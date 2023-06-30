The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to Boscobel’s Great Lawn overlooking the Hudson River and the Independence Day fireworks display at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Saturday, July 1, at 7-10 p.m. Rain date: July 2. Tickets: $55 for adults, $24 for children, free for kids under age 4; $155 for pre-performance Champagne toast (includes admission). Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.
Fireworks festival
Entertainment begins with a DJ at 5 p.m. and a live concert by FDR Drive Band Monday, July 3, at 7 p.m. A fireworks display follows at approximately 9:15. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Admission and parking are free; carpooling suggested. Kensico Dam Plaza, One Bronx River Parkway Road, Valhalla. parks.westchestergov.com.
Playland fireworks
The Independence Day display at Rye Playland, accompanied by patriotic music, begins Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. Also July 4. Holiday parking fee: $30. Rye Playland, 1 Playland Parkway. playlandpark.org.
Pops and Patriots
The 60-piece Westchester Symphonic Winds performs a selection of works that pay tribute to America’s independence, Sunday, July 2, at 4 p.m. The evening includes a Broadway medley performed by alumni of the Caramoor Schwab Vocal Rising Star program. Tickets: $29-$87 for adults, 50 percent off select seats for children; for Garden Listening: $20, free for members and children. Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. caramoor.org.
Guided tour
In honor of Independence Day, Philipsburg Manor offers guided tours of the 1750 plantation, the manor house and the grist mill to teach about the enslaved people who lived and worked there, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 3-4. Guided tours also on Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 26, and on Labor Day and Columbus Day. Timed-entry tickets required: $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and ages 18-25, $10 for children, free for Historic Hudson Valley Members and children under 3; $2 more for same-day admission. Philipsburg Manor, 381 N. Broadway (Route 9), Sleepy Hollow. hudsonvalley.org.
Patriotic celebration
Festivities begin Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m. with a reading of the Declaration of Independence, tolling of the historic St. Paul’s Church bell, guided tours, speakers, music and refreshments. St. Paul’s Church National Historic Site, 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mount Vernon. nps.gov/sapa/sapaprogsched.htm.
