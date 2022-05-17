Scarsdale and Edgemont school election results 2022 are in.
Scarsdale: 496 yes votes for school budget, 148 no. Budget passes by 77%. School board results, Ron Schulhof 448, Colleen Brown 415, Suzie Hahn Pascutti 445. There were 266 write in votes, including 153 for Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez.
Edgemont: budget passes 152 yes votes over 47 no votes, for a total of 199. School board election had 508 total votes, including 10 absentee ballots and 8 write-ins. Vote count for each candidate: Nareen Jabbour, 164 votes; Nilesh Jain, 163 votes; Grace Lin, 172 votes.
