Since Scarsdale Fire Company No. 1 was founded in 1893 only two volunteers have surpassed the half-century mark as active firefighters, first William Hasselman and now Michael Keating.
Though Keating, 69, officially joined when he was first eligible as a 19-year-old on Oct. 6, 1972, he had been a spectator and fan of the fire department since he was “old enough to get dressed in the middle of the night and get in the car” before his father, John, and older brother, Peter, left on fire calls. On weekends he’d ride his bike to village hall to watch the local firemen in training.
Even his mom Patricia was a key member of the department — she was the call leader who would receive a phone call from the police department and start the phone tree to send volunteer firefighters out to assist the career firefighters, which Scarsdale has employed since 1913.
Keating has five more years to catch up to the incredible 55 years of active service achieved by Hasselman, who died in 2006 at age 93.
“As long as I can physically and mentally do what I do, I’m going to keep doing it until somebody says, ‘You can’t do it anymore,’” Keating said. “I went from an interior firefighter where you put the air packs on, the self-contained breathing apparatus, going up the ladder, chopping holes, going up the aerial ladder, first or second line in the building, I did all that. I’ve had a beard for years, then NFPA [National Fire Protection Association] and other governing bodies for firefighters said ‘You can’t be an interior firefighter because you don’t get a good seal on the mask, so you can suck in fumes,’ so my wife said, ‘Don’t shave your beard off because there could be a lot of ugliness under there. Just become an exterior firefighter.’ So I’ve done that for more than 20 years.
“If you are a knowledgeable and active and trained volunteer fireman, you’re just as important outside as the guy going up the ladder or going in the front door with a hose because there’s a lot of support needed to accomplish the job.”
When Keating gets a call for a 10-75, an “active real fire,” he comes to the Popham Road fire station, fills a cooler with ice and water bottles, waits for a riding partner and heads over to the scene in the SSU36 support truck, which other than the ice is ready to go with all necessary supplies, such as radios, rope and Scott Air-Paks. The truck serves as a Scott bottle changing station as each pack only supplies about 15 minutes of air, less if a firefighter is breathing heavier due to tougher circumstances. The bottles get refilled at headquarters and sometimes there is a second vehicle in case a run to the firehouse is required.
Today’s firefighters use more air these days, as in the past once a fire was out crews would pull down walls and ceilings without a mask. That’s a no-no today as regulations have evolved over the decades.
Over his five decades, Keating has seen many changes in the way the department operates. He’s been a firefighter, a first lieutenant and an assistant captain, and he’s a trustee now. He never rose to the rank of captain, never held a leadership position. “I shy away from paperwork and statistics,” he said. “I use my hands.”
Keating was born in Scarsdale, graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1972, recently celebrating his 50th reunion — his brother graduated in 1964 — and eventually moved back to Scarsdale with his wife, Ellen (nee Jetter) and their now-29-year-old twins, who both graduated from SHS. He and Ellen, a 1975 SHS grad, live in his childhood home on Boulevard. “My wife and kids have been really good because I’m always saying, ‘I’ll be back,’ and luckily I always come back.”
Not only has Keating been a mostly lifelong Scarsdale resident (with the exception of several adult years living in New Rochelle and Yonkers), he retired 11 years ago after 35 years with the Scarsdale Highway Department, his second job after working for two local plumbers for a short time after high school. He became a familiar face in the village center while working at Scarsdale Improvement Corp. properties for five years and, for the last six, he’s been working maintenance at Hackley School. He was also the village’s voting machine technician for 30 years.
“I’ve enjoyed living and working in and for the village of Scarsdale all my life,” Keating said. “Scarsdale is my home.”
Keating’s father’s uncle, Ralph Keating, was elected mayor of Scarsdale in 1957. Keating’s uncle Frank was also a Fire Company No. 1 member. “We have deep roots here,” Keating said.
Sadly, Keating’s father died in 1991, his mom in 2008, his brother in 2017, so he is left carrying on the family tradition.
When Lowell Tooley was the village manager and Ray White the fire chief back in the early 1970s, they were figuring out what to do with a 1946 American LaFrance fire truck that was just sitting in a garage at Supply Field. If Company No. 1 didn’t want it, it was set to go. The Keatings stepped up to take care of it, make sure it runs and to show it off in parades and at special events. Keating is still the primary driver of the show vehicle, which is housed at the Company No. 1 station at Post and Fenimore roads. “The village owns it, we’re the custodians of it, but it’s my baby,” Keating said.
When Keating was in high school, he, his father and brother had been looking for a project and, instead of getting an antique car to work on, they got a 1928 Rio fire truck to restore together from upstate New York. As long as it was from the 1920s, it was up their alley, he said. It had most recently been used as a farm vehicle — and had a lot of rust — and the local fire department that had used it decades earlier gave the Keatings the OK to restore it, in addition to photos of what it used to look like. “It became part of the family,” Keating said.
That car is another showpiece for Keating and it took on extra special meaning after Sept. 11, 2001, the mention of which still causes Keating to get emotional 21 years later. The Keatings’ truck led a memorial bike ride out of New York City on Nov. 11, 2001, and has continued that tradition on 9/11 anniversaries every year since.
Bill Fraser graduated from Scarsdale High School with Keating in 1972 and joined the fire department several months after his classmate, but was “only” an active firefighter for 47 years. He’s now a life member and is president of the company. Fraser called 50 years of active service “remarkable” and said Keating’s work as the SSU36 driver and his work as an exterior firefighter is “tremendous.”
“Mike has always been a real hands-on kind of guy, a really giving kind of person,” Fraser said. “If you ask him to help you, he’s there. It’s in his blood to just lend a hand wherever possible. He’s not shy — he’s very outgoing — and he’s always fun to have around. He’s worked hard all of his life. He’s my age and we’re still going strong and we hope to for a long period of time.”
Fellow volunteer Lou Mancini called Keating the “consummate volunteer firefighter,” who goes about his duties with “passion.”
“He doesn’t want to be the leader, but will do whatever is asked,” Mancini said. “He’s kind of behind the scenes. As bizarre as it sounds he’s never held a real leadership position in the department. He never was a captain, president, or held any office. He didn’t go to college so he never thought he was qualified for [leadership roles], but he contributes in so many other ways and he’s still getting it done. His assignment is to get the SSU out on the road for working fire calls and he does it flawlessly.”
Mancini has been a volunteer for 38 years and is now “in the management phase of it.” While he is certified and can participate in firefighting, his role now is oversight.
“I point, I bark, I get stuff done,” Mancini said. “Michael is still on the front lines getting barked at by me. It’s incredible. It’s a young person’s game … the 20-somethings, 30-somethings, 40-somethings. Fifty years is almost unheard of with the requirements. You need to have a special calling or a special passion for it.”
The old guard understands that it’s tougher to become a volunteer firefighter now than it was several decades ago, in a large part due to more requirements and training.
“It’s difficult for people moving to Scarsdale — a family with a husband and wife both working — to expect one of them to go through all the rigorous training that occurs at nighttime over an extended period of time,” Fraser said. “After 9/11 we had a pretty good uptick in volunteerism because people were motivated by an unfortunate situation, but that has kind of abated.”
New Scarsdale Fire Chief Christopher Mytych started out as a volunteer firefighter with the Purchase Fire Department and served for 13 years until he could no longer make the commitment.
“As chief of this department, I have a deep appreciation for those willing to offer any length of service to the community with no expectation of compensation,” Mytych said. “Considering one’s obligations to family and employment, it’s hard to imagine that any of our members could achieve a milestone as grand as 50 years of active service.
“At one point or another, Michael Keating has worked alongside every current member of this department and so many others before us. He could have hung up his boots long ago and still be remembered for his dedication to public service, but he clearly has more to give to this community.”
Mytych said while the volunteers play key roles in fire prevention delivery and community work details, they also play a “critical” role alongside the career firefighters, whether there’s a fire or a weather emergency. As one of the few volunteer vehicle operators, Keating’s dedication and presence are crucial for the community.
“Longevity aside, Mike’s consistent commitment and kind demeanor has earned him the respect of our entire membership, career and volunteer,” Mytych said. “The village is fortunate to have somebody like Mike looking out for them.”
The early days of Scarsdale may belong to the Heathcotes and the Pophams, but the Keatings have nearly a century or more of service to the village — and counting. In addition, Mike’s nephew, Pete Keating Jr., is a career firefighter in Greenville.
“Mike was always Scarsdale through and through, the true definition,” Mancini said. “He went through the Scarsdale school system, raised his kids here; they went to Scarsdale High School and he still resides here. His mother grew up on Park Road. There are bloodlines there that go deep back in Scarsdale.”
