An Oak Lane resident called police June 15 to report his 2007 model Bentley valued at $30,000 was stolen overnight from his property. An employee at the address reported the incident and initially spoke to police. The owner said the keys were in the car, which was left unlocked on the property.
An Oak Lane resident told police June 15 two people in a white BMW tried to enter his car before leaving to drive down Highland Lane. His surveillance video showed the two, wearing hoodies, gloves and masks. The car they attempted to enter wasn’t damaged.
A Highland Way resident June 15 said his car was broken into overnight and two pieces of medical equipment, sunglasses and his Apple AirPods were stolen.
A Colonial Road resident June 17 said her video surveillance picked up an unknown man pulling on the door handle of her car when it was parked in her driveway. The car was locked and secured; it was not damaged and nothing was taken. She notified police to alert them about the activity.
Woman struck by car
A 64-year-old woman June 18 reportedly was injured by a car backing out of a driveway onto Mamaroneck Avenue. A third party called 911 to report the incident. The woman was conscious and alert on police arrival. She said her right leg and right foot were injured. The driver reportedly left the scene. The woman said she was lying on the ground for a few minutes before a passerby saw her and contacted her employer who called 911. She said the driver was male in a dark-colored SUV. Police contacted the person thought to be the driver; he seemed unaware he had hit a pedestrian. Police asked him to come by the police station to discuss the matter further and he said he was at work and would come by at a later time. Police said it is unclear if the man was the driver; the injured woman was transported to White Plains Hospital for evaluation.
Hit-and-run incidents
A caller June 15 told police that he watched someone in a black sedan hit his car parked on Garth Road and drive off. The driver and the passenger switched seats after the accident. He couldn’t get the license plate. Police said the caller’s front bumper was damaged. A report was made.
Police heard June 18 from a caller whose car was rear-ended on Olmsted and Brewster roads by a purple-colored car driven by a male who left the scene. The caller said the driver of the purple car sped south on Post Road at a high rate of speed.
An ambulance was damaged in a hit-and-run accident June 18 on Post and Olmsted roads during a sideswipe incident. The collision damaged side mirrors on both vehicles. The other driver kept going. The ambulance driver who was with his crew said he didn’t think the damage was intentional and couldn’t provide a description of the other car or a license plate number.
Fraudulent activities
A Cayuga Road caller June 14 reported someone used routing numbers to access his checking account. He said it was his business account and 25 checks totaling about $100,000 had been issued by an unknown party. He said his bank is looking into the matter and he’s in contact with his credit bureau.
A Harvest Drive resident told police June 14 she thought she might have been scammed after using a Google search to obtain information she needed in her capacity as executor of her late mother’s estate. She thought she was “talking” to the IRS, and was advised she would have to pay a $250 processing fee and provide her mother’s Social Security number. After complying with both requests, she became suspicious when she received no confirmation regarding the transaction. She has since notified her credit bureaus and a report was made.
A Madison Road resident June 16 said someone scammed her into transferring funds from her account into what presumably is their account, resulting in a loss of thousands of dollars. She is working with her bank. A report was made.
Tools stolen from work site
Police responded to a work site on Ogden Road June 14 on a report of stolen equipment. The 44-year-old man who made the report said he’s the lead contractor at the construction site and that a generator, a steel saw and an impact driver were missing from the property. He said he thinks the items were taken as long ago as June 3, which is the last time he saw them. He said multiple subcontractors have been working at the site, which is secured with a chain link fence and a gate that is locked at night. The value of the missing equipment is approximately $2,700. Police noted that a lock on the storage structure had been damaged and the toolbox was empty.
Wildlife
A Wheeler Road resident June 14 reported a coyote she had previously noticed in the area was napping in her yard. She couldn’t tell if the animal was sick or healthy. Police arrived and saw what appeared to be a healthy coyote lying in the grass. It appeared attentive to what was going on and not aggressive. The caller was advised to contact a professional trapper to relocate the animal and to stay out of the yard until the coyote is removed or vacates the premises.
A Taunton Road resident June 16 reported seeing a coyote in the area. A Reimer Road resident June 20 also reported seeing a coyote in the area. And a Hampton Road caller reported what was either a fox or a coyote in the area June 17. Police looked for the animals but didn’t find them.
A man wearing a “furry costume” was reported June 16 going through trash bins on Boulevard and Clarence Road. In addition to the furry costume, he was described as carrying a guitar. The person who made the report said the man was headed westbound. Police looked for him but didn’t find him.
A dead rabbit was reported in the roadway on Sprague Road June 17. The highway department was notified to remove it.
A dead groundhog was reported in the road June 17 at Colonial and Mamaroneck roads. The highway department was alerted.
Identity theft
A Carman Road resident June 15 reported she’d learned from a former neighbor of hers in Queens that mail addressed to her was being delivered to her former address. She asked the neighbor to open the letter which was from an insurance company and it stated that she is delinquent in her payments. She told police she doesn’t have insurance from this company and when she called the company, she found out an unknown party opened a policy using her identity. She disputed the claim and corrective action was taken. She’s not out any money.
A Tompkins Road resident June 19 reported being the victim of identity theft after a bank he doesn’t do business with mailed him a debit card he never requested. He said he’s not out any money.
Tangled balloons
A caller responded to Wayside Lane June 17 on a report that multiple Mylar balloons were entangled in wires connected to a utility pole. No sparking was reported and police determined the balloons were not causing an urgent problem. Con Edison was notified.
Harassed
A woman told police June 17 she thought she had been harassed while walking on Brewster Road. She said the harassment was specific to her ethnicity. She said she was walking her employer’s dog in the neighborhood when a woman began yelling at her, implying the dog walker was going to allow the dog to do its business on someone’s lawn. Police spoke to the woman who called out to the dog walker, but she refused to give her name and said she was angry about the dog using someone else’s property to relieve itself. She was told to call the police if she has any concerns rather than confront neighbors. She denied making any derogatory statements.
Man going through garbage
Police responded to Hampton Road June 17 on a report of an unknown man going through garbage. The man was gone when police arrived, and police looked but couldn’t locate him in the area.
Strange allegations
A Tunstall Road man June 18 told police about disturbing messages he’s been receiving on his work phone. He said the messages were upsetting and he had no idea who was sending them. He blocked the caller’s number but the messages continue coming through. He was advised to notify his employer and request a new work phone number.
Two for the road
A beagle and a black cat were reported loose and on the run June 19 in the vicinity of Colvin Road. The pair appeared to be traveling together. Police looked for them without result.
Fire
Emergency personnel responded June 14 to a two-car crash on Post and Popham roads with a suspected head injury; on arrival they saw it was a three-car accident, and one of the vehicles, a truck, had hit a utility pole. Firefighters stabilized the scene and assisted medical personnel who treated injuries at the scene. Con Edison was notified of the damaged pole. The truck driver was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Firefighters stayed on scene until the truck was removed by tow.
A person was trapped and reported unresponsive in a one-car crash June 19 on the Hutchinson River Parkway. On arrival, emergency personnel saw a car that struck and then rolled over the center median traveling northbound; it was on its roof at the Mamaroneck Avenue underpass. White Plains and Harrison units also responded as the driver required extrication. The front door was removed and the person placed on a backboard. Fire department members performed CPR until the person was transferred to the care of Scarsdale medics and transported to White Plains Hospital. As it was dark, the area was searched for additional patients using thermal imaging; no one else was located.
A car fire was reported June 20 on the Hutchinson River Parkway at Mamaroneck Avenue; on arrival firefighters saw an SUV with an engine compartment fire. The fire was extinguished using a line with a fog nozzle. The car was removed from the scene by Safeway Tow and SpeediDry absorbent was applied to the road surface. No injuries were reported.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 14 to June 20, was compiled from official information.
