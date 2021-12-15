Police are investigating a larceny reported Dec. 8 when a 2021 Audi valued at $61,150 was stolen from a residence on Shawnee Road. The owner said he parked the car in front of the house the night before. In the morning it was gone. He said both sets of keys were on the same keychain and they might have been left inside the car.
Grand larceny was reported Dec. 9 when a Penn Boulevard man said his 2021 Mercedes valued at $80,000 was stolen from his driveway. He thinks it happened around 4 a.m. He told police he was calling to document the situation but had already been contacted by New York City police who had recovered his car and had it in their possession.
Forgery
Grand larceny involving a forged check made out in the amount of $19,790 was reported Dec. 6 by a 39-year-old man who said he thought the incident happened between Dec. 2 and Dec. 6. The man told police he put a check in a sealed envelope on Dec. 2 and left it in his mailbox with other pieces of outgoing mail. He said he later received an alert from his bank that an abnormally large check was cashed through his account. There was no problem with other checks put in the mail and the bank closed his account and is reimbursing his money.
A Griffen Avenue forgery victim reported Dec. 9 her bank notified her that a check for $20,000 was presented for cash from her account. The day before a teller at the bank told police a woman gave the teller a check for $20,000, which was completed and signed by the complainant. The teller paused the transaction and contacted the victim’s accountant. The accountant said no such check had been issued, so the transaction should be stopped. The accountant was issued necessary paperwork to report the incident to the police department.
Lost passport
A Heathcote Road caller Dec. 6 reported losing his Singapore passport. He said he has no idea where he might have lost it. He requested documentation so he can apply for a new one.
Unwanted texts
An Eastwoods Lane caller Dec. 6 told police about receiving harassing texts. A report was made.
Civil matter
A Franklin Road caller Dec. 6 said a window in the front of her house was damaged; an officer responding saw damage to a storm window and an interior window, and also noticed a crew cutting stone at a residence under construction directly across the street. Police spoke with the workers who apologized and facilitated an information exchange between the caller and the contractor.
Bus and car collide
A bus and a car collided Dec. 6 at the intersection of Rugby Lane and Post Road. Police say it was minor and no injuries were reported.
Man sleeping in a car
A man was reported sleeping in his car Dec. 7 by a caller on Meadow Road. When police arrived and spoke to the man, he said he was waiting for his wife to finish her cleaning work. No further action was taken.
Scam averted
Aggravated harassment was reported Dec. 6 by a 44-year-old Eastwoods Lane man who said he’s received multiple text messages requesting a $5,000 Zelle payment. He said he tried to send the money but his bank denied the request, which turned out to be a good thing as the man soon realized the request was a scam. He said he’s not out any money and just wanted to document the incident.
Wants help
A man approached a police officer Dec. 7 on Chase Road, requesting assistance getting to a shelter. He was taken to White Plains Hospital ER to be tested for COVID prior to shelter admittance; the test was administered without incident and the man was told how to get to a nearby shelter.
I struck a car
A Wheelock Road resident Dec. 7 told police she hit another car while backing out of her driveway. Police assisted with an information exchange.
Dog tied to a tree
A small brown and white dog was reported Dec. 7 tied to a tree on E. Parkway and Christie Place. The caller wasn’t sure if the dog was abandoned. By the time police responded, the dog was gone.
Doesn’t want help
A caller reported Dec. 7 a man in a black jacket wrapped in a wool blanket possibly in need of assistance at Rural Drive and Crossway. When approached, the man declined offers of assistance finding shelter or medical attention. He asked how to get to the closest place to get food and left the scene.
Sitting at the bus stop
A caller Dec. 7 reported a man sitting at the bus stop at Post and Fairview roads for more than an hour. The caller thought the man might need help. Police arrived and spoke to the man who said he was in Scarsdale to meet someone he met on a dating app. He said he went to the person’s house but no one answered. He said the person had asked him to buy electronic gift cards. Police contacted the person who lives at the given address but that resident was not anticipating any visitors. Patrol soon learned the man at the bus stop is a resident of a group home who was out of the home past curfew. He was given a ride to police headquarters. A staff member from the group home arrived to take the man home.
Lost wallet
A caller Dec. 7 said she lost her wallet and bag while she was in the Scarsdale High School auditorium. She said she accidentally left her Tory Burch handbag there but when she went back to get it, she couldn’t find it. She said she notified her credit agencies. She called back later to say she found her bag and required no further assistance.
Who entered my son’s bedroom?
A Butler Road resident Dec. 8 reported an unknown party had entered her son’s bedroom. On arrival police saw a broken storm door, which the caller said had been broken for some time. No signs of forced entry or criminality were observed. It’s unclear why the caller thought her son’s bedroom was entered.
Sister won’t leave the kitchen
Police responded to Colvin Road Dec. 9 on a report from a woman who said she’d argued with her sister. On arrival, patrol spoke with the caller who said the argument was about the use of the kitchen. She said the argument was resolved when her sister left the kitchen. No further action was taken.
Premise check requested
A Chesterfield Road caller Dec. 9 asked police to check her home after she discovered a gate open. All was found secure. The caller relocked the gates and no further action was taken.
What’s happening at the pool?
Patrol observed an unoccupied parked car Dec. 9 while the access gate was open to the snack bar of the pool on Mamaroneck Road. An employee was present who authorized goods to be dropped off. Nothing criminal was happening and no further action was taken.
Disagreement with a contractor
Police responded to a 911 call Dec. 10 on Beechwood Lane. The caller, a contractor, said he was arguing with another contractor he’d allowed to borrow tools from another worksite. He said he needed the tools now to complete a job. Information about the location of a garage where the tools were stored was given to the caller and no further action was taken.
The original caller called police again shortly after to say the garage was locked and he couldn’t gain access. He also was unable to contact the other contractor. Police did contact that person and helped the pair figure out when and where the tools would be returned. Both parties were instructed to let police know when the exchange would happen.
Road rage
A caller Dec. 10 reported a possible hit-and-run incident on Popham Road. He said another driver cut him off several times, and when he attempted to pass that driver to make a right hand turn onto Depot Place, the other driver hurled a bottle out of the car window at the complainant. He told police the other driver got out of his car and approached his car, pulling on the door handle. When he pulled out his phone to call the police, the other driver got back into his car and drove away. The complainant said his car wasn’t damaged by the flying bottle but he filed a report anyway.
Husky on the loose
A caller reported Dec. 11 a Husky dog loose on Forest Lane. On arrival, police saw the dog and called for it to come to them. The dog responded right away. There was a contact number on the dog’s collar; police called the number and brought the dog back to its owner.
Three men and a pit bull
A caller reported Dec. 11 three men and a pit bull walking around the area. The caller said the men’s car was double parked with all doors open. Police drove around the area but didn’t see the men or dog.
Dog might need help?
A possibly blind dog was reported Dec. 11 on Rock Creek Lane. Police drove by the area but didn’t see the dog. It’s unclear why the caller thought the dog was blind.
Shut the door
A caller reported Dec. 11 an open door at the site of a home under construction on Post and Edgewood roads. Police saw the door to the utility trailer had blown open probably by wind. Some insulation material had also blown across the property. Police attempted to contact the homeowners to advise them of the situation but were unable to do so. Police closed the door and left.
Turn down the music
Loud music was reported Dec. 11 at the tennis club on Stonehouse Road. Staff said an event was concluding and the music was turned off.
Man with a (replica) rifle?
A caller told police he was walking his dog Dec. 11 in the vicinity of Fox Meadow Road when he saw a man carrying what looked like a rifle coming out from the area of the river by the Bronx River Parkway. County police were advised since it was in their jurisdiction. They were told to use caution. On arrival, police saw three people in the woods filming each other while holding replica weapons. Each person provided identification and police ascertained they weren’t a hazard to the public. The film crew packed up their video equipment and left without incident. County police were directed to the residence of one of the people filming and no further action was taken by Scarsdale police.
Quit taking pictures of my house
A Meadow Road caller Dec. 12 reported someone taking pictures of his house. He said the same thing happened the week before and the caller said the picture taker was driving the same gray SUV. The caller did not note the license plate number. Police drove around the area but didn’t find any cars matching the description. A request was made for extra drive-bys.
Woman screaming
A Brite Avenue caller Dec. 12 said he was taking a walk with his wife when they both heard what sounded like excessive screaming coming from a woman inside a house. Police went to the house and spoke with the woman who said she lives alone and she didn’t need any help. She denied she had screamed and said she didn’t hear anyone else screaming.
Injured coyote reported
A caller reported an injured coyote Dec. 12 on Greenacres Avenue. He described it as mangy and thought it had a broken front leg. He said it was near the rear of his property and headed toward Brewster Road. Police looked for it without result.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a collision with reported injuries Dec. 7 on Post and Murray Hill roads where a silver sedan and a black SUV had crashed into each other. The sedan had airbag deployment and damage to the right rear and wheel; the SUV had damage to its right front side. Traffic was blocked by firefighters and both drivers refused medical attention from ambulance personnel. Both cars were towed from the scene.
A collision was reported on Dec. 7 at Evon Court and Post Road. Ambulance personnel, police and firefighters responded. Police said nobody was injured. Firefighters stood by for tow.
A problematic boiler was shut down Dec. 8 at a house on Stratton Road. After an alarm went off indicating CO levels, firefighters arrived and took readings but no levels were observed. The resident said a technician was recently working at the house and the unit was shut down after the alarm activation before firefighters arrived. They turned the unit on and levels were detected. The unit was shut off again and the resident was advised to call for service.
There was a two-car collision on Weaver Street at Griffen Avenue Dec. 9. Police said it was a rear-end incident. One passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance and one car was towed. The accident was minor and there were no fluid spills.
Smoke was reported in the boiler room of a house on Webster Road Dec. 9; on arrival firefighters detected carbon monoxide levels and there was a slight haze in the air. The problem was traced to a steam boiler that ran out of water. The safety device to automatically shut off malfunctioned and did not turn the boiler off. Power was shut down to the unit and gas supply. Con Edison Gas was notified and red tagged the boiler. The homeowner was informed of the situation and was advised that heat was turned off to the house.
Firefighters responded to Cushman Road Dec. 11 after a resident reported the smell of something burning. A slight odor was detected in a three-season room. The smell was traced to a burning acorn in a wall mounted light fixture. It was removed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 6 through Dec. 12, was made from official reports.
