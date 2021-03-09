A topic of discussion since late January, the proposed capital budget will make a run at mending some of Scarsdale’s aging infrastructure needs, which include repaving approximately 5 miles of roadways and committing $660,000 to clean, maintain, repair and study some of the village’s sewer infrastructure. The village will also use $3.6 million (funded partially by debt) to fund the water department’s capital budget, which includes $3 million in construction.
Because of the pandemic last year, Deputy Village Manager Rob Cole said the village didn’t complete many of its planned capital projects, as the village shifted its focus to employee health, and new regulations dramatically reduced the village’s staffing.
About 82% of the village’s 2020-21 projects were appropriated but not executed. The remaining 18% of the capital budget was either spent or the work was signed off but not completed.
“There’s always too many projects that need to be funded so we have to make some difficult choices,” said Cole.
This year, many projects have been postponed or are slated to receive partial funding.
In the recreation department, the library pond renovation has been delayed until next year when a consultant can be hired. Both the Willow Park Playground and the Chase Park retaining wall, which were appropriated in last year’s capital budget but not completed, will be scheduled for completion in 2021-22.
More carryovers include the comfort station at Scarsdale Middle School and a generator at the Weinberg Nature Center.
“We’re also looking to renovate the Weinberg Nature Center, but this year we’re going to at least handle … the generator so that our animals and things in the facility are able to survive colder temperatures, particularly if there is a power outage,” said Cole.
As part of the recommendations from the village’s Police Reform and Reinvention Committee, which released a state-mandated 50-page draft report in February in response to an executive order, the village is planning to invest $91,000 in body cameras for police officers.
Similar to the license plate reader (LPR) vehicles that the police department uses, the capital budget also sets aside $91,300 to install six fixed-location LPRs around the village that can alert officers of a stolen car.
“The LPR is a very good tool for community safety and what we’ll be doing with the fixed location LPRs is putting them where there’s high traffic and high potential for vehicles we may need to know are entering the community so that we are alerted and we can investigate,” said Cole, adding that the police department does not release the LPR information to the public without a court order, due to privacy concerns.
The fire department had requested a $45,000 multipurpose utility van and a $35,000 all-terrain rescue vehicle which were not included in the 2021-22 capital budget. Cole said the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps already has an all-terrain vehicle, which could assist the fire department if necessary. He said they planned to discuss the need for a second vehicle in future budget cycles.
The fire department did receive funding for an additional “jaws of life.”
The public works department was allocated $380,000 out of its $1.6 million request for equipment replacement. In addition, $470,000 was requested by the department for transitioning to bagged leaf collection, an ongoing topic during budget discussions, but that was not funded.
Almost none of the village’s propositions for funding improvements for public buildings were allocated — $30,000, which was requested for conducting a village hall strategic plan, was not funded and a $30,000 request for a village hall air volume system was also not funded. A $1.68 million request for Rutherford Hall security was put forward and would be covered by a grant, though a grant source has not been secured yet.
Of the $85,000 requested, $30,000 was locked down for facility and roof maintenance at village hall, and a $537,000 grant was requested for village hall electric and generator upgrades, should a grant be available.
“We will work aggressively to identify grant opportunities for that this year,” said Cole. “But none have yet been identified to support funding for that purpose.”
Funding for Freightway garage has also been slashed. Only $33,000 of the $50,000 requested for short-term repairs was allocated, and no money was set aside for new camera installations or Freightway renovations.
“As we’re continuing to contemplate the future fate of the Freightway site and the building … we don’t [want to] allow it to deteriorate further,” said Cole. “These measures … are to at least preserve it in its existing state of repair so that the conditions that we later need to address in a more comprehensive fashion aren’t worse than what they need to be.”
Cole said the $33,000 in repairs, which will take place in 2021-22, will help “bridge the gap” until a decision is made about the future of the garage.
In 2020, the village paved approximately 2 miles of roads, which was down 69% from the previous year, due mostly to the pandemic.
In 2021, the village plans to pave up to 5 miles, which includes 2.5 miles carried over from last year’s capital budget; $ $100,000 is being taken from fund balance to repave roads, $587,960 is coming from New York State, and $480,000 comes from Con Edison as a reimbursement for roadway resurfacing.
Another $52,700 is proposed for bike path and walkway improvements, but a proposed $50,000 for curbing was not funded in 2021-22.
“It’s not that we aren’t going to be doing curbing or improving curbing, we simply have some balances that are left from the last fiscal year that will be [used] to facilitate this work,” said Cole.
Traffic and parking are also playing a major role in the 2021-22 capital budget.
Just $10,000 of the $25,000 proposed for routine traffic enhancements was funded, as the village shifts its focus to solving problematic areas around the village.
A $100,000 village center safety and mobility study is also being funded as the village plans to hire a consultant to identify geographic limitations in the village. The study will look at key problem areas, including Post Road, Popham Road and Crane Road and will analyze solutions for safer traffic and pedestrian passage.
“We have the busiest train station on the Metro-North line. So, we have a lot of activity there and we need to really balance it a lot better, while at the same time seizing on opportunities to benefit our business district and make it more attractive and [a] safe place for all users,” said Cole.
In addition, $20,300 of the $210,000 proposed funding was secured for a residential traffic calming pilot project study and design. The money will allow the village to identify priorities in residential areas and use the data to develop solutions.
“This money was really deferred from 2021-22 to 2022-23, but with help of the trustees … we brought back in money by virtue of looking at some of those unspent funds from other years, reallocating monies from appropriations in 2020-21, as well as shifting some of our proposed budget allocations for 2021-22 into this category,” said Cole.
Sanitary sewers are also getting a major focus this budget cycle, with many major projects getting full funding in 2021-22.
As much as $100,000 is proposed for general sewer line maintenance, which includes cleaning, repairing and pipe lining; and $310,000 is proposed for the Hutchinson and Bronx River sewer districts for a sanitation sewer evaluation study (SSES).
“Each of our segments of our system will eventually have the same level of study, prioritization and then repair work until we can finally have it up to a good state of repair,” said Cole.
Another $200,000 is proposed for repairs in the Mamaroneck district and $50,000 is proposed for the Drake Edgewood sewer study, which is intended to nail down the reason for longstanding overflow issues in the area.
In the enterprise fund for the municipal pool, $190,000 from prior years will fund a pool master plan, a pool market analysis and pool repair design. Major pool mechanical repairs are set for next year’s capital budget starting at $2.5 million.
