You can teach an old fencer new tricks. Edgemont’s Aaron Waxler is proof of that.
Though he hadn’t competed since ending his college career in épée at Division III Brandeis in 1999, Aaron took home two medals in sabre at the North American Cup in Louisville, Kentucky, the weekend of Jan. 6-9.
The 46-year-old father of three boys was there to support his oldest son Seth, an Edgemont High School junior and nationally ranked Cadet fencer, in his North American Cup tournament, but since he’d started training for exercise last year at Tim Morehouse Fencing Club in Port Chester, he decided to enter the veteran (40 and over) events.
Aaron was surprised as anyone at his own success after being off the strip for more than 20 years and learning a new weapon. In épée you can only hit with the tip of the blade, but anywhere on the body, while sabre is a slashing weapon and the target is waist up.
“It’s a different mentality, different motion, little bit different rules,” Aaron said. “I was having to learn to cope with the when my body wants to do different things based on what it had been trained to do. But it’s been fun learning.”
Aaron placed seventh in the Open Veteran Men’s Sabre and eighth in the Vet-40 Men’s Saber, earning a C23 ranking. According to the fencing club, it was the “winningest debut of any fencer in the history of the Tim Morehouse Fencing Club.”
Aaron, still stunned by his success, said he was “the young guy” in the 40-and-over division and an “unknown.” He expects the competition will be ready for him next time around.
“It was a surprise,” Aaron said. “I wasn’t going there expecting anything, just to have fun and do something new.”
Aaron beat several highly rated fencers, including the No. 1, and currently has the same rating as his oldest son.
“While I’m fencing current Olympians and DI athletes, this guy manages to medal in two events,” Seth joked. “It’s funny because I was playing the dad role. I had his water bottle and I was filming him. It was really a reversal of roles. I fenced the day before in Division I, which is people trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team, national team. I fenced the world champion in one of my bouts, which was really fun. I did pretty good and then he came up and medaled and it was a very proud moment.”
His wife Diana will never forget the phone call she got from Aaron. “He calls me and he’s whispering, ‘I won.’ I was like, ‘That’s great,’ He said, ‘I kind of feel mixed emotions. I won, but I’m here for the kids. But I won and I’m going to do it again tomorrow.’
“It was awesome,” Diana said.
Aaron started fencing when he was a teenager in Massachusetts and fenced for four years at Brandeis, qualifying for the NCAA championships twice. “I like the speed, the mental plus the physical side of it — it’s kind of like a chess match figuring out your opponent — and I really took to it,” he said.
Things have changed since the early 1990s, however. “Back then you could get away with starting later and still being good. Now it’s a little bit harder,” Aaron said. “At their level it’s much more advanced. When I was their age doing it there were a lot more beginners, a lot more people starting out later in their high school careers. Now kids start at 6 and they’re all really talented by the time they’re 16.”
Aaron’s kids have played and still play many team sports over the years, but he and Diana got Seth started fencing at age 6 after Mom found him too social and unfocused on the team sports playing field when he was little. Aaron suggested fencing and a decade later, Seth is going strong, with Ryan, now 13 and an eighth grader at Edgemont Junior High School, and Alex, now 11 and a sixth grader at Seely Place Elementary School, following at around the same age.
The boys started at Fencing Academy of Westchester in Hawthorne, and switched to Morehouse’s club as he and Aaron were teammates in college. Morehouse was a three-time Olympian and silver medalist in Beijing. The Waxler boys have been training several times a week in sabre, so when Aaron, a work-from-home patent lawyer who has a flexible schedule, decided to train while waiting during the kids’ classes, that’s the sword he picked up six months ago.
Putting the gear back on and getting on the strip was “like a throwback,” Aaron said, adding, “Some of it is a little bit like riding a bike like getting on the strip and having that mental focus. That stuff came back fast. Actually having to be in the moment made me appreciate what these guys go through because there’s a lot of stimulation going on, a lot of coaches yelling at you, cheering going on. It’s hard to lock all that out and get done what you need to get done.”
Seth started fencing with his friend Emmett Pearlman when they both lived in New Rochelle. Seth spent a lot of those early years on the losing end of matches.
“When I was starting out I didn’t really love it,” Seth said. “I gave them a really hard time about going. Everybody sort of goes through that phase for a couple of years.”
“We’ve all been through that,” Ryan said.
“Alex might still be in that phase a little bit,” Aaron replied.
“I do have brothers who are good fencers,” Alex said. “Lately I haven’t been doing so well in fencing, so personally at my age it’s not expected to do very well. I have a lot of friends there who are the top ones. It’s just the ability to know people and you see somebody who is your family doing really good and you can see your future. I personally have a few years to go before I kick in, but I think I’m on the right track.”
Seth began taking the sport more seriously, picked up his training and makes sure to keep his body in top shape.
“Eventually it hit me I’d been doing it for a long time and I should be taking in this training and get something out of it,” Seth said. “A couple of years ago that’s what I did, and it sort of went from a plateau with my fencing ability to a big jump. I currently love fencing. I keep my body in good physical condition, it’s an amazing workout, it’s a rush of energy and who doesn’t like stabbing each other?”
Since Diana didn’t want to take the boys out of school for the sport, they didn’t compete much except for locally until the past year, when Seth started traveling to get his ranking up, to get more experience and boost his résumé for college coaches.
Seth helped start a fencing club at Edgemont High School (http://bit.ly/3CUGcYf), but since he’s so busy traveling, Ryan has taken it over.
The Waxler family said they like the fencing community as a whole and with Morehouse, which has three locations, they are part of one of the biggest clubs in the country.
“The cool thing about fencing is we practice at our club with Olympians and former Olympians, [and] people who are going to be Olympians,” Seth said. “We meet tons of Olympians and some of the best in the world — or the Harvard fencing coach. It’s cool knowing these people and how they got to where they are. It’s all the inspiration you’ll ever need.
“That and they’re all just fantastic people in addition to being fantastic fencers. What I love about them is they don’t care who they fence. We practice with Olympians all the time — it’s the coolest thing ever.”
“They say fencing steel sharpens steel,” Aaron said. “You have to fence the better people to get better.”
The three boys competed in Washington, D.C., last weekend. Dad’s next tournaments are in April and July. “I have to pace myself,” Aaron said. “I should retire now, actually.”
Watching his sons gives him great joy.
“I’m super proud,” he said. “It’s not just the results. It’s the climb, the effort, the wanting to get better and doing the things you have to do to get better. It’s really been great watching them take that on. It’s certainly stressful because you can’t control it. When they’re out there it’s just them. It’s an individual sport. You root hard but there’s always disappointment. There’s only one winner of the tournament, so everyone else has to lose at least once. There’s a lot of losing in the sport, but it’s learning how to rebound from that. Teaching them how to recover from that is a good life lesson.”
And what about mom? Will she join the fencing fold? “Gosh, no,” Diana said. “I tried it once. We tried it when we were dating and it was therapeutic in many respects, but I feel like I’m so inundated with all of them that I need my own activity. And I like them telling me things about it.”
Even stories like this one she never expected to hear.
