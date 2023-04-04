The 53rd annual Scarsdale 15K and 4M runs were held Sunday, March 26, starting at Scarsdale High School and heading through Fox Meadow and Greenacres. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities were welcome.
There were a total of 550 runners in the two races, 196 in the 15K and 354 in the 4M.
In the 15K run, the men’s winner was Angel Confesor; the first Scarsdale finisher was Shangyuan Luo. For the women, the winner was Sunny Jiang and first Scarsdale woman finisher was Chen Zou.
In the 4-mile run, the men’s winner was Robert Cruz of Scarsdale. For the women, Lara Dorsky came in first; Leena Gyftopoulos was first to come in for Scarsdale.
15K winners
4 mile winners
