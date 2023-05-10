Grand larceny was reported May 4, believed to have occurred in the early morning hours at a house on Old Lyme Road. The resident said her 2021 Audi valued at $90,000 was stolen with her Yves Saint Laurent handbag valued at $4,500 inside the car. Inside the purse was a Chanel wallet valued at $2,000, $50 cash and miscellaneous credit cards. Also inside the car was a bag of clothing valued at $200 and a YoYo stroller, valued at $350. The resident said her keys were in her purse. Police are investigating.
Arrested for fraud
A Newark woman, 41, was arrested at a bank on Popham Road May 1 after a bank employee notified police of a fraudulent transaction taking place inside. She was arrested and charged with grand larceny, felony impersonation, identity theft, forgery, possessing a forged instrument, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance for a total of four felony charges and several misdemeanors. Found on her person were a forged check, a fraudulent credit card, a counterfeit copy of her victim’s signature and a forged Real ID passport card. Police say her victim is a New York City woman, 51. The arrestee was transported to headquarters for processing and released. She is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Village Court May 10.
Car vs. bicycle
Two people riding one bicycle were reported injured in a car/cyclist collision May 5 at the intersection of Ogden and Fox Meadow roads. The driver of the car was stopped at the stop sign on Ogden Road heading eastbound; the bicyclist was heading southbound on Fox Meadow Road, approaching the intersection. The bicyclist failed to stop at the sign and was struck by the car as it proceeded through the intersection. Firefighters arrived on scene to assist with traffic and medics accessing the two people injured. It was unclear if anyone was transported.
Suspicious activity
A caller May 1 reported a white truck driving up and down Parkfield Road and Fox Meadow Road in what the caller thought was a suspicious manner. Police looked for the truck without result.
Assistance rendered
A dispute between a cab driver and a passenger was reported May 2 on Heathcote Road and Weaver Street. An Uber driver said the passenger needed to return to their home address after initially typing an incorrect address into the system. Police assisted the passenger and asked the Uber driver to follow the patrol car to the passenger’s house as a courtesy.
Screaming in the bushes
A man on Palmer Avenue called police My 3 to report a woman screaming in his bushes, requesting help as someone was chasing her. Police responded and recognized the woman. They escorted her to her house on Palmer Avenue and said no one was chasing her and everything was fine at her house.
Rude dog walker
Police went to a residence on Cambridge Road May 3 after a caller reported someone repeatedly dropping closed bags of dog poop in their garbage can. The poop appears to be the excrement of a medium-sized dog. The complainant said this is a regular occurrence and the poop bags are often left in the caller’s trash receptacle after the garbage has been picked up, so the caller has to put up with foul smelling bags of poop in the trash bin until the next trash collection. The resident said moving the bins made no difference, as they continue to find poop bags left nearby. The caller didn’t know who might be leaving the bags. A report was made for documentation.
Filming what?
A caller May 3 reported a man filming in the street from inside a car on Norma Place. The caller found this distressing. They described the car driving off in an unknown direction. Police drove around looking but didn’t find any car fitting the description.
Bitten but unharmed
Englewood Urgent Care contacted Scarsdale police May 4 to say they were in possession of a bite report from a patient who arrived at the facility April 27 after being bitten by a dog in Scarsdale. There was no report of a dog bite on that date, police said. Police contacted the alleged bite victim, who was very clear she wasn’t injured by the bite, and didn’t want any follow-up.
My dumpster, not yours
On May 5, an Autenrieth Road caller who is renovating a house and has a dumpster parked in her driveway told police someone else had used it to dump a large quantity of old cellphones, two safes and massive amounts of paper material including order work forms marked with the name of a business, “I Fix 4U,” out of New York City. Police advised her to set up cameras in her driveway and said they would do more drive-bys while she renovates.
Hooded pedestrian
Police received two separate reports May 5 regarding a man wearing a hoodie tight around his face in the area of Reimer Road, and then on Park Road by Mamaroneck Road. The man was contacted; he said he was walking home. As nothing criminal was happening, police left him alone.
Likely the same man, described wearing a hoodie, was reported smoking in the bushes May 7 by a caller on Murray Hill Road. When police saw him, he was not smoking; he was walking toward White Plains where he lives.
Driving without a license
A Bronx man, 37, driving without a license, was pulled over May 6 by an officer patrolling the area of Fox Meadow and Ogden roads. The license plate of the 2008 Ford truck that he was driving was obscured. A traffic stop was conducted on Church Lane. The operator was cited for improper registration display and driving without a valid license, not for the first time, apparently. He was released on scene.
Handbag thief
A boutique owner on Spencer Place May 6 reported a navy blue neoprene woven handbag valued at $250 was stolen from her shop. She said a heavyset strawberry blond woman chatted with a store employee while stealing the bag. Witness depositions were completed and a report was made.
Taking selfies
A teen couple, the boy described as wearing his hair in green dreadlocks, was reported May 6 by a Griffen Avenue resident who said the kids took pictures of her house and then posed on her front steps, taking selfies. Nothing was damaged, nothing stolen, and they left the area. A report was made for documentation. The homeowners, who took their own pictures of the couple, gave the images to police.
Won’t stop barking
A Stratton Road caller May 7 reported a large brown and white dog tied to a tree that would not stop barking. He said the barking had gone on for hours. Police went to the address and saw a dog tethered to a large plastic object in the ground, in the shade by a house; the resident did not respond to either a knock at the door or a phone call. Police left a message about the barking complaint. The dog barked for 35 minutes while police were on scene. The homeowner was issued a summons, which police put in the residence’s mailbox. Police were contacted by the dog’s owner by text shortly thereafter.
Wildlife
A large turtle was reported May 2 in the roadway near the tennis courts at Catherine and Mamaroneck roads. Police assisted the turtle out of the roadway, moving it to a safer spot.
Fire
Firefighters went to a residence on Drake Road May 2 for an activated alarm. Water was found flowing from the attic through all floors of the house, likely caused by a malfunction of the house’s heating and cooling system, specifically the coil. The boiler was shut down and electricity turned off as water flowed through a lighting panel. The resident was not home but police called, advised of the condition and recommended calling a contractor.
At a residence on Park Road, a caregiver called for assistance as they were unable to lift a patient from a bed to a wheelchair May 2.
A flooded patio area not properly draining was reported May 2 on Tisdale Road. Firefighters set up a pump that was monitored throughout the day. When no more water was observed entering the space, the pump was removed and retrieved.
On May 2, 6 inches of water was reported in the basement of a house on Catherine Road. On arrival, firefighters thought the furnace and other mechanics might be compromised. After pumping out the water, firefighters advised the residents to get professional help.
Firefighters responded to a smoke detector set off by a lit candle at a residence on Pinecrest Road May 2. The resident said he’d extinguished the candle and didn’t need the firefighters to enter the house.
An unattended pot left burning on the stove brought firefighters to a house on Brookby Road May 3. The pot was brought outside and a light smoke haze in the house was addressed using positive pressure ventilation. No one was home. The homeowner was contacted with the assistance of a neighbor. Firefighters put the pot outside, secured the doors and left.
Contractors inexpertly using a heat gun to remove paint from windowsills at a house on Park Road May 5 caused a smoke condition that brought firefighters to the scene. An actual fire was detected smoldering behind a brick exterior veneer; two bays in a bathroom ceiling were opened to facilitate access to exterior wood sheathing between the brick and the framed wall. The contractor was advised to exercise proper use of the heat gun moving forward.
A self-cleaning oven activated a gas alarm May 4 on Black Birch Lane. On arrival, firefighters said the kitchen was “very hot” but there was no hazard.
On May 7, burnt food brought firefighters to a residence on Butler Road. When firefighters arrived, a resident said he’d overcooked steak and had already reset the alarm.
Firefighters went to a Burgess Road residence on May 8 after the resident requested assistance shutting a window. Fire personnel pushed the window down and secured the latch and no further action was taken.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from May 1 to May 8, was compiled from official information.
