Police responded to E. Hartsdale Avenue May 3 when an 80-year-old man reported that his residence was burglarized while he and his wife were visiting friends in New Jersey. He told police he had arrived home and discovered his key wouldn’t fit into the lock and the plate around the lock mechanism was loose. He turned the knob and he saw the door wasn’t locked. His wife reported $4,000 cash and miscellaneous jewelry stolen from a safe that showed signs of forced entry. Two handbags were also stolen. Estimated value of the items stolen is $11,600. Police spoke with neighbors, one of whom said he heard a loud banging but assumed the apartment was undergoing remodeling. Police are investigating. 

Stolen bag 

