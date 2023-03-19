5 youths killed in crash March 19.

Exit 12 northbound entrance to the parkway near the sight of a multiple-fatality crash March 19

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Valerie Abrahams photo

SCARSDALE – Five young people from Connecticut were killed early Sunday morning when the car they were traveling in veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire, according to a press release issued March 19 from the Westchester County Police.

Police reported that four males and a female, ranging in age from 17 years old to 8 years old, died in the crash. The car, reportedly a Nissan Rogue, was apparently being driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.