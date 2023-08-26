Moving to Westchester County and being surrounded by so many golf courses, Parantap Gupta decided to buy a set of clubs and try his hand at a game he’d never played before. The results have been remarkable … for his two children.
Rising Greenville Elementary School fourth grade daughter Anoushka, 8, and rising Edgemont Junior/Senior High School seventh grade son Arjun, 11, have found great joy — and success — on the course since they began competing last year.
The Guptas moved from Rockland County to Edgemont in 2017 — Dad and Mom Supriya had moved to the U.S. from India in 2003 — and his kids’ interest was peaked the next year when Parantap bought his clubs.
“The moment my clubs arrived in the mail Arjun was like, ‘Dad, where are my clubs?’ and soon after Anoushka was like, ‘Where are my clubs?’” he said. “So I got them clubs and my golfing career lasted maybe a year because I got busy with them. They liked it so much so I’ve been spending my time with them doing it more than anything else.”
All of a sudden, with no experience with the sport, the Guptas were a golfing family, especially after they discovered and started playing in youth tournaments.
“At first it was a little bit tough, especially when I started tournaments,” Arjun said. “The people I began competing against had experience for years, but I eventually learned you have to relax a little bit and then I started playing better.”
Anoushka, since she was younger, said she didn’t have as much of an adjustment period and did so well last summer that she qualified for this year’s U.S. Kids World Golf Championship at Pinehurst, North Carolina, which was held Aug. 3-5.
In a field of 95 golfers, Anoushka placed 39th, shooting 38-41-44 over the three days, despite having fractured a finger playing catch with her brother in late June. The family wasn’t sure it would be wise to attend, but Anoushka was able to get back to the course a couple of weeks before the tournament.
“It was not really difficult because I had been playing golf for a long time before that,” Anoushka said. “I was really proud of myself. We mostly practiced a lot and we’ve got a good golf coach.”
There was one memorable shot for Anoushka at the championship. “I was like 35 feet away from the hole so I thought I was going to get it in in three putts, but I actually got the speed and the direction just right and I got it in the hole,” she said.
Supriya credited her daughter with “passion, hard work and a positive attitude” that “really showed at the tournament.”
The family started playing at the Westchester County courses before joining Knollwood Country Club in Elmsford. They are coached by David Moon from New Jersey.
“As these guys became more and more into it we became members at Knollwood because it’s easier for Mom to come and take them to practice and rounds when I’m at work,” Parantap said. “They get a little more freedom in what they do here instead of being in a crowded course. We do practice rounds here and play a lot of competitions.”
Anoushka has improved her driving the most over the last three years. “They used to go 15 or 20 yards and now they go 100 to 130 yards,” she said.
Arjun’s short game has come a long way between his chipping and putting.
Though they compete mostly in the Hudson Valley and Hartford, Connecticut, tournaments have also taken them to Pennsylvania, where Anoushka won the state championship last year, North Carolina and Texas. They’ve also gone to Florida in the winter to keep their swings fresh, though skiing does win out during the cold weather.
They also have other interests like science and math. Arjun also plays tennis and soccer, while Anoushka likes art and plans to take up lacrosse this year.
Both siblings agreed they don’t think much about their future in golf. “It’s one round at a time,” Arjun said. “I just want to have fun.”
Arjun is the current family champion — Mom does have a set of clubs but doesn’t play — and he and his sister are ready to play whenever they can, even as they continually outgrow their clubs.
“It’s a lot of fun, a lot of family bonding,” Parantap said. “Every weekend we’re together outside. They are always ready to go and then will stay out until dark.”
