He was nervous, he was starving and a bit tired, but Scarsdale High School sophomore Taj Grewal knew why he was there and what he had to do.
Life lessons come at us all, young and old on any given day. Sometimes you see them and prepare for them, and you realize a challenge becomes an opportunity. Grewal knew he was about to do something he had never done before. He also knew what he was capable of doing and that he had the potential to turn the task he faced into a special outcome.
Getting into the car with his dad, Inder Grewal, early in the morning on May 21, facing a three-hour car ride, Taj could not eat breakfast because he had to maintain his competitive weight. He was heading upstate to compete in the USA Powerlifting New York State Championships in Clifton Park, New York, just north of Albany. But three hours of hunger pains was nothing, compared to all the work he had put in every day for several months to master powerlifting, a sport he started training for less than a year ago.
By the end of the day, all the hard work had paid off. Grewal went from a first-timer in the morning to a multiple record holder in his first-ever weightlifting competition.
“It was really cool to be there [at the New York State championships] with hundreds of people with the same mindset that want the same thing as you do,” said Grewal. “Heading up there, I couldn’t eat so that was tough. Definitely some nerves going into it, my first time on a stage with a couple hundred people watching … it was a little nerve-wracking, but I just had to block out everything and focus on what I needed to do.”
At the state championships, Grewal was able to dominate in his 15-and-under age group, 82.5 kg weight class.
He set a total of five new state records in the squat competition, the deadlift competition, deadlift single lift, total combined weight (squat, bench, deadlift) and total push-pull (combination of squat and deadlift).
He also set new personal bests with lifts of 165 kg in squat, 100 kg in bench and 200 kg in deadlift.
Grewal said he had never been serious as a weightlifter, but started training and working out mostly to get ready for sports; he plays on the Scarsdale High School varsity ice hockey team.
And then he found the Iron Vault, a gym that opened about three years ago on Greyrock Road near Garth Road in Scarsdale. Grewal started going to the Iron Vault about a year ago with some Scarsdale friends, and he credits the gym for helping him discover his passion for the sport of weightlifting.
“A lot of Scarsdale kids come here … and get each other going, it’s just a great environment,” Grewal said of the Iron Vault. “It’s intimidating when you first come here. You see these big guys lifting these crazy weights, but then you realize everybody is just here to better themselves and … as long as you’re working hard, everybody encourages you.”
“Everything about it is amazing,” Grewal said of the Iron Vault’s equipment, environment and the people who go there. “They’ve created a really productive environment where people I don’t even know come over and encourage me.”
Soon after he started his training at the facility, Grewal was hooked.
“I just fell in love with it. I like the monotony … putting in the work, seeing the results slowly progressing, even if it’s by 5 pounds a month, just seeing that linear progression of the process. You get wrapped up in it.”
His first few months at the Iron Vault were just finding his way as a newcomer trying to fit in. Then one day someone showed him the New York State powerlifting records for his 15-and-under age group in his weight class. That lit a fire in him, he said, and he started training six days a week, splitting up his workout regimen into three push-pull-leg routines to work and rest specific muscle groups each day.
“I didn’t know what powerlifting was until I came here,” said Grewal. “I just looked at the records out of curiosity and I [thought] I can beat those, so I started training with a lot more powerlifting focus. … When I did my first four-plate deadlift, over 400 pounds, when I did that, I [thought] I can do this. I saw that I could be good at this, and now I want to be the best.”
Of course, being able to dedicate himself to the sport meant he had to get a lot of help — and transportation — from his family as well. His family knew nothing about powerlifting, but he said they did not hesitate to encourage his pursuit of the sport.
“My family has been very supportive. My dad drove upstate and hung out with me the whole day while I was competing. My parents drive me to the gym every day, since I’m not old enough to drive yet. They’ve been wildly supportive throughout the whole process. They see that I love what I’m doing and they’re happy to support me.”
Inder Grewal had the chance to see firsthand the benefits of his chauffeuring Taj to the gym as he watched his son set the state records at the championships in May.
Now that his name is in the New York State record books, Grewal can set his sight on new goals and another father/son trip. With his performance at the state championships he earned a chance to compete in the U.S. National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, in February 2023.
Grewal said he thinks the sport has made him a better person and has shown him the value of hard work and setting goals, which will benefit him throughout his life.
“I think it makes me better at everything I do. In school when I do my homework and take tests, I feel the discipline I apply [in powerlifting] helps me apply it in school as well. It helps me a lot with ice hockey and sports,” he said, adding, “It really helps you think about eating and sleeping and what you are doing to your body. Overall, I feel this is really beneficial for every category in my life.”
