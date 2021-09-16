Following their 50th reunion in 2005, Scarsdale High School’s class of 1955 decided getting together every five years wasn’t enough — they would gather every year, which they’ve done with the exception of last year due to COVID-19.
The former classmates met up again this past weekend for what was officially their 65th/66th reunions. They come together in Scarsdale on the fives and zeroes, and the other years since 2005 they have done destination reunions all around the world.
“I’m sure we hold the record for the most high school reunions ever — anywhere,” Joyce (Rapp) Gager joked. “We like each other and still marvel at our old 84-year-old friends’ intelligence, savvy and caring. For the most part, the bonus is we don’t have to explain ourselves to one another. We knew each others’ history, parents, siblings and neighbors. It’s fun to talk about the good old days and happy days during the ’50s as teenagers … We grew up at the end of WW2 and right after the war when life was much simpler.”
The 2006 reunion was the first destination in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where classmates lived. The group stayed at the Snow King Resort. Gage called the next one to Japan “the trip of a lifetime.” Thirty-five grads attended and were “hosted” by classmate Keisuke Ono.
Other destinations over the years include Lake George, New York; Williamsburg, Virginia; Monterey, California; Estes Park, Colorado; Hilton Head, South Carolina; and three cruises to Grand Cayman, Nova Scotia and Bermuda.
“We reunited with old friends from the past and respected their intelligence, opinions and pursuits,” Gager said. “At the same time, we discovered classmates we didn’t know as well and wished we had known them better back then.”
Attendance varies by year based on what’s happening in everyone’s lives, and the class that originally graduated 213 students spends more time reading obituaries than it would like, though some of the most painful came during the Vietnam War.
“It does dwindle over the years,” Gager said. “Some people have dementia or get ill and it’s very sad, but Dan [Rankin], the class president, is wonderful and sends obituaries to everyone in the class, and his wife, Susan (Monroe), used to write the updates every year.”
Allan Berdon called his a “very unusual class,” saying, “We have really done well in life in the broad sense. One of the memories I had, one of the things that was most important, is this was a class that experienced inclusion and exclusion in a way that doesn’t even exist anymore. In our day there was an in group and an out group based largely on religion. We’re probably the last class to have gone through that.”
Berdon recalls restrictive covenants in regards to house sales where “most people wouldn’t be able to live in the houses they are living in today.”
That said, the class that has lived through every war since World War II was also the first to bring over a foreign exchange student to attend school, which is something Berdon “always remembers” and takes pride in.
The class of 1955 went straight from elementary school to the high school in sixth grade as there was no junior high or middle school back then, so they spent seven years at what is now a greatly expanded high school building. In addition to a Q&A with current principal Ken Bonamo and a student-led tour of the building, the class had two celebratory dinners this past weekend.
Each time they visit they marvel at how much the campus is both different in some spaces and the same in others. What they particularly liked were seeing the photos of the athletic teams from their era hanging on the walls in and around the athletic facility, pointing out themselves, their siblings and their friends.
Berdon’s two daughters graduated from his alma mater and now two of his grandchildren are in high school and middle school.
“My grandkids call me a dinosaur and there’s something to it,” Berdon said. “I got angry at my grandkid when he was confused by the layout here, but last year he was not here for COVID and now he’s here. This is a huge building with all sorts of cutoffs. It was much, much smaller and you can tell by the bricks. You can see what’s an extension if it’s a little different. Now I’m going to apologize to him. The real thought in my mind now is how can college beat this? I’m astounded.”
Gager married classmate David Gager, who is deceased, and their three children attended Scarsdale schools, though they moved before the third one graduated. “I was probably more up-to-date than some of these people… but I’m impressed,” Gager said of the campus.
Bonamo enjoyed learning the perspectives of the old-timers, while they enjoyed hearing about some of the shifts in educational practices today. One graduate recalled a controversy of sorts when it came to choosing the valedictorian back in the day when it was down to miniscule percentage points. Bonamo explained that Scarsdale no longer honors a valedictorian or salutatorian.
Then there was talk of guidance counselors who pushed students towards certain elite schools to keep up a good track record for admissions, something some more recent deans were accused of still doing into the 2000s.
“It was very interesting to hear their comments on the impact that certain academic practices had on their self-concept and it reminds us that when we make decisions that may seem insignificant in the moment, what students experience in schools impacts them for a long time,” Bonamo said.
The grads wondered about the impact of changing from a focus on Advanced Placement to Advanced Topics on college admissions. Bonamo said “years of data” proves students “have not been negatively impacted.”
They brought up former Scarsdale resident Jay Mathews, who created a Challenge Index for ranking high schools while living locally in 1988. In a 2005 column in The Washington Post, where Mathews was a staff writer at the time, Mathews wrote, “The Challenge Index ranks high schools by student participation in college-level tests, particularly Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate. It is a very simple measurement. I divide the number of AP or IB tests taken in May by the number of seniors graduating in June, and put on the Newsweek list every public school in the country that achieved what I consider a modest average of at least one test for every graduate.” The piece was called “Why I was mugged in Scarsdale, again,” (https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2005/06/14/AR2005061400872.html) and referred to ranking Scarsdale No. 208 that year and the blowback he got for that in The Scarsdale Inquirer, which he praised as being “a fine weekly” he still subscribed to. That week’s Inquirer featured an editorial, an op-ed by then-principal John Klemme, a letter from an Edgemont resident and an op-ed by an SHS freshman challenging the validity of the ranking system.
Bonamo said whenever such lists are released he is the recipient of phone calls wondering why Scarsdale isn’t ranked higher. He has to explain that Scarsdale is not competing with “peer schools.”
“What I think we have instead is a program that allows teachers to develop very rigid courses that in some ways are very similar to AP or Advanced Placement, but it gives them the latitude to make departures where they think departures should be made,” he said, adding, “When you have that level of teacher buy-in and creativity, the end result is often better than being governed by an independent organization.”
The bottom line for Bonamo is making decisions based on the “best interest” of the students, not “on increasing the school’s ranking.”
1955 class president Dan Rankin reinforced something the school’s administrators have been saying for years — including during the COVID-19 pandemic — that the teachers are the school’s No. 1 asset.
“I think when we talk about Scarsdale High School we talk about the teachers we appreciated and loved,” Rankin said. “The faculty is the school.”
Rankin wondered about Scarsdale’s approach to hiring the right teachers to connect with the students. “It’s absolutely true that the school experience is shaped incredibly strongly by the quality of the faculty,” Bonamo said.
Bonamo said the hiring process is department-driven for the initial screening, résuméreviews and screener interviews with 10 to 20 candidates. Bonamo or an assistant principal will sit in on the next round when the field is down to around five candidates and then take it from there.
Bonamo’s job, once the department has cleared applicants as knowing the content area, is to judge integrity.
“In my mind the content knowledge and the teaching skills are largely taken care of before they get to me,” Bonamo said. “What I’m looking for is the quality of their character. I think the most important experience the students can have is spending time with their teachers [having] those conversations that happen outside of the classrooms, outside of the subject.”
Bonamo conducts interviews “that get at those subtleties through indirectly worded questions,” and is known throughout the district for his, “What do people misunderstand about you?” which takes “self-perception [and] willingness to seek feedback and then self-correct” into play.
“That’s what they teach you to do every day, to see, ‘Are the kids receiving what I’m saying, because just because I taught it doesn’t mean they learned it? And if they didn’t learn it, how am I going to change? And am I going to get along with my colleagues? And do I care if I get along with my colleagues?’ And so on,” Bonamo said. “There are lots of little questions like that.”
When it comes to tenure after four years, Bonamo said it’s a “very rigorous process.”
“I’m not happy to say, but I will say that not everybody makes it through,” Bonamo said. “One of the worst parts of the job, apart from having to suspend a student, is having to dismiss a probationary teacher and I’ve had to do that every year. It’s not an automatic.”
Bonamo knows there is pressure on the administration to hire and retain the best educators. “When you come to Scarsdale you feel an obligation to contribute to a legacy, so we try to keep all that is good from that legacy, but with forward thinking also to be informed by the best practices of the current day,” he said.
Bonamo speaks to classes at reunions nearly every year and appreciates their interest and enthusiasm. Of this class in particular, Bonamo said, “It’s an inspiration. For educators to know that they’ve had an impact that would inspire people to want to come back and see their old school reminds us of the important work we do every day. It’s certainly a big motivator to me.”
In addressing the graduates at commencement back in 1955, then-Scarsdale resident and vice president of the Rockefeller Foundation in charge of the Division of Natural Sciences Dr. Warren Weaver recalled his own graduation in 1912. According to an article in the Inquirer, “While, he admitted, he could not entertain with stories about fighting Indians with Custer or about serving as drummer boy in the Civil War, he could vouch for a boyhood in an age with no airplanes, no radios, few automobiles —and almost no plumbing.” As time went on the grads could understand what he was saying, as they saw the rise of computers and technology, things that make education a complete 180 from what they had experienced.
“Dr. Weaver urged the outgoing seniors to be aware of that everpresent moment of now that relates the past with what is to come,” the Inquirer wrote. “He noted that their preparation had been favorable in their homes, their schools, their churches, their community. With such a preparation, he concluded, ‘We expect that the play will be better than the prologue.’”
And the epilogue has been pretty good, too.
