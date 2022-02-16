A Harvest Drive resident Feb. 13 said his son accidentally left the garage door open and someone stole his 2022 Porsche valued at $135,000. He said the key was inside the car. Police said his car was later recovered in the Bronx.
A person from South Hampton called police Feb. 7 to report her car was stolen from her client’s driveway on Garden Road. The car, a Land Rover valued at $95,000, was only parked for about 45 minutes when it was taken. She tracked it on an app and saw it heading into White Plains. Then the app was disabled by the person driving the car and she lost track of her car. A report was made.
A Murray Hill Road resident Feb. 11 said his 2021 BMW was stolen from his driveway. He was inside his house and saw the headlights go on and then saw his car being driven toward Post Road.
Fraud
A Heathcote Road caller Feb. 11 reported fraudulent charges to her bank account. She said over $100,000 was stolen. Someone compromised her email and posed as a company awaiting her payment. She sent the payment and was notified by the real company they never sent that email and they did not receive her payment. Police are investigating.
Assault?
A caller Feb. 8 reported what they thought might be an assault at the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center near CVS on Wilmot Road. Police reported the information and notified New Rochelle police. Scarsdale police also called an ambulance, which stayed at the scene until the arrival of New Rochelle police.
Funds withdrawn via forged check
A man went to police headquarters Feb. 9 to say someone forged one of his checks and gifted themselves $10,000 from his bank account. He said his bank was refunding his money and a report was made.
Sister, get out
Police responded Feb. 7 to Colvin Road on a call from a woman who said her mother was in the hospital and she wanted her sister out of the house until their mother returned home. Police spoke with the sister who said she wanted to stay at her mother’s house because it is closer to the hospital. The responding officer said they mediated the situation to the best of their ability.
Lost wallet returned
A man who lost his wallet Feb. 7 near Walworth and Greenacres avenues was notified by police that the wallet had been found and he could come to police headquarters to pick it up.
Coyote having lunch
A coyote was reported eating something in a Post Road yard on Feb. 7. When police arrived, they saw the animal wasn’t in the caller’s yard but in a wooded area near the yard. The coyote ran into a thicket when police approached.
Don’t wake me up with your gas delivery
A Scarsdale Avenue resident told police Feb. 8 he was awakened by his neighbor’s early morning fuel delivery in violation of the village noise code. The operator was informed of the complaint and issued a warning.
Kids being kids
A Tunstall Road caller Feb. 8 reported teens in a car “engaged in unusual activity.” Police arrived and saw two teens in a car. There was no indication of criminal or other suspicious activity going on, but the teens told police they’d leave the area.
Teens were reported in the wooded area near Brewster and Kingston roads Feb. 11. The caller said the teens were screaming and making a lot of noise. Police went to the area and the kids left.
A teen couple was reported making noise in their car Feb. 12 on Wildwood Road. They said they weren’t making noise but had just been visiting other teens at a nearby house. Police said there was nothing wrong and left.
Child accidentally sends SOS call
A woman was reported yelling Feb. 9 in the area of Post and Gaylor roads and Boulevard. Police were alerted by a 911 call. On arrival, police saw elementary school students playing outside under supervision. Police spoke with staff who said one student might have accidentally sent an SOS from her phone. It was confirmed the 911 call came from the student’s phone.
He thought work could continue
A village code enforcement officer flagged down patrol on Heathcote Road Feb. 9 and said he issued a stop work order at a location on Heathcote Road, but the work was continuing. Police spoke to the regional manager of Dandelion Energy who said he was “under the impression” work was allowed to continue. The work was stopped and the code enforcement officer issued a summons.
Walking in and out of traffic
A man was reported Feb. 9 walking in and out of traffic on Post Road heading toward White Plains. Police located the man on the sidewalk and assisted him to the nearest bus stop.
Driver spoils lawn and damages tree
A Meadow Road resident Feb. 10 said a FedEx truck drove over her lawn and damaged a tree while making a delivery. Police saw a Japanese maple knocked over and tire marks on the lawn. The caller requested a police report and said she would contact FedEx.
Closed his bank account
A Tompkins Road resident Feb. 10 reported an unknown person closed his bank account without his knowledge or consent. He said he’d recently been in contact with a bank about a trust account he shares with a family member; he learned the account was closed after $1,682.02 was withdrawn and transferred into a separate checking account in December 2016. When he asked the bank to provide more information, they were uncooperative. Police suggested he email or write a letter to the bank requesting information. He was given paperwork showing he’d made a police report.
He kicked her car
Police went to Fenimore Road Feb. 10 after a driver said she came to a sudden stop for a pedestrian who then kicked her car and continued jogging. She described a slim built man with gray and black hair wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt and black pants, about 6 feet tall. He was not in the area when police arrived. No further action was taken.
Staring into people’s yards
A woman walking her dog Feb. 10 on Colonial Road near Continental Road called police to report she saw a man stepping out of an SUV to look into the backyard of a house near the intersection. She said she thought his behavior was unusual. Police looked for the car but didn’t see it.
Dog barking
A Corell Court resident Feb. 10 said a dog was barking for an hour somewhere near her house. On arrival, police heard a dog barking. They spoke with the homeowner who said they were unable to get the dog to go inside. Police caught the dog and brought it in and no further action was taken.
Instagram threats
A Franklin Road resident Feb. 11 told police she was getting threats from an unknown person on Instagram. The woman said the person tried to interest her in buying Bitcoin. After she told the person she thought it was a scam, the person began sending the complainant inappropriate comments. She blocked the message sender, but she thought that wasn’t enough so she requested patrol drive-bys at her residence.
Pedestrian injured
A woman was injured Feb. 11 when a driver traveling east on Boulevard stopped at a stop sign at the Madison Road intersection. When the driver began going through the intersection, she struck a woman crossing. The driver said she didn’t see the pedestrian due to sun glare. The injury was reported but the woman was not taken to the hospital. Photos were taken and a report was made.
We’re just filming
Police responded to Seneca Road Feb. 11 on a report from a resident who said a car drove slowly past the caller’s house multiple times and a dark haired man in the car was peering at neighborhood houses. On arrival, police learned there was filming going on in that area. The film company was advised they needed a permit to film in Scarsdale, which was news to them. They left and no further action was taken.
Three rings missing
A Springdale Road resident Feb. 11 reported a possible theft of three rings that went missing during a home renovation project. She told police she last saw the rings on Feb. 2. A report was made.
A dip in the fluoride level
The New York City Department of Environmental Conservation contacted Scarsdale police to report a dip in fluoride levels in a total of 4 million gallons of water between 2:49 and 2:55 p.m. on Feb. 12. An on-call water department employee was notified and no further police action was needed.
Claimed to be police officers
A Weaver Street resident reported two men at the resident’s door Feb. 12 had identified themselves as police officers. The caller wanted to verify if this was true; Scarsdale police spoke with New Rochelle police who confirmed they were at the person’s door.
Items taken from the house
Police responded to Fox Meadow Road Feb. 13 on a report of items taken from a residence. When police arrived they saw the house in disarray with broken furniture and many walls punctured. The caller said his ex-wife, who was not on scene, removed appliances, furniture, electronics, jewelry and paintings. Police determined none of the items in question belonged solely to the caller and that some of them actually belonged to the landlord. The caller said he was on the premises for a court-ordered visit at which time he and his estranged wife were supposed to meet for an inspection of the house and to divide shared assets, but he couldn’t provide documentation. He said he hadn’t been inside the house since August 2018 and was unaware of its condition. He accused his ex-wife of causing the damage and said he would take legal action for joint assets taken without his permission. A licensed real estate agent was present, along with a contractor, to assess the damage.
Locked in the laundry room
On Feb. 13, an elderly couple were accidentally locked in the laundry room of their house on Black Birch Lane. They said they had the code to get back into their house, and police arrived to assist them.
Fire
Leaking water was reported Feb. 8 at an apartment on Garth Road. A dishwasher had a ruptured supply line. Firefighters shut off the valve and stopped the leak.
An Overhill Road resident who was not at home called the fire department Feb. 8 to report they’d left an oven on in the house and were concerned there could be a fire. The caller was unable to provide a method of entry to the house so firefighters used equipment to enter the house and went directly to the kitchen where the oven was on but there was no fire. They turned the oven off. The door to the house was not damaged during the entry.
Firefighters went to Hanover Road Feb. 13 when an alarm activated. The resident was sanding and refinishing the floor in the basement. Firefighters said there was no problem but advised the resident to cover the smoke detectors while the work was in progress and to remove sawdust and containers from the house when the job was finished.
Firefighters responded to Sycamore Road Feb. 13 when a resident accidentally dislodged a smoke detector, activating an alarm. The homeowner was on scene and provided a pass code confirming the location of the dislodged smoke detector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.