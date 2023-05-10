Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

Grand larceny was reported May 4, believed to have occurred in the early morning hours at a house on Old Lyme Road. The resident said her 2021 Audi valued at $90,000 was stolen with her Yves Saint Laurent handbag valued at $4,500 inside the car. Inside the purse was a Chanel wallet valued at $2,000, $50 cash and miscellaneous credit cards. Also inside the car was a bag of clothing valued at $200 and a YoYo stroller, valued at $350. The resident said her keys were in her purse. Police are investigating. 

Arrested for fraud 

