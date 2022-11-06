Greenburgh Councilwoman Ellen Hendrickx, District 8 County Legislator Jewel Williams Johnson, Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Congressman Mondaire Jones and State Assembly Member Tom Abinanti in Greenburgh Oct. 20 announce funding for a sidewalk, infrastructure and safety enhancements for Hartsdale.
U.S. Congress member Mondaire Jones (D-NY) and New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins joined local community leaders in Greenburgh Oct. 20 to announce $6.25 million in federal, state and local infrastructure funding for a sidewalk to be built along W. Hartsdale Avenue and Dobbs Ferry Road, along with other infrastructure and safety enhancements in Hartsdale.
According to a press release sent last week, the funding includes $1 million in federal aid, delivered by Congressman Jones through the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus package for community projects, $250,000 in matching funds from the town of Greenburgh, and a $5 million TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant from the state for improvements along Hartsdale Avenue.
The investments will create a sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road, a heavily trafficked state road of approximately 10,000 daily vehicle trips, to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers.
The $5 million TAP grant, which Stewart-Cousins helped to secure, will fund a number of important and related projects: the construction of a 1-mile-long sidewalk connecting to three school campuses; the implementation of adaptive traffic control signals that will relieve congestion; and the enhancement of pedestrian safety infrastructure all along the downtown corridor. West Hartsdale Avenue, and the adjacent Dobbs Ferry Road, make up the most significant gaps in the town’s pedestrian network, and along with the infrastructure investments, these projects are expected to benefit businesses, residents and commuters alike.
Town Supervisor Paul Feiner stated via email: “Once this is accomplished [we] would like to see sidewalk[s] extended from Acme supermarket to Greenburgh Health Center. This will be the most significant pedestrian safety initiative in town history.”
In what Feiner called a “massive connectivity project all the way around,” private funding will support the construction next year of a segment of sidewalk near the Brightview Assisted Living/Independent Senior Living facility, which will be built on the site of the former Metropolis Country Club.
Feiner thanked Jones and Stewart-Cousins for securing the funding for the sidewalk and infrastructure initiatives, noting, “Greenburgh residents will soon be able to walk from the Hartsdale train station to Route 119. Thousands of students, commuters, senior citizens and people without cars will take advantage of this amazing safety improvement. Lives will be saved because of Congressman Jones’ and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins’ effective efforts.”
