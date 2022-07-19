Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Scarsdale resident Andrew G. Constantin, 23, of Walworth Avenue was arrested July 13 on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, after an assault weapon and an ammunition-feeding weapon were found in his bedroom by his mother. According to police, the young man’s mother called to report the weapons and ammunition. She brought Constantin and the weapons to police headquarters, where he was read his Miranda rights and reportedly admitted to possessing the weapons. Police said he was fully cooperative during his arrest processing and arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on July 20. 

