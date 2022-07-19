Scarsdale resident Andrew G. Constantin, 23, of Walworth Avenue was arrested July 13 on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree, after an assault weapon and an ammunition-feeding weapon were found in his bedroom by his mother. According to police, the young man’s mother called to report the weapons and ammunition. She brought Constantin and the weapons to police headquarters, where he was read his Miranda rights and reportedly admitted to possessing the weapons. Police said he was fully cooperative during his arrest processing and arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court on July 20.
Road rage
A White Plains resident went to the Scarsdale Police Department July 11 to report that she had been involved in a road rage incident on Mamaroneck Road. While she was driving, she said, a man on a scooter drove up alongside her car and punched her driver’s side mirror, breaking it, then drove away.
Fraud
A Montrose Avenue resident went to police headquarters on July 13 to report that two of her checks had been stolen and altered after she deposited them into a USPS mailbox. The amount of money lost was not specified in the police report.
An elderly man of Gorham Road went to police headquarters on July 15 to report he was the victim of a fraudulent scheme. He said while he was browsing his computer a pop-up on his screen told him that his computer and credentials had been allegedly hacked. When he contacted a phone number that appeared in the pop-up, someone posing as a representative told him to wire $45,000 to the representative to determine who was hacking his computer.
The man said he wired the money, but before long, he began to question the legitimacy of the incident. He went to his bank 20 minutes later to try to cancel the wire transfer, but the bank was unable to immediately stop the transaction. At that point, he had become aware he was the victim of fraudulent activity and reported the incident to his bank, which provided him with a case number in hopes of getting his money back. The bank is investigating the incident and requested supporting documentation, which the man asked police to provide. Police instructed him to follow up with the Social Security Administration, the three major credit bureaus and Identitytheft.org.
A Walworth Avenue resident told police July 13 that three of his personal checks were altered and cashed in June. He said the names had been changed to those of people he did not know and the amount of money on the checks was changed. He noticed the fraud when he was reviewing his checking account statements and informed his bank. The bank is requiring police documentation to refund his money.
A Highland Way resident went to police headquarters on July 11 to report having received paperwork in the mail from a debt collection agency stating that he owed $2,739.65. He said he is not aware of owing any outstanding debt and thinks it is fraud. He requested documentation of the incident so that he could file a claim.
A man went to the police station July 16 to report that his identity was stolen. He told police that while reviewing his credit on a credit-monitoring website, he discovered an AT&T account linked to his name that he had not opened. He was advised to document the incident and will be working with the AT&T fraud department to have the items removed and add an alert to his credit report should the same thing happen again.
A Chesterfield Road resident went to police headquarters July 12 to report that he was recently made aware by the IRS that someone was claiming unemployment using his Social Security number. He told police he did not have any financial loss, but the IRS required him to document the incident. Police advised him to follow up with the Social Security Administration and identitytheft.org.
Not on my watch!
Police responded to Weaver Street July 15 on a report of someone trying to steal a car. The caller told police the suspect got into the driver’s seat of his car, which had the keys in it. He said he opened the car door, pulled the suspect out of his car and the suspect ran away.
DOA
Police and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to a report of a possibly deceased person on Rectory Lane July 16. The person was pronounced dead by SVAC.
Rude awakenings
A Post Road resident told police July 11 that her car’s rear window was shattered while she was away for a week.
A Hampton Road resident told police July 11 that two unknown men entered and rummaged through his car overnight and stole a bag of change. He said he discovered the activity on his home surveillance cameras.
A Post Road resident told police July 11 that one of the windows on her car and the light post in her front yard were damaged overnight.
Lost and found
A Rock Creek Lane resident arrived at police headquarters on July 11 to tell police that he lost the front license plate to his car near Weaver Street and Heathcote Road.
A Fox Meadow Road resident went to police headquarters on July 12 to report that he lost his passport in his home and wanted the incident documented.
A person arrived at police headquarters July 13 and told police she was missing her car’s rear license plate.
A person went to the police station July 15 to report that her green card was lost while traveling from Canada to the United States. Police recommended she contact U.S. Customs and Immigration services.
A person brought a wallet found in the town of Greenburgh to Scarsdale police headquarters July 15. Police contacted the GPD and officers contacted the wallet’s owner who then went to retrieve it.
A person brought a purse with personal items found near Duck Pond and Heathcote roads to police headquarters July 17. The police brought the purse to the residence of the owner, who took the purse back. She told police no items were missing from the purse, which she had left behind the previous day.
Dogs galore
A caller told police July 11 that while walking near Windward Lane and Stratton Road, she and her mother heard a noise, which they thought was a dog barking, coming from a storm drain. Upon arrival, police did not hear sounds of a barking dog near any storm drains.
A caller told police July 11 that he found a black dog near Paddington and Whig roads and tried to call the number on the dog’s tag multiple times but was unable to reach the owner. The caller then called back to tell police that the dog left the area and the owner had texted him back saying the dog returned home.
A caller told police July 12 there was a loose dog on Mamaroneck Road and she was going to try and grab the dog, described as a friendly Labradoodle. When police arrived, they found the caller who was searching for the dog, but both she and the police could not find the dog.
A caller told police July 14 that a dog had been barking on Jefferson Road for 40 minutes. She also said that the dog’s barking is a continuous problem. Police arrived and the caller told them she tried to cancel the police response because the dog had stopped barking.
Wild things
A caller told police July 11 that there was an injured rabbit along Cayuga Road. Police saw the immobile rabbit and determined that due to the state of the injury, they would be unable to move the rabbit.
A July 14 caller told police she saw a coyote in her yard on Cushman Road. Police did not see a coyote when they arrived.
Hearing things?
A caller reported loud music coming from a business on Garth Road July 11. When police arrived, the store was closed and there was no music playing.
Police responded to White Road July 16 on a report of a loud party. Upon arrival, they did not hear or observe any signs of a loud party.
Suspicious vehicles
A caller told police July 12 that she thought a man driving a white van might have been following her while she was walking through her neighborhood near School Lane and Brown Road. Although the caller had returned home, she was concerned the man was still driving in the neighborhood. Police did not see the van in the surrounding area and asked the caller for more information. She said the van was driving on similar streets where she was walking but she never spoke to anyone in the van.
A Cooper Road resident told police July 17 there was a car parked in his driveway when he got back from vacation and he did not recognize it. Police arrived and spoke to the caller who said he found out whose car it was and there was no longer any problem.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious car parked on Mohican Trail July 17 but did not see the car upon arrival.
A July 13 caller reported a black pickup truck weaving in and out of traffic on Post Road traveling southbound. The caller also said that there was an unknown object hanging out of the back of the truck. Police did not see the truck.
Gone for a swim?
A caller told police July 12 there was an abandoned children’s black bicycle, blue helmet and cellphone near a brook on Fox Meadow Road. Upon arrival, police did not see the bike, helmet or phone, nor anyone in need of help.
Check on my daughter
On July 12, a caller requested a welfare check of her daughter who lives on Heathcote Road. Police arrived at the address and talked to the daughter, who said she had been sleeping and would contact her mother.
Traffic
A caller told police July 12 there was a car parked in front of her house violating the two-hour posted time limit. Police saw the car in the two-hour parking zone and said they would come back to check whether it had violated the two-hour limit.
A caller reported July 12 a car on Weaver Street and Hutchinson Avenue with its hazard lights on and told police the driver may need assistance. Police saw the car and noticed it had a flat tire. The car did not have a spare tire and an inflation kit would not work because of the size of the puncture. The driver called AAA but they could not give a time of arrival so the police helped move the car into the Quaker Ridge School parking lot. The driver called an Uber and left the car.
A caller told police July 12 there was a disabled vehicle on Griffen Avenue blocking traffic. Police saw the parked vehicle and told one of the workers there to move it. A worker moved it to a driveway where the work was taking place.
A worker from Scarsdale Department of Public Works called police July 13 to report a tractor-trailer had parked on the Heathcote Bridge in a lane that was supposed to be closed and it needed to be moved. When police arrived, the truck was moved.
Police saw a possible disabled truck at the intersection of Post Road and Wayside Lane July 15. There was a large truck with its hazard lights on and the driver said he was having trouble with his engine and needed time for it to cool off before he could move it. Police stayed on the scene to direct traffic until the truck cooled off and could move to a parking lot.
Police saw a disabled car at Heathcote Bypass and Secor roads July 15. One of the tires was popped and duty tow was requested. The car was on the side of the road, but police set up a group of flares as an extra precaution.
Police responded July 16 to a report of cars parked and creating a hazard on Heathcote Road. The homeowners told police the cars were leaving shortly because the drivers were picking up children from a birthday party.
Police responded to a reported two-car collision at Popham and Chase roads with no reported injuries July 18. Patrol spoke with the drivers who requested no medical attention.
A two-car collision was reported between Post and Crane roads July 14. There were no reported injuries.
Missing plates
A person went to police headquarters July 13 to report that the license plates she ordered from the DMV when she renewed her car’s registration never arrived. The plates were reported as stolen.
No one’s home
A caller told police July 13 that she saw someone ring the doorbell at her deceased mother’s house on Penn Boulevard, which is unoccupied. She said her Ring security bell is offline. Police went to check on the house and said everything looked fine.
Get off my property!
A Claremont Road resident called police July 14 because her Ring device alerted her that a man was on her property supposedly performing a land survey and she wanted police to check her house and speak with the man because he seemed to be suspicious. Police did not see the man and the house was checked.
Sticky situation
A caller told police July 17 she found a sticky substance in the mailbox at Dobbs Terrace and Fenimore Road. She told police she saw a newspaper article about this happening at a different mailbox in the area and she wanted to make sure police were aware that this mailbox was also being targeted. Police observed the sticky substance and contacted the United States Postal Police who said they would investigate.
Stinky situation
On July 14 a caller told police she noticed a strong smell of sewage on Walworth Avenue while she was walking in the area. She said she was concerned there might be a problem because there was construction nearby. Police smelled a faint sewage odor that could potentially be due to construction. They also saw a portable restroom across the street from the caller. Workers were still on the scene working.
Uber misunderstanding
On July 15 a woman called police because an Uber driver would not drop her off at her desired location. Police arrived at Archer Lane and determined that the issue was caused by a language barrier, leading to a misunderstanding between the driver and the passenger. The woman made it safely to her residence.
No construction
A caller on Springdale Road told police July 15 that construction was occurring before permitted hours of operation. Police arrived and did not see any work being done in the area.
Wild teenagers?
A Butler Road caller told police July 15 there were three cars occupied by teenagers driving erratically toward Fox Meadow Road. Police responded to the location, but did not see the cars when they arrived.
Don’t light that on fire
A caller told police July 15 there was smoke coming from Morris Lane. Police saw a wheelbarrow with burning lawn debris, which they extinguished with a garden hose. The person responsible was told to not burn lawn debris in the future.
Shirtless man
A caller told police July 15 a man wearing shorts and no shirt was approaching cars and disrupting traffic near Fenimore Road and Brite Avenue. Police did not see the man when they arrived.
Up a creek
On July 17 a caller reported a bicycle was in the waterway at the high school near the faculty parking lot on Brewster Road at Harcourt Road. Police arrived and removed the bicycle from the water and put it on a nearby bike rack.
Gunshots or fireworks?
A Brookby Road caller told police July 17 she heard what sounded like seven or eight gunshots coming from the back left side of her house. She called her neighbor but no one answered. Police responded and spoke to the caller who said the noise sounded like gunshots, not fireworks, but that he did not see or hear anything else suspicious. Police then spoke with the next door neighbor who said they heard the noise and thought it was fireworks.
BBQ disturbing sleep
A caller told police July 17 there was a noisy barbecue taking place on Brambach Road that woke him up. He told police there was no music playing, but he keeps his windows open at night because he does not have air conditioning, and he could not go back to sleep because of the people talking. Police arrived and spoke with the homeowner who was having the barbecue. She said she had just finished dinner with three family members in her backyard, and there was no music or anything else that could have caused excessive noise.
R U OK?
A person missed her RUOK® computerized check-in call on July 15 but told dispatch that she would be out of the house and would not be able to answer.
Spanish, please
Edgemont Police Department requested a Spanish-speaking officer at an address on Garth Road July 15. Police assisted with Spanish translation.
Don’t hang up
New York State Police received a 911 hang up July 16. A trooper stated that a woman was on the line and there was possible arguing in the background. No one answered when the police called back, so they went to the traced address on Ross Road and talked to the homeowners who said they did not make a call, they did not need emergency services and were asleep before police arrived. Police searched the rest of the area on Ross Road and everything appeared in good order.
Mobile jewelry store?
On July 13 a caller told police a man was trying to sell jewelry from his car on Meadow Road. The caller said the man, whose behavior seemed suspicious, drove off but might still be in the area. Police looked for the man but could not find him. They said they would continue to monitor the area.
Strange noise
A Greenacres Avenue resident called police July 13 saying she and her son heard a noise coming from an upper floor of her house and wanted her house to be checked. Police searched the house but did not find anything.
Fire
Scarsdale Fire Department was dispatched to Tisdale Road July 13 for a reported fire in the second-floor bathroom of a single-family home. Firefighters noted light smoke on the first floor with moderate floor-to-ceiling smoke on the second floor with no visible fire. There was contractor equipment at the rear of the structure and a worker was seen trying to extinguish a fire through a roof opening with a garden hose. Firefighters broke through the drywall ceiling of a second-floor bathroom after increased thermal contrast was seen on a thermal imaging camera. Police confirmed that the area they breached matched up with the exterior fire damage. There was charring on some of the rafters in the attic, and firefighters made sure the fire was completely extinguished. Positive pressure ventilation was used to remove smoke from the structure. The Scarsdale Fire Department Origin and Cause Team responded to the scene for further investigation.
The firefighters entered a house on Continental Road July 17 due to a possible odor of natural gas. Police spoke with firefighters on scene who said the cause of the leak was from an exterior propane tank outside of a neighbor’s house. Firefighters isolated the tank and secured it until repairs could be made. The homeowner’s brother arrived and began to air out the residence before firefighters left. Con Edison was also called to the scene to make sure the leak was not coming from the service line.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 11 to July 17, was compiled from official information.
