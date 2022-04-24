A woman went to police headquarters April 11 to report $50,000 had been transferred without her knowledge or her permission from her son’s business account. She said she is the manager of her son’s business and is the authorized user of his accounts. She was contacted by the bank asking if she had approved a transfer to a business in Fort Worth, Texas. She had not. Police also spoke with her son, who is the actual victim. A report was made.
Shops, then finds car damaged in parking lot
Police went to the ShopRite parking lot on S. Central Avenue April 11 after a caller said he had been in the store shopping and, when he came out, his bumper appeared to be damaged. He said he was approached by a man who said his wife hit his car. The man offered him his insurance information but not his name or a phone contact. Police advised him to contact the man’s insurance company, and the car was towed away by a private company.
Stolen car
While on patrol on S. Central Avenue April 11, police saw a white Dodge Ram with expired New Jersey plates in a parking lot. Further investigation showed an expired temporary registration from Delaware. The VIN number was visible so the officer investigated and discerned the car was reported stolen by New York City police in January 2021. The car was towed to Greenburgh headquarters for safekeeping and NYC police were notified.
While it was being towed, the car swung out and struck another car parked in the lot. That owner was notified and the tow company agreed to pay for damages.
But I gave that car back …
A Chedworth Road resident told police April 12 he was making an additional insurance payment on a car he no longer owns. He said he returned the car in June 2021 to the dealership and believes the license plates got lost in the process. The plates were entered into E-Justice as lost. He was advised to talk to the dealership about the situation.
Purse, wallet stolen
A woman told police she left her purse in a cart April 12 while shopping at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. When she left the grocery store to get something to eat, she realized her purse was no longer with her. She returned to the store and an employee said someone turned in her bag. Her Social Security card was gone, along with a receipt for Old Navy, and $50 in cash. She notified Old Navy, who put a hold on her account. She is following up with Social Security. The ShopRite employee declined to share information about the person who turned in the bag.
Another woman reported her wallet missing while she was at ShopRite April 16. She thought it might have been left in her cart while she and her boyfriend were unloading groceries. They both said no one approached them. In the wallet were a number of cards, which the woman said she had since disabled. She was advised to contact the appropriate agencies to replace her green card and her Social Security card. Police gave her paperwork to apply for a new driver’s license.
Cornered by dogs
A Beechwood Road resident April 12 said two dogs went on her property and cornered her. She said one of the dogs bit her pants. She recognized the dogs from around the neighborhood and said she had issues with them in the past. This was the first time, however, they entered her yard. She wasn’t injured and her pants were not damaged. Police went to the residence where the woman had indicated the dogs were from and spoke with the homeowner who made it clear he was not the dogs’ owner. He said they’d been staying with him while their owner was away.
The man retrieved the dogs from the caller’s yard and their owner arrived and said he would be taking the dogs back to his home in Port Chester in the morning.
Police said one dog is up to date on its vaccinations and the second dog has an appointment to be updated the next day. He was advised to bring proof of licensing and vaccinations to Greenburgh Police Headquarters the next day and meet with the Greenburgh dog control officer. Police gave the man two tickets for the dogs’ being at large and advised him if he didn’t comply, he would be given additional summonses.
Found wallet contains lots of money
When police responded April 13 to a call from H-Mart on N. Central Avenue, an employee handed them a wallet found by a person on the store’s property. The wallet contained more than $4,000 in U.S. money as well as Chinese paper money but no identification. It was turned over to police for vouchering and safekeeping.
More thefts at TJ Maxx
Police went to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue April 13 after 35 T-shirts valued at $531 were reported stolen. The loss prevention officer described a man, wearing a green sweatshirt and camouflage neck gaiter, who entered the store and removed the items. There was video surveillance.
Police returned to the store soon after when the loss prevention officer reported an entirely different man stole jewelry from the store. That man, curiously, was also wearing a gaiter, but his gaiter was black. He asked about a few items, including a diamond ring and diamond earrings, and then took the items and left the store without paying. Management said the value of the stolen jewelry is more than $1,600. Police said the person is known at other TJ Maxx stores; he is alleged to have stolen about $70,000 worth of jewelry from locations in New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester.
Identity theft
On April 13, a Rockledge Road resident called police to report identity theft. She said her bank notified her of suspicious activity on her account in which $540 was transferred via Zelle to an account in Indonesia. The complainant said she was locked out of her accounts because the perpetrator was changing her passwords. She closed her account and opened a new one. Her bank reimbursed her. A report was made.
Employee sleight of hand
Police responded to HomeGoods on Central Park Avenue April 14 when a store employee was suspected of stealing $8,130. The suspected employee was named. The store said the thefts began in November 2021 and continued until very recently. Video surveillance shows her counting out change and then sliding money under the change fund box; it also shows detailed images of her behaving repeatedly in a suspicious manner. The employee was confronted with the thefts and admitted taking the money, but was unaware police were called or that a report was made. Depositions were taken and it appears the store wishes to press charges, although no contact has been made between police and the suspected thief as of this writing.
I fired you, don’t call me
A Stone Oaks Drive resident told police April 14 that she keeps getting phone calls in the middle of the night from an unknown caller. She picks up the phone, but there is just silence on the other end of the line. She thinks her caller is a girl named “Maria,” whom she fired two weeks earlier. Police advised her to block the number.
Montgomery Ward?
A 74-year-old woman who lives on E. Hartsdale Avenue told police April 15 that she got a notice about an account opened in her name with Montgomery Ward using her address and her identity. She was asked to provide several hundred dollars to enroll in an automatic payment service. She said she contacted the company and was told it was fraud and she should file a report of identity theft.
Uh oh
A man with a suspended license and other vehicular violations was involved in a collision April 15 on the Sprain Brook Parkway at Jackson Avenue. He was given an appearance ticket to show up in court May 17. The car was released to his father.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 11 to April 17, was compiled from official information.
