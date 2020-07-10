On July 6 at approximately 4:27 p.m. seven fire departments responded to 7 Church Lane after a heavy fire broke out on the third floor of the three-story house.
After originally responding to 1 Rochambeau Road on a report of smoke, firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from 7 Church Lane and called in crews to put out the blaze.
Yonkers covered Scarsdale, as fire departments from Hartsdale, Greenville, Fairview, White Plains, Eastchester and New Rochelle rushed to the scene.
Firefighters had to navigate narrow hallways and a staircase to get to the source of the fire. They operated three hose lines for an hour before getting it under control. Two contractors had been in the house before the fire broke out and escaped unharmed.
Two Scarsdale firefighters sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. One received second-degree burns on his neck and the other was hospitalized for overexertion. Both have since been released.
The second floor of the house suffered water, smoke and some fire damage, while the first floor sustained water damage.
According to Scarsdale fire Chief Jim Seymour, the fire was extremely labor-intensive due to its location and the intense summer heat as the air temperature rose above 90 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.