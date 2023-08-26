Anoushka Gupta golf photo

Anoushka placed 39th at the World Golf Championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

 Contributed Photo

Moving to Westchester County and being surrounded by so many golf courses, Parantap Gupta decided to buy a set of clubs and try his hand at a game he’d never played before. The results have been remarkable … for his two children.

Rising Greenville Elementary School fourth grade daughter Anoushka, 8, and rising Edgemont Junior/Senior High School seventh grade son Arjun, 11, have found great joy — and success — on the course since they began competing last year.

Arjun and Anoushka Gupta enjoy playing golf and have found success on the course.

