The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra returns to Boscobel’s Great Lawn overlooking the Hudson River and the Independence Day fireworks display at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Saturday, July 1, at 7-10 p.m. Rain date: July 2. Tickets: $55 for adults, $24 for children, free for kids under age 4; $155 for pre-performance Champagne toast (includes admission). Boscobel House and Gardens, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. boscobel.org.

