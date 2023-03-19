SCARSDALE – Five young people from Connecticut were killed early Sunday morning when the car they were traveling in veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree and caught fire, according to a press release issued March 19 from the Westchester County Police.
Police reported that four males and a female, ranging in age from 17 years old to 8 years old, died in the crash. The car, reportedly a Nissan Rogue, was apparently being driven by a 16-year-old boy.
Police said a sixth passenger, a 9-year-old boy who survived the crash, was riding in the cargo area and escaped from the car with non-life-threatening injuries. Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and took the 9-year-old to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
According to the police report, the crash happened around 12:20 a.m., March 19, along the parkway north of Mamaroneck Road exit 12. No other vehicles were involved.
The crash remains under investigation by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit.
The deceased are from the state of Connecticut. Police said they notified the family members Sunday, but the identities of the deceased were not released as of 5 p.m.
