Rabbi Jonathan Blake could see in their eyes and tell in their voices that they had left the “chaos and panic” on the Ukraine side of the border with Poland. But while the refugees — mostly women and children — were now safe from the war Russia has waged since Feb. 24, Blake could tell the “magnitude of the suffering” would be with them for some time.
“This is a refugee crisis of predominantly women and children, most of whom looked exhausted and sad, in many cases bewildered,” Blake said. Most men ages 18-60 and those with fewer than four children were staying behind to defend their homeland. “[The refugees] are in a country where they don’t speak the language, so a lot of their need is for translation. A lot of them are desperate to connect with loved ones, not just in Ukraine, but anywhere in the world. They’re all on their phones and FaceTime trying to connect with loved ones, trying to figure out what their next steps are. In Warsaw, any hotel lobby you go to is filled with people. The Polish people are opening their homes.”
Blake, who is Westchester Reform Temple’s (WRT) senior rabbi, was part of a UJA-Federation New York rabbinic delegation sent to Warsaw and various border crossings and camps on the Poland side from March 12-15. What Blake saw was “a sea of human beings who have been uprooted from everything they have ever known or loved.” He called the scene “heart-wrenching.”
Each member of the group brought at least one large orange duffle bag full of relief supplies. “Most of us brought multiple duffle bags, so we brought probably a few tons of humanitarian relief supplies that made their way over the border and were in Ukraine by the time we left,” Blake said. “That was a really powerful part of the experience.”
Poland has stepped up in a big way with the world watching by taking in 2 million refugees, by far the leader among neighboring countries. Blake visited a shopping center that was converted into a refugee processing center and a train station in Przemysl, and saw facilities with “wall to wall cots filled like sardines in a can.”
One of the main themes Blake learned overseas is that those who have been uprooted are reluctant to move far from the border.
“They still hold out hope that their husbands and fathers will be reunited with them and that they’ll be able to return home soon,” he said. “And while we share that hope we also know that they can’t remain in the border region of Poland indefinitely. There’s kind of a pressing need right now to help that community acclimate to whatever their new reality is, as uncertain as it may be.”
Some, however, decided to “make aliyah” — immigrating to Israel — in response to what Blake called a “humanitarian catastrophe.”
Given very little notice, and despite being on his second three-month sabbatical in two years, which ends early next month, Blake did not hesitate at the chance to bring supplies and learn more about the humanitarian relief efforts both from a Jewish and worldwide perspective.
“I’ve been finding other ways to serve the Jewish community and restore my soul and my spiritual practice and my learning, enhance my Jewish learning, but this experience, which is an unplanned part of my sabbatical, ended up being the highlight,” Blake said.
WRT has been addressing the plight of refugees since the Syrian crisis began 11 years ago and officially became a refugee resettlement synagogue in 2016. The first family WRT helped resettle in 2019 comprised two Muslim sisters from the Central African Republic. This, however, was Blake’s first time traveling abroad to get involved, an experience he can share with others.
“My impression is that the more than 1,000 households who affiliate with my synagogue feel that my presence there was really helpful in clarifying both the needs that can be addressed and the way in which the Jewish community in an organized way is responding to the crisis, as well as to the basic facts of the refugee crisis which is following the Russian assault,” Blake said. “There’s clearly an expressed desire from the Jewish community here locally to know more about the crisis and to have their rabbis helping them understand not just what’s happening, but what we can do to respond. That’s really of[brings] tremendous value at this time.”
Blake said there are many ways to help. Foremost is to donate “as generously as you can,” primarily monetarily and secondarily with supplies based on the updated lists from key organizations leading the humanitarian effort.
Blake urges community members to use their own networks and skills to help out. Most needed are Russian and Ukrainian translators, emergency medical professionals, those with training in social work or trauma counseling, and even chefs to travel to the border to put their abilities to use.
Among the organizations Blake noted are Afya Foundation, a local relief group; NATAN, a relief organization out of Israel that is working with the Red Cross; Doctors Without Borders; World Central Kitchen; and UJA-Federation New York, which has already released more than $7 million in emergency relief funds.
The final key is education. “It’s not just the rabbis who should be bearing witness to the tragedy — it has to be the responsibility of each and every one of us,” Blake said. “And we have to make sure that it’s not just the people who are fighting this war and the people who have been uprooted by this war who are aware that the world sees them and cares about their plight, but also for people here in the States to understand that we are not helpless and that we are not powerless to make a difference.”
The experience was profound for Blake personally as well. While traveling in Poland, the UJA group was close to the village of Kotzk, where Hasidic Rabbi Menachem Mendel (1787-1859) of Kotzk, or simply known as the Kotzker Rebbe, lived, wrote and taught.
“He once said that there is nothing so whole as a broken heart, and I think that this trip both broke my heart and opened it up to an issue which by traveling to the border of Ukraine became a much more dimensional reality for me,” Blake said.
Blake held a Zoom from his hotel room the night before heading back to the United States to update the WRT community on what he witnessed and learned. He has another virtual panel planned with other rabbis who were on the trip and once he returns from his sabbatical he will continue sharing what he has learned.
“We will continue to share the meaning of our visit with our community and unfortunately we are painfully aware that this crisis is not ending any time soon … the needs will be extraordinarily demanding for a very long time to come,” Blake said. “I pledge not to keep quiet about it.”
