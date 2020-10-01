It is one of the most coveted awards a school can receive, and this year when the winners were announced by the U.S. Department of Education on Sept. 24, Scarsdale’s own Heathcote Elementary School was on the list of 367 schools nationwide to be named as a Blue Ribbon School for 2020.
The Heathcote community found out in an official announcement from United States Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos last week, and an official virtual ceremony will be held in November.
The Blue Ribbon award is the culmination of a process that began in December at the state level. Each state department of education submits schools based on test scores and other criteria to be considered. New York State included Heathcote among its potential candidates that were submitted to the U.S. Department of Education. The national DOE then narrows down the list and contacts the schools that are among the final nominees for consideration. It is then up to the school to complete an application, and from those applications the final winners are selected and earn the right to be a Blue Ribbon School of Distinction for the next five years.
“It takes a whole community and it’s something everybody earned working together — students, parents and faculty,” Heathcote Principal Maria Stile said. “We can’t do what we do without the support of the parents and the community and the hard work of the kids. We didn’t seek this award and it was a long process and I just have to thank everybody. The Heathcote school community is pretty amazing and we’re really proud of the work we do here.”
The official designation for Heathcote is as an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.
The Blue Ribbon program started in 1982. According to the U.S. Department of Education, the coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. This year, 18 schools from New York State won the award, four of them in Westchester County. Last year only one school from Westchester County was among the award winners.
While the process starts with test scores and academic achievements, Stile believes all the extra special activities that take place every year at Heathcote helped create a winning submission. Hexpo and STEAM science fairs, a dragon parade to celebrate Chinese New Year, a Halloween parade and many other activities highlight a year at Heathcote that culminates in the CapCon! Capstone projects presented by fifth graders on moving up day.
“We like to say, ‘Let us show you what your kids can do,’” Stile said. “Not just reading and math, whether it’s a science fair or holiday celebration, all the enrichment activities are the things that take it to another level. And the technology piece really takes it up to another level.”
The technology success stems from seventh-year computer/tech teacher Chris Casal, who played a big role in turning the application into a Blue Ribbon winner.
Casal likes to point out it’s not just a great community working together, but also a focus on an overall philosophy that helps Heathcote thrive.
“It’s not just the teamwork, but it’s about the kids always being first and primary in everything that everyone does,” he said. “It’s all about the kids. HEXPO, it’s about their project. The dragon parade, it’s about the kids building those dragons. We changed Capstone from a tri-board display to what we call CapCon!, where the students actually tell their stories on stage. It puts the kids front and center.
“It’s not about us — it’s about the kids and letting them know what they can do. Don’t think because they’re kids that they can’t do things. Our job is to show you they can do things you never imagined.”
The achievements of the students show beyond test scores. The school community will celebrate the achievement with a virtual ceremony Nov. 12-13, with more details still to come from the U.S. Department of Education.
Heathcote certainly won’t rest on its success, despite the distinction being bestowed upon the school for the next five years.
“Every year we try to make all our decisions based on what is in the best interest of our children,” Assistant Principal Kathy de la Garza said. “The teamwork of our teachers, our parents, the school community, it takes all of us to make Heathcote the best school it can be for our kids.”
