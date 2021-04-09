During the Scarsdale Board of Trustees’ annual organizational meeting on April 6, newly elected Mayor Jane Veron, who began her two-year term April 5, presented an ambitious vision and framework for the board of trustees’ operation.
The vision, which includes a return to a committee structure, will assign trustees to head up specific pillars, which include broad-based discussions of quality of life; infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability; public safety; and economic development and land use. Board members will meet quarterly as the Committee of the Whole to discuss short-term goals and update the entire board on where progress is being made.
The entire strategic and financial planning umbrella that will comprise the four pillars, three special assignments and four underpinnings, will be headed up by Veron as the chair, with trustees Justin Arest and Jonathan Lewis acting as vice chairs.
“The three of us will be the leadership, but the seven of us will make all decisions and be part of it because I know, having spoken to you all, there’s tremendous appetite and interest and you are all very engaged,” said Veron.
In the short term, Veron wants the board’s strategic and financial planning leadership to think about how the village will strategize for the short, medium and long term, as well as how to create a new and improved budget process.
Veron will also chair three special assignment committees which will look at the pool complex, the village center and the search for a new village manager.
The pool complex has recently become a major talking point for the trustees as they figure out how to keep the complex viable into the future. With aging infrastructure and declining membership, Veron said the complex could be reimagined in the same way the library was.
“I believe that if we do this well and we talk to the community and hear what the community wants, this could be a tremendously positive change for all of us,” she said. “I am very bullish on reimaging what this could possibly be.”
The village center has also been a major topic of discussion among the board but it has been put in a new spotlight during the pandemic as more people took time to walk and bike around the
village. The village’s capital budget includes $100,000 to start a village center safety and mobility study, which will look at Crane, Popham, Garth roads and other streets to find ways to improve pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the area.
After current Village Manager Steve Pappalardo announced he would retire this summer, the board of trustees hired GovHR, an Illinois-based firm to help find the manager’s successor. The recruiting effort is ongoing, and residents are encouraged to fill out a survey, which will help shape the job description for any potential replacement candidates.
The quality of life pillar will be chaired by Trustee Randy Whitestone with trustees Lena Crandall and Sameer Ahuja serving as vice chairs. They will be tasked with looking at Scarsdale assets like the library and the pool, as well as the village’s activities, affinity groups and general resident well-being.
“Well-being … has to do with how you can feel at peace in your home,” said Veron. “We’ve obviously had conversations around noise [and] around open space, so that’s how I’m thinking about quality of life.”
The infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability pillar will be chaired by Crandall with trustees Lewis and Karen Brew as vice chairs. The group will look at the village’s large infrastructure network, which includes water and sewer lines, as well as roads, bridges and buildings.
The public safety pillar, chaired by Lewis with vice chairs Crandall and Brew, will consider all the people and departments on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including fire and police departments and Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Veron said the committee must also maintain a strong partnership with the schools and focus on cybersecurity, a major touchpoint for Lewis.
The economic development and land use pillar will be chaired by Arest with Lewis and Ahuja as vice chairs. The members of this pillar will analyze the village center, including Boniface Circle Park, the newly requisitioned outdoor mural and the comprehensive plan.
“We have to think about our business community [and] the other retail hubs,” said Veron. “We have to think about how you balance development with preservation, preserving character, preserving history and then … our zoning codes. Are they operating the way they should? Do we need code changes? Are we evolving with the times? That’s a big area.”
The plan also includes four underpinnings, with trustees leading groups on technology, communications, personnel and law.
All the members of the board came out in support of Veron’s plan. Arest said with all the turnover the village has had in the past two years (a new village treasurer, assessor, attorney, planner and soon village manager) Veron’s restructure proposal was an opportunity to get on track for future needs and issues.
Brew recommended adding “empty nesters” to the affinity groups listed in the quality of life pillar, which Veron agreed to do.
Whitestone said the village is at “a critical crossroads” and the board needed to think and strategize its identity going into the future.
“We only have a finite amount of time to set those priorities [and] to plan,” said Whitestone. “I think to really articulate what our priorities are [and] what the areas of focus will be really matters and we have to make the most of this time.”
Veron said she has proposed a “really aggressive schedule” for work sessions and wanted to schedule meetings for the entire year.
“I know things will come up that are unanticipated, and we might have to call extra meetings but let’s figure out what we can calendar now and then we’ll adjust later,” she said.
Pappalardo commended Veron’s plan, calling it “incredibly comprehensive and well organized,” while also being “incredibly ambitious.” He suggested the chairs and vice chairs assign one item within their pillars to pull out and start working on.
“Some of these things I think are going to be discussed and going to be moved forward, but trying to wrap your arms around all of this is a nice multiyear plan,” he said.
Veron said the goal was for her strategic plan to outlive her tenure and be a framework that can be handed off to future boards and mayors.
“This is a living breathing document,” said Veron.
