Scarsdale’s volunteer-run Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP) graduated its last student in the spring of 2022 and dissolved as an organization thereafter. As of this week, the program’s remaining funds have been distributed to four local nonprofits aligned with STEP’s mission of serving students.
After approval came from New York state in October of 2022 to dismantle the program (see Inquirer story here), a committee of former STEP volunteers decided to give remaining STEP funds to the Mount Vernon Star Scholars, Yonkers Partners in Education, Grad Bag and Project Morry.
The STEP program was created by former Scarsdale High School social studies teacher Eric Rothschild with the intention of bringing students from the south to live in Scarsdale and complete their junior and senior years at SHS. The program’s first student graduated from SHS in 1968, as did many more throughout the group’s nearly 60-year history. Read The Inquirer’s recent news article at https://bit.ly/3n2UnFZ.
Funded by donations from the community, STEP’s mission was “to bring promising underprivileged students of color to Scarsdale High School for their junior and senior years to immerse themselves in the school’s rich curriculum, college counseling, extracurricular and volunteer activities while living with a local host family and exploring the many cultural opportunities of the New York area.”
The nonprofits selected to receive STEP funds are:
Mount Vernon Star Scholars
Mount Vernon Star Scholars is a program with a mission to help “a select group of academically talented students at Mount Vernon high schools to gain admission to selective U.S. colleges and universities.” The program selects four to six students entering their junior year who are then assigned a mentor who will help guide them through the next two years of test taking, college applications, college visits and more.
Mentors are selected members of the community who have applied and are dedicated to helping the students through the next two years of their journey. Mentors and mentees must both meet the qualifications of the program to ensure the success of the graduating student.
Mount Vernon Star Scholars was started in 2012 and since then has helped more than 40 students gain admission to colleges post-graduation. With no paid staff, the program uses its money to fund the student’s college applications, AP testing, test prep courses, college visits, and any other fees that may arise during the application process.
Norm Savoie, president of the Mount Vernon Star Scholars, said the money from STEP “will help us to be more accommodating to the students, to their particular needs.” See mountvernonstarscholars.org.
Yonkers Partners in Education
Yonkers Partners in Education, or YPIE, states that its mission is to “confront the challenges of a low-income, urban school district by providing families with equitable access to the critical tools and services necessary for college success.” Executive Director Samuel Wallis said YPIE is “dedicated to seeing students get ready for, into and through college.” A large majority of the students Yonkers Partners in Education works with are students of color and 80% are identified as low-income students.
YPIE currently operates with a staff of about 20 people and more than 200 volunteers to serve roughly 1,200 students in the Yonkers Public School system. The program runs offices in all of the Yonkers high schools, as well as an after-school center for its participating students. The staff start working with ninth graders and follow through with those students into their second year of college.
In 2022 YPIE had 83% of their graduates enroll in college with 72% of those students enrolling in a four-year college.
Wallis said YPIE and the STEP program align: “A key part of the STEP program had been providing opportunities for students who otherwise might not have them — and that’s what our entire mission is.” For more information, visit YPIE.org.
Grad Bag
Grad Bag is a nonprofit with a mission “to support underserved college-bound students and to advance sustainability.” The program “provides a more equitable transition to college” by providing students with lightly used and repackaged dorm room necessities.
“The beauty of the STEP gift, besides the fact that it’s great to have this donation,” said Scarsdale resident and Grad Bag co-founder Liz Gruber, “is that it goes full circle because [former Scarsdalian] Tara Tyberg and I were the co-founders of Grad Bag and we actually met because we were both on the STEP board.” Gruber told the story of Grad Bag’s origin over a discussion years ago with fellow STEP board member Tyberg who was moving her kids out of college and noted how much stuff that looks almost brand new gets tossed out every year. From there Gruber and Tyberg began Grad Bag in 2012. In their first year, they helped about 30 students. Their most successful year was 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were partnered with 16 colleges and 22 organizations, and provided goods for nearly 2,000 incoming college students.
Grad Bag partners with Let’s Get Ready, an organization working to help “students from historically underrepresented backgrounds have the support they need to attain a college education” through peer coaches. In 2015 with the help of Let’s Get Ready, Grad Bag was able to set up a branch in Boston where it continues to serve students in that area. Visit gradbag.org.
Project Morry
Project Morry, founded in 1995, runs a 10-year program for young children that “includes monthly school-year educational enrichment, leadership development, a residential summer learning experience, and one-on-one support.” Initially envisioned by the late Maurice “Morry” Stein, who believed in the positive effect summer camp had on young people, the goal of Project Morry is to give “all American children, regardless of economic status, the invaluable gift of summer camp and a consistent year-round program.”
Today the program serves children in grades 4-12 year-round and free of charge. The year-round programs with Project Morry are designed to “ensure that students graduate high school ready for college or the workforce, and to be productive members of their communities.”
Throughout the year, the program sends students to Morry’s Camp at Echo Lake, provides a school-year program and offers a coaching program. The camp is in line with Stein’s original vision of providing a summer overnight camp experience for children. The school-year program gathers students monthly to provide educational, recreational and career-oriented activities. The coaching program matches high school students with a mentor for one-on-one monthly sessions in the hopes of offering support for college and career readiness. Visit projectmorry.org.
