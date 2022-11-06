Greenburgh sidewalk map

Map showing where the new sidewalks will be located.

 Courtesy Town of Greenburgh

U.S. Congress member Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins joined local community leaders in Greenburgh Oct. 20 to announce $6.25 million in federal, state and local infrastructure funding for a sidewalk to be built along W. Hartsdale Avenue and Dobbs Ferry Road, along with other infrastructure and safety enhancements in Hartsdale. 

According to a press release sent last week, the funding includes $1 million in federal aid, delivered by Congressman Jones through the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus package for community projects, $250,000 in matching funds from the town of Greenburgh, and a $5 million TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant from the state for improvements along Hartsdale Avenue.

Greenburgh sidewalk check

Greenburgh Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx, District 8 County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson, Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Congressman Mondaire Jones and State Assembly Member Tom Abinanti in Greenburgh Oct. 20 announce funding for a sidewalk, infrastructure and safety enhancements for Hartsdale.

