to talk about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.