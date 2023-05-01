Grad bag photo

Grad Bag is one of four local nonprofits benefiting from STEP’s redistributed funds.

 File Photo

Scarsdale’s volunteer-run Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP) graduated its last student in the spring of 2022 and dissolved as an organization thereafter. As of this week, the program’s remaining funds have been distributed to four local nonprofits aligned with STEP’s mission of serving students.

After approval came from New York state in October of 2022 to dismantle the program (see Inquirer story here), a committee of former STEP volunteers decided to give remaining STEP funds to the Mount Vernon Star Scholars, Yonkers Partners in Education, Grad Bag and Project Morry.

