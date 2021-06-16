A Heathcote Road man June 12 reported a watch valued at $65,221 was stolen from his home. The watch was described as an 18-karat yellow “Arnold Schwartzenegger” model by Audemars Piquet. The caller said the last time he looked at his watches a few months earlier, all six were in a case. When he went to change his watch in late May, he saw the Audermars Piquet was missing. Workers, he said, have been inside the house. Police are investigating.
Jeep stolen from driveway
A Brookfield Road resident June 7 reported her husband’s unlocked Jeep Cherokee was stolen from their driveway. She said her son parked it the night before and it was missing in the morning. The key fob was inside. The car is valued at $25,000. Inside the car and also stolen were a set of Callaway Maverick golf clubs valued at $1,200 and a Nike golf bag valued at $250.
Young cyclist hit by car
En route to a residential fire alarm call on Obry Drive June 9, firefighters came upon a car crash involving a juvenile cyclist on Drake Road at the intersection of Ferncliff Road. Fire personnel stayed with the cyclist until Scarsdale ambulance arrived, and the patient, a 15-year-old male from Scarsdale, was transported to Westchester Medical Center. Police said the driver was traveling on Drake Road June 9 when he hit the cyclist who entered the roadway from a church parking lot. The cyclist failed to yield to the driver; the car was damaged. The cyclist’s Granite Peak “Roadmaster” bike valued at $100 was vouchered and taken to police headquarters for safekeeping.
Identity theft
A Carman Road woman June 7 reported becoming the victim of identity theft after discovering someone fraudulently filed a claim using her name to collect unemployment benefits. She’s been in contact with the Department of Labor and isn’t out any money.
An Old Lyme Road man told police June 7 someone has been withdrawing money from his bank account to make Amazon purchases. His bank refunded the money and gave him new account numbers.
A Post Road man June 8 told police the Department of Labor told him he’s eligible for unemployment. He said he never filed. He said he was having trouble getting through to the Department of Labor and was advised to stop trying to call and instead contact them through their website.
A Sheldrake Road man told police June 8 a bank contacted him about multiple accounts opened in his name; he’d also received in the mail a debit card he didn’t ask for. He hasn’t lost any money and is in contact with the bank.
Here’s your dead cat
A man went to police headquarters June 7 to report that he returned a cat struck by a car to an address on Fox Meadow Road. He said he saw the cat, dead, by the side of the road and handed it off to a worker nearby.
A raccoon on the side of the road on Fox Meadow Road was reported to police June 8. The caller reported the animal was “half dead.” The highway department was notified of a dead raccoon for pickup.
Suspicious car?
A Murray Hill resident June 8 reported a suspicious car parked in his driveway. He said an elderly man got out of the car and walked around, then got back inside the car and drove away. The caller told police the incident seemed suspicious, but later he called back to say he figured out who the man was and all was fine and there was no need for further assistance.
Abandoned car
An abandoned car was reported June 9 on Sprague Road. A caller said it was parked in front of his house for two weeks. The car had no license plates and it looked like a fake temporary tag was taped to the rear window. Summonses were issued to the car, which was impounded and towed. A computer check identified the driver as a Connecticut woman who told police she traded it to a dealer last July. Police are investigating.
Spray painted
Criminal mischief was reported June 9 on Post Road by a homeowner who said someone marked a stone retaining wall in front of his house with white spray paint. Police responded and took photographs of a solid white line of spray paint across the top of the stone wall as well as on the concrete blocks behind it. The caller said he believes the defacing was criminal in nature.
Jogger reports man talking to himself
A woman jogging on Post Road near Olmsted Road called police June 9 to report seeing a young man talking to himself, which had worried her. She said he was last seen heading toward the library. Police looked for him without success.
Gone before arrival
Police responded to a parking lot behind the high school on Post Road June 10 on a report of a large snapping turtle in need of assistance. On arrival, police did not find any turtle in the area.
On June 10, police responded to a report of a woman screaming and crying on the street corner of Post and Dickel roads, but she was nowhere to be found on police arrival.
Don’t hang around
A salon owner on Scarsdale Avenue reported to police June 10 that a male who hangs out in front of the shop was making her and her co-workers uncomfortable. The salon owner said the person has been told to stay away; she also told police she was concerned about the man having asked a lot of questions about her car. Police contacted the subject and advised him to stay away from the business. Patrol is monitoring the area.
Live music too loud
A live band was reported too loud at a location on Nelson Road June 10. When notified by police, the band said they would lower the music and then stopped playing altogether.
A disc jockey was reported June 10 at a business near Freightway for playing music too loudly. When police arrived they saw the outdoor seating area was closed and did not hear any music coming from inside. No further action was taken.
Just too loud
A large group of people congregating in a backyard on Hampton Road June 11 was reported as being too noisy. When advised by police of the complaint, they agreed to keep the noise down. No further action was taken.
A loud party was reported June 11 at the same address on Hampton Road. Police arrived and heard music. The homeowner said the music would be turned down. A third caller on Hampton Road said the music was so loud her windows were shaking. The homeowner was again advised to minimize the volume.
Loud music coming from a residence on Shaw Road was reported to police June 12. The homeowner was contacted by police and promptly turned down the volume.
Injured hawk takes off
A caller reported an injured hawk June 11 in the southbound lane of Weaver Street. Upon police arrival, the hawk looked uninjured but stunned and disoriented. As police got closer, the hawk flew off the roadway.
Crowing roosters
Noisy roosters making the usual rooster sounds were reported June 12 by a resident on Brewster Road. The complaint was referred to Scarsdale Village Hall.
Where’s my WiFi?
Police responded to a residence on Post Road June 11 when a man said he needed help talking to his landlord about his lack of WiFi. The landlord said WiFi is not a utility included in the lease, and she said she has a court order for the tenant to leave the premises no later than July 17. Police advised the tenant of nearby public places where he could connect to free WiFi, and told the parties involved to seek court assistance, not the police, regarding tenant/landlord issues.
Won’t leave
Police responded to a business on Chase Road June 12 on a report of an employee who wouldn’t leave the workplace at the end of his shift. The 29-year-old Bronx man was gone by the time police arrived; they spoke with his supervisor, a 50-year-old woman, who said she asked him to leave, but he wouldn’t. Instead, he kept going into the bathroom and he said some derogatory things. Police looked for the man without success. They stayed on scene in case he returned, but he didn’t. A report was made.
Car collisions
A two-car collision happened June 9 at the intersection of Saxon Woods and Mamaroneck roads. R&D Towing removed one vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Another two-car crash occurred June 9 on Sprague Road as one driver at a stop sign traveling northbound on Bell Road at Sprague hit another car that went off the roadway and over the curb where it struck a street sign. Nobody wanted medical attention.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Berwick Road June 7 on a report of a hazardous condition. On arrival, they saw overhead wires arcing and sparking, and the base of a pole was burning where an underground electrical service line was located. The area was roped off until Con Edison arrived; firefighters stood by to supervise the line until Con Edison electric technicians could take control of the situation.
Scarsdale firefighters responded to aid Hartsdale firefighters June 7 on a report of a possible electrical fire under a refrigerator in a home on N. Central Avenue. The situation was reported under control 10 minutes after units arrived.
Smoke reported on the second floor of a house on Coralyn Road June 9 was determined to be coming from a powered air purifier on the first floor in the living room, burning a wire outlet. Firefighters shut down power to the breaker, which was already tripped. The wall around the burned outlet was opened and checked to see that the fire was confined to the outlet and adjacent sheetrock. No extinguishing materials were used. The house was ventilated until the smoke was cleared.
Firefighters responded June 12 on a report of an arcing wire in an air conditioning unit fuse box at a home on Clarence Road. A shut-off box to the unit was located and found to have water in it, which is believed to have caused the wire to short out. Power was disconnected to the unit. Nobody was injured.
An odor of gas was reported June 13 on Cushman Road. Firefighters detected something that smelled like gasoline or lacquer thinner near a storm drain. Either gasoline or lacquer thinner was on the surface of slow-moving water in a catch basin. The county health department was notified. A check of adjacent storm drains on Cushman Road and Willow Lane showed stagnant water but no indication of any thinner or gasoline. No biohazards were observed at construction sites on Cushman Road in the immediate area. Homeowners on Cushman Road were contacted; no one reported spills or inside odors. The health department advised fire personnel to try to contain the product and to contact the D.E.C. for a spill number. Two 10-foot absorbent “socks” were deployed in the Sheldrake River downstream of the catch basin at the rear of a home on Willow Lane. A Department of Environmental Conservation remediation representative reported the quantity was likely unrecoverable and the fire department should notify their office should the condition worsen.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 7 to June 13, was compiled from official information.
