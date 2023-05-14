Police responded to E. Hartsdale Avenue May 3 when an 80-year-old man reported that his residence was burglarized while he and his wife were visiting friends in New Jersey. He told police he had arrived home and discovered his key wouldn’t fit into the lock and the plate around the lock mechanism was loose. He turned the knob and he saw the door wasn’t locked. His wife reported $4,000 cash and miscellaneous jewelry stolen from a safe that showed signs of forced entry. Two handbags were also stolen. Estimated value of the items stolen is $11,600. Police spoke with neighbors, one of whom said he heard a loud banging but assumed the apartment was undergoing remodeling. Police are investigating.
Stolen bag
Two masked men, one described as having a lazy eye, were reported behaving in a suspicious manner May 3 by a witness sitting in her car with her son in the parking lot of a restaurant/market. She told police she saw the men acting fishy and hanging around another person’s parked car and then saw one of the men running away from that car holding a yellow bag. That bag belonged to a woman who just withdrew $1,200 cash from a nearby bank.
That woman had placed the bag on the front seat of her car and was soon approached by a man who indicated there was some problem with her car’s tire. While she and her sister were distracted looking and picking up 60-80 thumbtacks scattered on the ground near her rear tire, one of the men reached into her car and took the bag. She reported a loss of $2,000. Police contacted nearby businesses for video surveillance and the incident is under investigation.
Two full grocery carts
A grocery store on S. Central Avenue May 3 reported a woman loading up two shopping carts and then leaving the store without paying. She was stopped by loss prevention officers who called the police. The 25-year-old suspect gave police her name, but had no U.S. identification on her. She was arrested and charged with petty larceny and transported to headquarters for processing. The store alleged the women stole more than $800 in food and cleaning products. She was fingerprinted and photographed and given a summons to appear in court May 25. All the stolen items were recovered.
Hit and run
A man called police May 7 to report the car he had parked in a lot on N. Central Avenue had heavy front-end damage, probably from a hit-and-run. Camera footage provided by the man’s own car showed a white Volkswagen pulling out of a parking space next to his car, hitting his car and then leaving the scene. A records check showed the car belongs to a local resident. Police attempted to contact that driver without success. No injuries were reported and a police report was filed for documentation.
Threatened to shoot her
A woman who parked her car in a lot on S. Central Avenue May 7 said she was returning to her car when she saw another car in the lot driving erratically. The driver, described as having short dark hair and arm tattoos, drove close enough to the woman that she had to jump out of the way or be struck. She said the man used abusive language toward her and threatened to shoot her before driving off. She told police she was frightened and felt unsafe. She left the lot and entered another lot where she saw the same car and driver parked nearby so she continued on her way. Police looked for him without result.
Called her a bad name
A Fieldstone Drive resident May 7 reported she was being harassed by her neighbor who is being evicted. The reporting party said the neighbor thinks she is the reason for the eviction. The neighbor called her a bad name and threw a window screen at her and then banged on her door and window. Nothing was damaged. Police said the neighbor was moving out in two days. The incident was documented and the reporting party was encouraged to call police should there be further harassment.
Phone stolen from locked car
A woman went to headquarters May 7 to report two days earlier her phone, valued at $900, was stolen from her car while parked on Knollwood Road. She said the car was locked and there was no sign of forced entry. She had disabled the tracking device on the phone. A report was made for documentation.
Catalytic converter stolen
A Rockledge Road resident May 7 reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his car, which he had parked in front of his residence for several weeks. There are cameras at his housing complex but police were unable to contact the building staff. The stolen item was valued at $1,000. A report was made.
Missing parking pass
A woman went to police headquarters May 8 to report she brought her car to a dealership on S. Central Avenue for service in March, but when she got the car back, her teacher’s parking pass was gone. No one at the dealership was able to account for it. A report was made so she could be issued a new pass.
Scouting easy marks?
Police went to a health club on S. Central Avenue May 9 after a member said keys to his car were stolen from an unsecured locker while he used a treadmill for 10 minutes. He went to his car and saw the keys on the seat but his wallet was rifled through and credit cards belonging to him and his wife were taken, along with cash. He told police someone immediately started using his cards and fraudulent charges were made for a Lyft ride and $82 in food from a sandwich shop. He said he had seen a man in the locker room whom he thought might be the thief. Video surveillance did not cover the area where the man had parked his car. Staff at the club said the described individual used a guest pass to access the club. Police are investigating.
Tools stolen
A contractor working at a residence on Old Colony Road reported May 9 that $6,000 in tools were stolen from the site. The tools were locked with a chain but the padlock was cut and destroyed. Also reported missing were two generators. As the house is under construction, the site is not secure. Police are investigating.
Cheap jeans, pricey dresses
A woman went to headquarters May 9 to report she went to a shipping store on S. Central Avenue in April to mail two packages of returns. In one package was a pair of $15 jeans. The other package contained three dresses valued at $1,135. She got an email from the store where she was returning the dresses saying they never received them, but the store did receive a pair of inexpensive jeans. She contacted the store where she bought the clothing and was told the store never got the dresses. The shipping store denied any wrongdoing. The woman was provided with a police report to see if she could be refunded for the lost garments.
Don’t leave your phone alone
A woman reported placing her phone by the checkout counter of a craft store on N. Central Avenue May 9; after leaving it briefly, it was gone, she said. Video surveillance showed two men standing nearby but they may or may not have taken the phone. No results were gleaned from the FindMyPhone application.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 3 to May 9, was compiled from official information.
