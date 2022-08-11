At Edgemont High School, Cornel Fisher’s drive was mostly on the basketball court — he once put up 44 points in an 87-82 overtime win against Clark — but the roots of his current mission in the world of foreign affairs were also planted back then.
Little did Fisher, now 21, know that something he experienced as a high school student would lead him overseas to study in Prague, where he might well be blazing a path toward his dream of becoming a United States diplomat foreign service officer.
The first time Fisher went to the United Nations in New York City with his best friend’s dad, who was an ambassador to the U.N., he remembers seeing all of the flags from nations across the world, but didn’t quite know the significance of what he was looking at. “I didn’t know what half these countries were,” Fisher said.
Not long after that he got himself up to speed and at age 16 became an intern to the mission to Jamaica, where his family is from. Fisher was learning international issues on the spot and reporting back to the deputy ambassador. The range of topics from day to day varied from arms control to climate change to gender parity and equality, similar to the polarizing issues that swirl around TV screens, radio airwaves, internet blogs and social media on a daily basis. “It was really interesting because growing up I never thought about this,” Fisher said. “I was always a sports guy, not really doing that well in school either, so it was really cool.”
Fisher took a gap year after graduating from high school in 2018 and then began studying at the Anglo-American University in Czech Republic capitol Prague in August 2019. While other students were drawn to London, France, Italy and Spain, Fisher chose Prague because of its size and beauty, also its uniqueness in being post-Communist and never having been bombed, so the architecture is intact.
In addition to focusing on his studies, Fisher has taken his education into his own hands by reaching out to all levels of diplomats and ambassadors and setting up meetings to talk to them, network and enrich his own understanding of the world around him. In addition to his classes and internships, which included working at the U.N. as a college student, Fisher knew he needed to step up his game and stand out from the crowd against people with more prestigious educational or connected backgrounds, which he began doing in January.
“I believe that you can go to school and learn from textbooks, but by sitting down and hearing stories from diplomats it really is more beneficial for me,” Fisher said. “They’ve told me the keys to negotiation and about some of their toughest negotiations and things you shouldn’t do as a junior diplomat. I think overall it’s helped me build myself as a young man and I’m just humbled by everything.”
The visits and conversations don’t earn Fisher school credit. Right now he sees it as a “hobby.”
“It’s cool because the U.S. is the superpower, but they always try to protect their own interests first, which can be a struggle sometimes because the U.S. will influence them,” Fisher said. “There’s always give and take and compromise for this time and next time. I never knew that’s how it was … It’s not about the meetings and making the speeches, but it’s the one-on-one informal sessions when the diplomacy happens.”
What Fisher is learning is that smaller countries don’t always have a proper say at the table, getting overlooked by the bigger countries with bigger international crises like what’s happening in Ukraine with the continued attacks by Russia. That war impacts other countries as well, including northern African nations, Fisher said. “It’s really broadened my horizons so when I get into that position I can understand their point of view and maybe I can help negotiations between the U.S. and those countries to help them out,” Fisher said.
Fisher uses connections he has made, in addition to relying on cold calls/emails, while LinkedIn has also been a “crucial” tool. Between visits to Bratislava and Slovakia (prime minister’s office and a second time to speak to more than 40 teens) and calls, Fisher has already met with more than 60 officials and expects to meet at least 20 more the rest of the year, including senior officials in Germany and Austria.
“I tell young people not to be afraid,” Fisher said. “I think the main problem with us is we are afraid of failure or how they are going to react if we reach out. I always tell people that if you’re reaching out to an embassy you can put in your request at the end that if the ambassador doesn’t have time you’d still be humbled to talk to a deputy ambassador or someone else.”
Preparation for meetings is key for Fisher. He does his “due diligence,” researching the officials he will meet with, their countries and neighboring countries and their relations, so when he walks into the room with good posture, a smile and a firm handshake, or gets on a call respectfully, he sets the tone right away. “It takes some time and it’s draining — I get fatigued a lot — but I know I’m getting these meetings and getting knowledge and contacts,” Fisher said. “Other students are DMing me on Instagram about it. It’s important to push forward with this.”
Disagreements to varying degrees are certainly a part of international relations and without giving up names or places, Fisher said he found himself in an awkward position where there was “a difference of opinion on a certain topic” and after respectfully defending his point based on his research, Fisher quickly knew the meeting was about to end abruptly. “You just have to have patience in that scenario,” he said. “The room was just quiet and then it was just like, ‘OK, we’re done here, right?’ and I said, ‘Thank you, I appreciate your time.’ It was really awkward.”
Fisher learned there are boundaries and how important phrasing words and thoughts can be. “It’s not a bad thing if I’m going to be doing this some day,” he said. “It’s good prep. You have to be cautious of the climate of the country and always do your research.”
Fisher knows he brings a unique perspective to foreign relations and to people of all ages as an African American from the U.S. and how he perceives his own country and the world through that lens — one that has changed a great deal from his days at Edgemont.
“Edgemont showed me patience,” he said. “Patience always works. I had a very, I guess, love-hate relationship with some of my teachers and if I can make it I think anybody can make it, because I’ve always been a firm believer that whether you go to an Ivy League school or a lesser known school, it’s how you make the best of it if you stay persistent and pursue what you want to get the job done. High school is just one of the stepping stones to build your character and learn maturity and then you can move on to college to start your networking, build your portfolio and achieve success.”
Fisher is looking to inspire the next generation of diplomats near and far to work harder than the others who have the same goals. They say it’s never too late to do something, but it’s also never too early to start either.
“I hope to continue the momentum because I’m graduating in June,” he said. “I hope to build a portfolio and inspire other people of color and other youth to pursue what they want to pursue without having any connections of their own to start.”
Two weeks ago at a Yankees game Fisher met two 18-year-olds who were touring around meeting with officials and he was impressed. “They weren’t wasting any time,” he said.
After he graduates, Fisher plans to move to New York City or Washington, D.C., to take advantage of the foreign affairs opportunities that abound in both cities. He took the diplomatic test, which is given three times a year, with hopes of landing a job in the coming years.
“My dream job is to work at the State Department as a U.S. diplomat foreign service officer working in hardship nations like Somalia or on humanitarian issues in Jordan or Lebanon or security issues in the Pacific,” Fisher said. “There’s a lot out there that’s very interesting to me and I think these meetings are helping me build the confidence and knowledge that I can be successful in the field.”
