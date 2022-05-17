The Scarsdale Shakespeare. It’s a catchy title, and now there’s someone fit to claim it: 18-year-old Greenacres resident Riddha Iyengar. Her drama, “Rainbow Clouds in the Night Sky,” has won a slot in the annual Writopia Lab Worldwide Plays Festival, and will be performed at Bryant Park on Sunday, May 22, at 2:30 p.m.
“I was so excited!” Iyengar said of hearing the news. “As a writer you have to get used to the fact that your piece will not always be selected. It may not resonate with the person reading it ... I thought it was a good piece, but I wasn’t entirely sure.”
The Scarsdale High School senior said she was “jumping up and down in joy” when she heard the news. Only 30 of 200 plays submitted were chosen to be professionally performed, making the nod a true honor. For Iyengar, it also represents the benefits of stepping out of one’s comfort zone now and then.
“I was a little bit hesitant and nervous,” she said of her decision to pen and submit her play. “My forte is short stories and poems. I’ve written a lot of them, and so the structure of play or micro-play is very different [to me].”
It was through studying at Writopia Lab, a nonprofit offering creative writing workshops for teens and kids, that Iyengar heard of the festival competition. She drew upon the skills she has learned there since fifth grade for confidence, as well as her track record; one of her earlier plays was part of a previous Writopia festival. “I wanted to take on the challenge,” she said.
Part of that challenge was to write the play in keeping with this year’s festival theme: “Out of This World.” After thinking it through, Iyengar decided to set her drama above the planet. “I have written about people in the sea, and humans walking around on land. I thought, ‘I’ve never written about people in the sky,’” she said.
She also resolved to explore the concept of inclusivity, explaining, “I was learning about the Salem Witch Trials for a research paper [for school], and I wanted to incorporate that.”
The result is a work about two young adults, Andor and Arametria, who live in the sky. They are able to visit Earth, but Andor has been spooked by a previous excursion there. His trip had taken place during the very off-season, when the Witch Trials were in full swing. Smitten by a local who was unfazed by his iridescent skin, he savored their romance.
Things took a sad turn, however, when his girlfriend mentioned his unique appearance to other Salem residents. “He showcases that he is not like humans because he is otherworldly,” Iyengar said. “When [his girlfriend] tells the town about it, he is not accepted.”
Andor enjoys a warm relationship with Arametria, who is his younger sister. Understandably, he’s alarmed when, in the present day, she announces she wants to see Earth people for herself. “He says, ‘No! They’re dangerous! We are different from them, so don’t venture out,’” Iyengar said. “He has more life experience and wants to make sure she is well protected.”
But who listens to their older brother? In keeping with younger siblings everywhere, Arametria makes a stealthy trip to Earth and sneaks a new friend up to the sky. It then becomes Andor’s turn to learn to accept someone very different who’s ventured onto his turf.
Ultimately, he does. “He realizes that things have changed and it isn’t the way it used to be,” Iyengar said.
Speaking of the past, Iyengar has also had some of her poems performed by the Nyack Dance Co. in recent years. “I submitted my poems to my [Writopia] instructor because she knows the instructor in the dance company. Basically, we give the submissions to the dance company and they decide what the dancers resonate with,” she said.
It was a thrill to watch two of her works, “Beautiful Butterfly” and “When Water Meets Land” be translated into physical movement, she said. “I was involved with the dance itself. I would give feedback as to the tempo, and what I wanted them to showcase,” she said. “That part of the process is very cool.”
While Iyengar’s play is Bryant Park-bound, its roots are in the Scarsdale school system, her mother, Voormila, added. “It was the place where Riddha was introduced to creative writing and to Writopia Labs,” she said. “And here we are today.”
As for her future plans, Iyengar said she will attend Smith College this fall to major in geosciences and environmental policy. But, she affirmed, she plans to continue exploring creative writing. Given her already distinguished body of work, her next act holds enormous promise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.