Police spoke with the owner of a dog that reportedly bit someone Feb. 27 at Scarsdale High School track. The dog’s vaccination records were requested and an animal bite card was completed. The dog had to be confined for 10 days according to public health law regulations.
Elusive coyotes
Police responded to Ridgedale Road Feb. 22 on a reported sighting of a large coyote, which the homeowner said slipped through a fence into her yard. Police were unable to locate any coyote, but three minutes later another call came from Aspen Road. The caller said a small coyote was roaming in that location in the vicinity of Bansom Road. Police responded but were unable to locate a coyote.
Another coyote reported Feb. 25 in the area of Butler Road and Brite Avenue eluded police when they looked for it.
A small coyote was reported Feb. 26 in the area of Oak Lane and Highland Way. Police never saw it. Later that same day, a coyote was reported walking on Parkfield Road. Police looked for it, but it evaded detection.
Fraud and ID theft continue
Fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits and identity theft were reported on multiple dates by multiple residents.
Residents of Richbell Road, Dobbs Terrace, Lebanon Road, Kelwynne Road and Cornell Road filed reports on Feb. 22.
Reports were filed Feb. 23 by residents of Black Birch Lane and Brite Avenue, and a Brewster Road resident said credit cards she never requested were opened in her name.
On Feb. 24 residents of Tompkins Road and Rectory Lane reported unemployment fraud on Feb. 24, and on Feb. 25 unemployment fraud was reported by residents of Barker Lane, Popham Road and Mamaroneck Road.
A resident of Tompkins Road reported being the victim of identity theft and unemployment fraud on Feb. 26.
Shining lights
A Post Road resident Feb. 22 complained to police a neighbor’s light shines into the caller’s bedroom window, keeping her awake. On arrival, police saw a motion detector light affixed to the back of the southwest corner of the neighboring building; police could not determine if the light was shining in the caller’s house intentionally or coincidentally. The caller was advised to follow up with building management.
Auto insurance fraud
A Murray Hill resident Feb. 24 told police he received a letter from an auto insurance company about a policy opened in December in his name. He said he never applied for the account. He’s not out any money and requested a report.
Water in the street
A Franklin Road caller Feb. 25 said a large amount of water was flowing in the street. The water department was notified and the street was closed to traffic. Water was shut off to the immediate area until the repair work could be completed.
Pothole reported
A caller notified the highway department Feb. 25 of a large pothole at the intersection of Weaver Street and Crossway. The caller said his car got a flat tire because of it.
Crying woman leaves by Lyft
A caller Feb. 25 in Depot Plaza requested a welfare check on an apparently distraught woman. The caller said the woman had been in her store, crying. She said the woman was dressed in black and had left a knapsack behind in the caller’s store. Police located the woman and she went back to get her personal belongings which appeared to be clothing and toiletries. She said she was upset over the recent death of a family member and declined assistance. She called for a Lyft and left the area.
Don’t park here
A Shawnee Road resident called police Feb. 26 to report a green SUV was parked in front of his home for four days. Police spoke to the owner of the SUV. The car was parked legally. Police said they had contacted the driver previously when someone complained that the car was parked for days at a time on Chesterfield Lane. The driver works on Chesterfield and told police the car would be moved later.
Police escort requested
A supervisor at the post office on Chase Road Feb. 27 requested assistance from a police officer to escort an employee off the property. Police went to the location where the supervisor asked them to stand by as an employee was asked to leave for the day. The postal inspector was advised of the situation, which moved forward without incident.
Long-haired man looked suspicious
A caller reported Feb. 27 an elderly man wearing a ponytail hanging around a playground at Butler and Brewster roads. Because he seemed out of place and hung around too long, the caller thought the man might be suspicious. Patrol canvassed the area but the man was gone. Extra patrols were added to the area.
Missing jewelry
Police closed a case of grand larceny reported Feb. 23 at a residence on Seneca Road due to insufficient evidence. The victim, an 88-year-old man, reported a diamond tennis bracelet valued at $15,000 and beads valued at $35,000 stolen from the residence. He said he thoroughly searched his home for the items after noticing them missing in January. Workers have been in the house as well as cleaning people. A report was made for his insurance provider.
Extorted
A 29-year-old Sprague Road man told police Feb. 25 he fell victim to a phone extortion scam. He said he was contacted earlier that day through “WhatsApp” on his phone when an unknown party demanded he wire $2,000 from his bank account. The man said the caller sounded threatening and knew the names of his family members as well as his address. Acting out of fear, the man did as he was told. Only later did he realize all the information the caller had is publically available on the internet. He deleted the app from his phone.
Car accidents
A two-car accident took place Feb. 22 on Brewster Road when a plow truck clearing snow in a parking lot reversed into an occupied parked car. The plow operator maintained he didn’t see the 2004 Nissan. No injuries were reported.
A two-car accident happened Feb. 23 on Palmer Avenue near Heathcote Road when a driver parked in the Balducci’s parking lot was backing out of a parking space and hit another car. Patrol assisted in an orderly exchange of information. No injuries were reported. There was substantial property damage.
A two-car accident occurred on E. Parkway near Chateaux Circle Feb. 25 when a car traveling north was making a left-hand turn when it was struck by another car that attempted to pass it on the left. The section of road where the accident took place is one lane. No one was injured. Tickets were issued.
This report, covering Scarsdale police activity from Feb. 22 to March 1, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.