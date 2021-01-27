A Heathcote Road resident called police Jan. 19 to report his 25-foot utility trailer missing. He said he had parked on Sherbrook Road two weeks before. He said he couldn’t go to the police station to file a report. Police reported the trailer as stolen sometime between when it was parked in a vacant lot Dec. 22 and when the man’s son noticed it missing on the morning of Jan. 19. Police spoke to the son who confirmed what his dad said. He said he checked all his father’s job sites to see if the trailer was there. Other than he and his father, only two other employees are authorized to use the trailer; both those employees said they didn’t use it. Depositions were taken and a report was made. The stolen trailer is valued at $10,000.
Lost license plates
An Overhill Road resident reported Jan. 18 that some time, while she was moving to a new address, her automobile license plates went missing. She said they were already off the car and not taken from the car. She requested a report be made so she could cancel her insurance.
No littering
A Walworth Avenue resident reported to police Jan. 18 he had an argument with someone he saw throwing an empty soda can from a car onto his property. When he saw it happening, he confronted the can thrower, who became hostile. The two argued and the person left the area before the homeowner called police. The caller was advised to call back if the can thrower returned.
Water main break
A caller on Tompkins Road contacted police Jan. 18 to report a water main break in front of an address on Brite Avenue. Meanwhile, a Brite Avenue resident called to say water was coming up from the side of the roadway. The water department was notified but no hazard was observed.
Broken bulb stinks
A Boulder Brook Road resident Jan. 18 reported a smell of burning rubber inside his house. He was advised to get the family out of the house. Firefighters arrived and soon determined the burning smell was coming from a damaged light bulb. No further assistance was required.
Just clearing his head
While on patrol on Post Road Jan. 19, police saw a man walking in the middle of the road in the northbound lane. An officer asked the man what he was doing; he said he was walking to clear his head. He said he didn’t need help or medical attention; he declined multiple offers for transportation by taxi. He was advised he would have to use the sidewalk if he was going to continue walking. Police stayed in the area until they saw him safely walk from their jurisdiction into Eastchester.
Found wallets returned
Police facilitated the return of a wallet found on Popham Road and East Parkway Jan. 19. The owner was contacted and the wallet returned.
A person found another wallet on East Parkway Jan. 22. The wallet belongs to a man in Tuckahoe, who came to Scarsdale police headquarters to retrieve his property.
Cyclist unmasked
A concerned citizen reported a man riding a bike without a mask in the vicinity of Mamaroneck Road and the Hutchinson River Parkway Jan. 19. The caller said the man was causing a problem and interfering with pedestrians. Police located the cyclist at the Scarsdale Municipal Pool parking lot. After being advised of the complaint, he said he wears a mask when he is around people and he didn’t recall having a confrontation or exchange with anyone.
Rock in the road
A caller contacted police Jan. 19 to report a large rock in the middle of a lane at Saxon Woods and Mamaroneck roads. Patrol moved the rock to a less obstructive position. About 15 minutes later a caller said she drove over a rock in the middle of Saxon Woods Road and it caused a flat tire. Police assisted the motorist with the tire and retrieved the hubcap left at the scene.
She wants money
An Old Lyme Road resident call police Jan. 19 to report that he gets phone calls from a woman who frequently asks him for money. He’s voluntarily given her money in the past, he said, but nothing recently. Police advised him to block her number and stop communicating with her.
Caught napping
Police responded to Oak Lane Jan. 19 on a report of a man sleeping in a gray Mercedes with a Connecticut license plate. Police found the car and spoke to the driver who said he was just catching a little shuteye before a long drive home. Police hung around until he left.
Invisible fence not working
A Kingston Road man reported Jan. 22 a weird, disturbing sound on his property. Upon arrival, police determined the sound was coming from a malfunctioning dog containment system. The man said he would notify the electronic fence company to repair it.
Stranger in the yard
A Morris Lane resident Jan. 22 said he was not home but his surveillance camera was picking up an unknown man walking around his property. He said no one was supposed to be there. Police went to the address and spoke to a man who showed paperwork indicating he was supposed to be on the grounds on that date for maintenance work. The homeowner requested that police check the exterior anyway. All was in order. The man was allowed to proceed with his scheduled business.
Housemates argue
Police responded to a group home on Post Road Jan. 22 on a report of a physical fight between two residents. On arrival, police spoke with an employee at the home who said nothing physical actually happened; one of the parties accidentally brushed against the other in a narrow hallway, which led to an argument. Police spoke to both the involved parties who confirmed what happened. Staff advised the individuals would stay in their own rooms for the rest of the day. No injuries were observed or reported.
One of the residents contacted police the next day to report there was again a problem with the other resident. Police advised the caller to speak to the house counselor regarding possible relocation to another residence.
Noisy kids playing
Police responded to the vicinity of Madison Road and Southwoods Lane Jan. 22 on a report of shouting and what seemed like a domestic incident. Police spoke to a parent who said her kids were in the backyard playing. Police watched the kids for a while and said while they were loud, there was nothing that required police intervention.
Teens were reported Jan. 22 making too much noise in the park on Boulevard. Before police arrived, they left.
Sister demands key
A Colvin Road resident told police Jan. 23 that her sister, who doesn’t live with her, was asking for a key. The homeowner said she doesn’t want her sister to have a key and requested police presence. Police arrived and spoke to the sisters who were arguing over a spare key to a back door. Both sisters have keys and access to the house. The sister who doesn’t live there said she would return to her own house to reduce conflict. Police waited while she collected her belongings and left the house.
Identity theft
A Richbell Road resident Jan. 20 reported receiving in the mail three debit cards that she never requested from three different financial institutions. She contacted all three banks and put a freeze on her accounts. She’s not out any money.
A Barry Road resident Jan. 21 told police he discovered numerous fraudulent charges on his wife’s credit card between the period of Jan. 18 and Jan. 20. Her card has since been canceled, his credit bureau has been notified, and the bank that issued the card is not holding him financially responsible. He said he would pursue criminal charges if the thief were found.
A Corell Road resident reported Jan. 21 a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits was filed in her name. She said she had been notified she would be laid off work in November but instead was kept on. The fake claim was started in November but was ultimately denied.
Car accidents
A two-car collision occurred Jan. 18 on Post and Fairview roads when one car traveling southbound on Post Road encountered another car turning into a driveway. The two collided and the second car crashed into a rock on a Post Road property. That driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital after complaining of neck and head pain.
A sideswipe crash happened Jan. 21 on Rugby Lane. No injuries were reported. A report was made.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.